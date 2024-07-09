2024 ISCO Championship Purse and Payout Breakdown: How Much Money Does the Winner Make?

ISCO Championship Purse – The Genesis Scottish Open, a co-sanctioned event by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, is taking place in Scotland this week. For those not participating in the Scottish Open, the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, is the alternative co-sanctioned tournament. This event offers a chance to win a PGA Tour/DP World Tour title and serves as the final opportunity to qualify for golf’s oldest Major on US soil.

The ISCO Championship will feature an exciting mix of up-and-coming stars, PGA TOUR winners, and Ryder Cup champions, with crucial FedExCup points at stake. An intriguing storyline for this alternate-field event is the first-time occurrence of an amateur being the betting favorite to win a PGA Tour event. Luke Clanton made history by becoming the first amateur to achieve back-to-back top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour since 1958 at the recent John Deere Classic.

Last year, Vincent Norrman clinched his first PGA Tour victory in the former Barbasol Championship by defeating Nathan Kimsey in a playoff. This year’s field includes several past PGA Tour winners and standout performers from the 2024 PGA Tour University standings, such as Michael Thorbjornsen. The purse for the ISCO Championship is $4 million, and the winner will earn 300 FedEx Cup points. Additionally, a spot in the Open Championship is up for grabs for the highest-finishing golfer who isn’t already exempt.

Keene Trace is a course where birdies flow in bunches. The rough is not particularly penal, which allows for the field to go driver-heavy off of the tee with little concern for trouble.

