2024 ISCO Championship Purse and Payout Breakdown: How Much Money Does the Winner Make?

July 9, 2024
ISCO Championship Purse – The Genesis Scottish Open, a co-sanctioned event by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, is taking place in Scotland this week. For those not participating in the Scottish Open, the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, is the alternative co-sanctioned tournament. This event offers a chance to win a PGA Tour/DP World Tour title and serves as the final opportunity to qualify for golf’s oldest Major on US soil.

The ISCO Championship will feature an exciting mix of up-and-coming stars, PGA TOUR winners, and Ryder Cup champions, with crucial FedExCup points at stake. An intriguing storyline for this alternate-field event is the first-time occurrence of an amateur being the betting favorite to win a PGA Tour event. Luke Clanton made history by becoming the first amateur to achieve back-to-back top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour since 1958 at the recent John Deere Classic.

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Michael Thorbjornsen lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Vincent Norrman clinched his first PGA Tour victory in the former Barbasol Championship by defeating Nathan Kimsey in a playoff. This year’s field includes several past PGA Tour winners and standout performers from the 2024 PGA Tour University standings, such as Michael Thorbjornsen. The purse for the ISCO Championship is $4 million, and the winner will earn 300 FedEx Cup points. Additionally, a spot in the Open Championship is up for grabs for the highest-finishing golfer who isn’t already exempt.

Keene Trace is a course where birdies flow in bunches. The rough is not particularly penal, which allows for the field to go driver-heavy off of the tee with little concern for trouble.

Payout Breakdown

Position Prize Money
1st $720,000
2nd $436,000
3rd $276,000
4th $196,000
5th $164,000
6th $145,000
7th $135,000
8th $125,000
9th $117,000
10th $109,000
11th $101,000
12th $93,000
13th $85,000
14th $77,000
15th $73,000
16th $69,000
17th $65,000
18th $61,000
19th $57,000
20th $53,000
21st $49,000.
22nd $45,000
23rd $41,800
24th $38,600
25th $35,400
26th $32,200
27th $31,000
28th $29,800
29th $28,600
30th $27,400
31st $26,200
32nd $25,000
33rd $23,800
34th $22,800
35th $21,800
36th $20,800
37th $19,800
38th $19,000
39th $18,200
40th $17,400
41st $16,600
42nd $15,800
43rd $15,000
44th $14,200
45th $13,400
46th $12,600
47th $11,800
48th $11,160
49th $10,600
50th $10,280
51st $10,040
52nd $9,800
53rd $9,640
54th $9,480
55th $9,400
56th $9,320
57th $9,240
58th $9,160
59th $9,080
60th $9,000
61st $8,920
62nd $8,840
63rd $8,760
64th $8,680
65th $8,600



