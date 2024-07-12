30 Products To Save Money On Your Summer AC Bill

This is the exact AC that’s running in my living room right now, folks. (Shoutout to the construction workers who accidentally broke my old one, forcing my landlord to shell out for a new one.) I have it in the 10,000 BTU model and it’s SO nice, I’d buy another one in a heartbeat if needed. It’s incredibly quiet, it’s sleek and modern-looking, and, most importantly, it cools down my spacious living room like nobody’s business *without* sending my energy bill through the roof.

Since the AC is Wi-Fi enabled, you can control it from anywhere using the MideaAir app (available on both iOS and Android). You can also use voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant! I usually just control it via the buttons on the AC, but I’ve set up and tested out the app, and it’s very intuitive and easy to use.

Promising review: “Saved me from SoCal heat and misery. I can’t sleep when the bedroom is over 68 degrees, but I can’t sleep with a typical noisy window air conditioner going either. We’ve been using this unit for a few months now and it has been my lifesaver — sleeping better than I have in years without burning feet and running sweat. It’s so quiet, performs great, and is right on the money to the temp it’s set at, remote is wonderful (don’t have to get out of bed to change temperature settings). We have a small house, and running it at 74 degrees all day and evening actually keeps the entire back of the house (bedroom, den, hallway, bathroom) cool without having to run other ACs. Turn it down to 68 degrees at bedtime and it cools the room to my sleeping temp very quickly. Very energy efficient…I was expecting electric bills over $200/mo, but running it 24/7 all through July was only $139. Extremely happy with this air conditioner.” —Rogelaine H.

Get it from Amazon for $319.99+ (available with three BTU levels).