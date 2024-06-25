2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic Purse and Payout Breakdown: How Much Money Does the Winner Make?

June 25, 2024
Rocket Mortgage Classic Purse – This week, the PGA Tour heads to Detroit Golf Club, one of the easiest layouts on the PGA Tour, for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. It’s a natural bye week for the world’s best golfers after two Signature Events were sandwiched around the U.S. Open.

The overall payout for this year’s event increased from $8.8 million to $9.2 million. That means this year’s winner will receive a check for $1.65 million, up from the $1.58 million Rickie Fowler won at last year’s event.

Detroit Golf Club is a traditional parkland venue with tree-lined fairways and flat topography. The Par-72 layout measures 7,370 yards, and there are plenty of scoring opportunities due to the lack of penal areas off the tee and on approach. Because the course doesn’t penalize poor shots, there isn’t much difference between great and below-average tee-to-green play. A variety of golf styles have competed at this event, so there isn’t a specific type of golfer that will excel this week.

Unlike a similar layout like TPC Twin Cities, this course does not have any “blow-up” holes where players are threatened with double-bogey or worse. There are only two holes with any water hazards. In fact, only two holes on the course have a bogey or worse rate above 20%. The course has the second-fewest number of penalty strokes on Tour, which indicates the lack of danger off the tee and approaching the green.

In the first five years as a Tour event at Detroit Golf Club, the top of the leaderboards has featured big hitters off the tee, such as DeChambeau, Finau, Pendrith, and runner-up Cameron Young in 2022. The fairways are wider than average at over 35 yards, ranking as the 10th widest on Tour. There are few hazards or penal fairway bunkers, allowing players to freely use their drivers. In fact, 78% of drives exceed 280 yards. This means that players with good driving distance will have shorter irons and wedges into greens on almost every par 4.

When analyzing the track record of previous champions, it becomes evident that this is one of the most challenging putting courses on the Tour. As mentioned earlier, putting on these surfaces is no walk in the park. Although the natural contours of these Donald Ross greens have diminished over time, many still feature back-to-front slopes, which is characteristic of his designs. They are ranked as the 10th most difficult greens for gaining strokes through putting. Surprisingly, nearly 40% of all strokes gained on this course are due to putting. This percentage is well above the typical average of 35%.

For more information on the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, head to Betsperts Golf and check out The Rabbit Hole, a unique, officially licensed, fully customizable PGA Tour data search engine. The Rabbit Hole has over 25 metrics that cannot be found or customized anywhere else, along with 40+ course data filters and conditions unique to Betsperts Golf’s tool.

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic Purse

Payout Breakdown

Position Prize Money
1st $1,656,000
2nd $1,002,800
3rd $634,800
4th $450,800
5th $377,200
6th $333,500
7th $310,500
8th $287,500
9th $269,100
10th $250,700
11th $232,300
12th $213,900
13th $195,500
14th $177,100
15th $167,900
16th $158,700
17th $149,500
18th $140,300
19th $131,100
20th $121,900
21st $112,700
22nd $103,500
23rd $96,140
24th $88,780
25th $81,420
26th $74,060
27th $71,300
28th $68,540
29th $65,780
30th $63,020
31st $60,260
32nd $57,500
33rd $54,740
34th $52,440
35th $50,140
36th $47,840
37th $45,540
38th $43,700
39th $41,860
40th $40,020
41st $38,180
42nd $36,340
43rd $34,500
44th $32,660
45th $30,820
46th $28,980
47th $27,140
48th $25,668
49th $24,380
50th $23,644
51st $23,092
52nd $22,540
53rd $22,172
54th $21,804
55th $21,620
56th $21,436
57th $21,252
58th $21,068
59th $20,884
60th $20,700
61st $20,516
62nd $20,332
63rd $20,148
64th $19,964
65th $19,780



