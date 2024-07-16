2024 British Open Purse and Payout Breakdown: How Much Money Does the Winner Make?

British Open Purse – The Open Championship, golf’s oldest major, is returning for the 10th time to the coastal town of Troon on the western coast of Scotland. The Royal Troon Golf Club, located about 30 miles southwest of Glasgow in the South Ayrshire region, will be hosting the 152nd Open Championship.

Jul 15, 2024; Ayrshire, SCT; Spectators watch from the 18th green grandstand during a practice round for the Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Known as one of Scotland’s best links courses, Royal Troon provides a challenging test from tee to green. The course most recently hosted the Open Championship in 2016, where Henrik Stenson triumphed over Phil Mickelson in a thrilling final stretch. Stenson’s final round of 63 tied the record for the lowest final round in a major championship. His victory margin over Mickelson was three strokes, with no other player coming closer than 11 strokes. This year, the par-71 layout has been extended to 7,385 yards, making it about 200 yards longer than it was eight years ago.

The R&A announced on Monday the prize fund for the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon. The winner will receive a tournament-record payday of $3.1 million. The total prize fund for the field is $17 million, also a record amount.

“The R&A has a responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining The Open’s position in the global game, providing the funds required for governance, and developing amateur and recreational golf in 146 countries internationally,” said Martin Slumbers, CEO of the R&A. “We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation that is essential for golf’s future.”

Slumbers expressed his concern about the increasing influence of money in professional golf during the sport’s internal conflict. He emphasized the impact of this trend on the sport’s public image and its long-term financial stability. “We are committed to prioritizing the global welfare of golf as we strive to ensure its continued success in the next 50 years,” Slumbers stated.

After the Genesis Scottish Open last week, 158 players have qualified for the event. However, three past champions (Ben Curtis, David Duval, and Paul Lawrie) have elected not to play. This is more than the usual 156-player field, which hasn’t happened since 1995 at St. Andrews. If any players withdraw in the next few days, no alternates will replace them. The top 70 and ties make the weekend and share in the total purse.

British Open Purse

Payout Breakdown

Here are the total payouts for this week’s Open Championship:

1: $3,100,000

2: $1,759,000

3: $1,128,000

4: $876,000

5: $705,000

6: $611,000

7: $525,000

8: $442,500

9: $388,000

10: $350,600

11: $319,200

12: $282,800

13: $266,000

14: $249,000

15: $231,000

16: $212,700

17: $202,400

18: $193,000

19: $184,900

20: $176,200

21: $168,000

22: $159,600

23: $151,000

24: $142,600

25: $137,800

26: $131,800

27: $127,000

28: $122,600

29: $117,300

30: $111,200

31: $107,600

32: $102,100

33: $98,500

34: $95,700

35: $92,400

36: $88,700

37: $84,600

38: $80,300

39: $77,400

40: $74,900

41: $71,800

42: $68,300

43: $65,200

44: $61,500

45: $58,000

46: $55,000

47: $52,800

48: $50,700

49: $48,400

50: $47,200

51: $46,200

52: $45,400

53: $44,700

54: $44,000

55: $43,300

56: $42,700

57: $42,300

58: $42,000

59: $41,700

60: $41,400

61: $41,200

62: $41,000

63: $40,800

64: $40,600

65: $40,300

66: $40,000

67: $39,700

68: $39,400

69: $39,100

70: $38,900