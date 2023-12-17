3 Credit Cards That Saved Me Money in 2023

One financial lesson that it took me too long to learn was that if you take the time to research your credit card options, you can match your spending to your cards. The benefit of doing this is being able to earn cash back and other rewards on that spending. If you can pay off your credit charges in full every month, you’ll end up ahead and have saved money thanks to those rewards.

After making big changes to my finances in 2022, I was ready to explore new cards and pick a few that were perfect for me. I ended up opening one at the end of 2022 and two in 2023, and all of them saved me money this year. Here’s how.

1. Amex Blue Cash Preferred

I opened the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express last fall for one big reason (although I have since found other reasons to appreciate this card): 6% cash back on grocery purchases (terms apply). I love to cook and experiment with new recipes in my kitchen, and consequently, I spend a solid chunk of my monthly budget at my local grocery store. I also make the occasional pilgrimage to Trader Joe’s, and I’m always down to visit an independent grocery store, especially if it’s locally owned. As of this writing, I’ve earned over $334 back on groceries in 2023.

This card also saved me money on gas in 2023. It pays a generous 3% cash back at the pump (terms apply). A potential issue you may encounter is some gas stations don’t take American Express cards — this was a pitfall I found for gas stations in rural areas I drove through on a road trip vacation this year. I also don’t spend enough on gas to fully reap the benefit of this card; I work from home most of the time, and most of my weekly errands are local.

If gas and groceries are big categories for your spending, I highly recommend the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. The card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.. (See rates and fees.) But as you read above, I more than covered the annual fee with my grocery spending.

>> Apply now for the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. <<

2. Chase Sapphire Preferred

In 2023, I started looking for a great travel credit card, and I found one. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a travel standout, and earns 2 points per $1 on travel purchases. But if you book travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards Travel Portal, you’ll not only be able to put your points to good use, but you can earn 5X points per $1 spent on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. You get access to flights, hotel rooms, rental cars, and more. I took a few trips in 2023, and by using this card to pay for those trips, I earned points back for future travel. Plus, I paid $0 in foreign transaction fees during the time I spent out of the U.S. this year.

I also leaned heavily on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to pay for dining in and takeout; it earns 3 points per $1 in this category, and even came with a year of DashPass, DoorDash’s paid subscription. This was a great credit card perk. All of this added up to excellent savings on restaurant meals, which aren’t nearly as big a part of my budget as groceries are, but still an area where I like to save money.

>> Apply now for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. <<

3. Chase Freedom Unlimited

Both of the previous two cards I discussed earn at least 1% cash back or 1 point per $1 on all purchases, but one category that I missed a higher earnings rate on was drugstore spending. So I did some research and landed on the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.

It has a $0 annual fee and earns at least 1.5% back on all spending across the board. This is earned as Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which means I have options to cash it in (including booking travel through Chase). This card also earns 3% back on drugstore purchases, which has been a nice way to defray the cost of prescription and over-the-counter medicines in 2023.

I’ve been pretty happy with my credit card lineup this year, and I’m hoping all those Chase points can be translated to significant travel savings in 2024. Now is a great time to take stock of your own wallet as we head into a new year. Any of these three cards might be a good fit for you, too.

>> Apply now for the Chase Freedom Unlimited®. <<