3 Super Simple Ways to Spend Less Money at Costco

Costco offers plenty of great deals, but you can still rack up a big credit card bill when you’re shopping there. That’s because there are so many great things to buy that it’s easy to go overboard and fill your cart to the brim.

Thankfully, you can take advantage of all that Costco has to offer while keeping more money in your bank account. Just follow these three super simple ways to spend less at the warehouse club.

1. Buy Kirkland brand products

The simplest and best way to save money at Costco is to buy Kirkland brand products. The store’s former CFO Richard Galanti said in a recent earnings call that the company’s view is that Kirkland products have “to be at least as good, if not better, quality than the leading national brand and at least a 20% savings as compared to what we sell the national brand for. “

Saving 20% is an unbeatable deal. And there are around 350 individual Kirkland brand products for sale on Costco store shelves. Many of them, ranging from olive oil to kitchen trash bags to maple syrup, have tons of devoted followers.

If there’s a Kirkland version of anything you are buying, you should absolutely try it instead of buying the brand name. Since Costco has a 100% satisfaction guarantee on most products, you really have nothing to lose — and a lot of money to save — by taking this shopping approach.

2. Take advantage of cash back

Getting money back on your purchases is another great way to save at Costco. And there are a few ways you can do this.

One option is to upgrade to Costco’s Executive membership. This will cost you $120 instead of the $60 basic membership. But you get 2% back on all purchases in the form of an annual reward. You can earn a maximum of $1,000 cash back over the course of the year.

If you spend at least $3,000 a year at Costco, you’ll make your added membership fees back. And once you spend more, you’ll make all your purchases 2% cheaper. Let’s say you do most of your grocery shopping at Costco and you spend $500 a month there. With $6,000 in purchases, you’d be in line to get $120 cash back. That’s an extra $60 in your pocket even after the extra membership fees are paid.

You can also opt to sign up for a credit card that offers you cash back at Costco. Your card’s cash back can stack with your Executive membership cash back so you’ll end up getting a lot of extra money back if you use that card every time you shop.

3. Flip through the Costco coupon book

Costco doesn’t accept manufacturer coupons, but it does have its own coupon book. You should check it before you visit to find special discounts on website and warehouse buys.

Story continues

Often, you’ll find great bargains on seasonal items. For example, from May 15, 2024 to June 9, 2024, you’ll see bargains like an extra $100 off of SunVilla commercial sling wave chaise lounge chairs. But you can also find deals on everyday buys as well, like scoring $4 off a 38.5 ounce container of Pantene Shampoo or Conditioner. Checking for these bargains can help you reduce what you spend if you can stock up on items — like shampoo — while they’re on sale.

Each of these steps takes just a few seconds, but the payoff can be pretty big. Give these techniques a try at your next Costco visit to see just how much you can save.

