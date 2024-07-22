2024 Indiana State Fair discounts

<br />

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Fair is almost here—and you’ll find several ways to save some cash if you plan on going.

They include everything from a $5 menu to $2 Tuesdays and discounted advance tickets. The fair runs from Aug. 2 through Aug. 18. It’s closed on Mondays.





Below are more than a dozen save a few bucks this year.

Advance tickets

Getting your tickets to the fair before Aug. 1 at 11:59 p.m. is one of the best ways to save big. Advance tickets are 20% off the gate price, while getting advance parking passes will also save you a couple dollars.

If you know you’re going, you may as well get your tickets now. Otherwise, you’ll pay more at the gate.

Advance tickets: You can save about 20% off gate admission by getting your tickets early. The advance ticket price is $13; tickets at the gate will cost $16. Find ticket info here.

Advance parking passes: Parking typically costs $10 at the fair, but getting your parking pass early will run you just $8. The parking pass is valid for any one day of the fair. Find parking pass info here.

Advance family four packs: For $52 (a savings of 30% off the gate price!), you can get a family four pack of tickets. It includes four tickets to the fair along with a parking pass. Essentially, you’re getting the parking pass for free with this discount. Find ticket info here.

Advance foodie family four packs: This deal includes four tickets, a parking pass and $50 in Fair Bucks. It costs $100. Find ticket info here.

Advance discount wrist bands: Buy advance Midway wristbands before Aug. 3 at 11:59 p.m. and save 38% when compared to paying onsite. You should note that this deal does have some limitations on dates. More info here.

Discounts and free days

The fair features five ways to save, including discounted admission and some free days.

$2 Tuesdays (Aug. 6 and Aug. 13): It really pays to go to the fair on Tuesdays if you can. Enjoy $2 gate admission, $2 Midway rides and $2 food options at each food stand. It really doesn’t get much better!

Military & First Responders’ Day (Aug. 7): First responders, current and former military and their families can enjoy free admission with a valid ID.

BMV Discount Day (Aug. 8): This one’s pretty simple: get a printed or digital voucher from the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles website and get into the fair for $8—a savings of 50%.

IndyStar Free Ticket (Aug. 14): The Aug. 12 edition of the IndyStar will include a free ticket good for Farmers’ Day on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

AAA Day (Aug. 15): On this day, AAA members get in free with a valid AAA membership card presented at the gate. One card per person.

Daily deals

$5 Value Menu: Throughout the fair, visitors can enjoy several options—from milkshakes to grilled cheese to hot dogs—for $5. You can find the list of items here.

Free concerts: The fair already announced its lineup of concerts on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage. Most of the concerts start at 7:30 p.m. They’re free with paid admission.

Free tractor shuttle rides: Need a ride? The state fair’s tractor shuttle can get you around the fairgrounds at no charge.

Ride a bike and save: Bike to the fair and use one of the free secured bike racks on the Monon Trail north of 38th Street to get $1 off admission.

100 free fair activities: Many of the events at the Indiana State Fair don’t cost a dime after you get inside. The fair put together a list of 100 activities for the entire family, ranging from miniature golf to the daily parade, the splash pad, a giant cheese sculpture, the Indiana History Train and much more. Learn more here.