2024 U.S. Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings: Bryson DeChambeau Wins $4,300,00
The U.S. Open is all in on golf’s gold rush, and this week it’s stepped up to offer a record-breaking $21.5 million purse, with $4.3 million to the winner. It’s the largest prize purse ever to be offered at a major championship.
Purses have been increasing for many years, but the launch of LIV Golf in the summer of 2022 accelerated the money in the men’s game. USGA CEO Mike Whan acknowledged as much in his comments earlier this week.
“All of those things have changed quite a bit in the last few years, and change is uncomfortable, but I think we’re not only keeping up with the times, but hopefully at least in the landscape of majors, in a lot of these cases we’re leading,” Whan said.
“We want to make sure that our purse matches how we feel about the best of our championships, which is a life-changing difference in the game, and I think we’re there and we’ll continue to kind of monitor that.”
It’s indeed a life-changing amount of money on the line this week, and the winner’s check belongs to Bryson DeChambeau, a U.S. Open champion for the second time.
Here are the final payouts from the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.
2024 U.S. Open Final Payouts
WIN: Bryson DeChambeau, 6 under: $4,300,000
2. Rory McIlroy, 5 under: $2,322,000
T3. Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay; 4 under: $1,229,051
5. Matthieu Pavon, 3 under: $843,765
6. Hideki Matsuyama, 2 under: $748,154
T7. Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele; 1 under: $639,288.5
T9. Sam Burns, Davis Thompson, Corey Conners; Even: $502,391.33
T12. Sergio Garcia, Ludvig Aberg; 1 over: $409,279
T14. Thomas Detry, Collin Morikawa; 2 over: $351,369.50
T16. Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia, Taylor Pendrith; 3 over: $299,218
T19. Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai; 4 over: $255,758.50
T21. Max Greyserman, Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Stephan Jaeger, Brian Harman; 5 over: $203,607.20
T26. Brooks Koepka, Zac Blair, Chris Kirk, Neal Shipley (a), Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton; 6 over: $149,971
T32. Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, Sahith Theegala, Keegan Bradley, Isaiah Salinda, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Denny McCarthy; 7 over: $105,775
T41. Frankie Capan III, Harris English, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Tom McKibbin, Tim Widing, Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel, Luke Clanton (a); 8 over: $84,376.75
T50. Justin Lower, Matt Kuchar, Nicolai Hojgaard, Mark Hubbard; 9 over: $48,022.25
54. Nico Echavarria, 10 over: $46,067
55. David Puig, 11 over: $45,632
T56. S.H. Kim, Ben Kohles, Ryan Fox, Sepp Straka, Greyson Sigg, Brian Campbell, Adam Svensson, Wyndham Clark; 12 over: $43,676.25
T64. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Francesco Molinari, Martin Kaymer; 13 over: $41,286
T67. Cameron Young, Brendon Todd; 14 over: $40,199.50
69. Dean Burmester, 15 over: $39,548
T70. Brandon Wu, Gunnar Broin (a); 16 over: $39,113
72. Sam Bennett, 17 over: $38,678