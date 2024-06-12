31 Creative Ways To Save Money – Forbes Advisor Canada

Who said you can’t have your dream wedding without breaking the bank? Here are some fun and creative ways to save money for a wedding.

23. Pick an Off-Peak Date

You’d be surprised by how much you can save just by choosing a date that’s not in high demand. Get married on a weekday or pick a weekend in an off-season month to take advantage of lower average costs.

24. DIY Decorations

You can save a lot of money by making your own decorations. Get creative and make your own centerpieces, flower arrangements and wedding favors. You can also borrow decorations from friends and family or rent them from your local party rental companies.

25. Choose a Non-Traditional Venue

Dedicated wedding venues grow costlier every year. Go the non-traditional route and have a breathtaking ceremony at a park, the beach or in your backyard. You’ll often save money at non-traditional venues, and many places allow weddings even if they don’t specialize in them.

26. Limit the Guest List

One of the most straightforward ways to save money on a wedding is to trim your guest list. You often pay for drinks and food at a per-person rate, and larger venues charge higher prices. Consider limiting your guest list to your closest friends and family members. Or, invite everyone to the ceremony and a select number of guests to the reception.

27. Buy a Pre-Owned Dress

Wedding dresses tend to be very expensive, but you can save money by buying a pre-owned dress. Companies like Flip This Dress Inc. and Stillwhite make it easy to shop secondhand from a variety of styles and designers.

28. Serve a Signature Drink

Instead of having an open bar, consider serving a signature drink. This adds a personal touch to your wedding and typically costs a lot less than a fully-stocked bar.

29. Get Creative With Your Food Menu

Plated dinners are often the most expensive way to serve food at a wedding. Consider a potluck-style reception, serve a fun build-your-own food bar or offer just dessert instead. Guests are often pleased just to eat, and you can let them know ahead of time what you’re planning.

30. Skip the DJ

Entertainment doesn’t have to cost a fortune either. Skip the pricey DJ and curate your own playlist and rent a sound system, or ask some of your guests to perform ahead of time as their gift to you. The memories created will be priceless, and your savings will thank you.

31. Look for Coupons and Promo Codes

Stationery, decor and accessories may go on sale at different times of the year. Before you make a purchase, do a quick search online to see if there are any discounts available and try to purchase things several months in advance to give yourself more time to bargain hunt.