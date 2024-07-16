2024 British Open Purse and Payout Breakdown: How Much Money Does the Winner Make?
British Open Purse – The Open Championship, golf’s oldest major, is returning for the 10th time to the coastal town of Troon on the western coast of Scotland. The Royal Troon Golf Club, located about 30 miles southwest of Glasgow in the South Ayrshire region, will be hosting the 152nd Open Championship.
Known as one of Scotland’s best links courses, Royal Troon provides a challenging test from tee to green. The course most recently hosted the Open Championship in 2016, where Henrik Stenson triumphed over Phil Mickelson in a thrilling final stretch. Stenson’s final round of 63 tied the record for the lowest final round in a major championship. His victory margin over Mickelson was three strokes, with no other player coming closer than 11 strokes. This year, the par-71 layout has been extended to 7,385 yards, making it about 200 yards longer than it was eight years ago.
The R&A announced on Monday the prize fund for the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon. The winner will receive a tournament-record payday of $3.1 million. The total prize fund for the field is $17 million, also a record amount.
“The R&A has a responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining The Open’s position in the global game, providing the funds required for governance, and developing amateur and recreational golf in 146 countries internationally,” said Martin Slumbers, CEO of the R&A. “We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation that is essential for golf’s future.”
Slumbers expressed his concern about the increasing influence of money in professional golf during the sport’s internal conflict. He emphasized the impact of this trend on the sport’s public image and its long-term financial stability. “We are committed to prioritizing the global welfare of golf as we strive to ensure its continued success in the next 50 years,” Slumbers stated.
After the Genesis Scottish Open last week, 158 players have qualified for the event. However, three past champions (Ben Curtis, David Duval, and Paul Lawrie) have elected not to play. This is more than the usual 156-player field, which hasn’t happened since 1995 at St. Andrews. If any players withdraw in the next few days, no alternates will replace them. The top 70 and ties make the weekend and share in the total purse.
British Open Purse
Payout Breakdown
Here are the total payouts for this week’s Open Championship:
1: $3,100,000
2: $1,759,000
3: $1,128,000
4: $876,000
5: $705,000
6: $611,000
7: $525,000
8: $442,500
9: $388,000
10: $350,600
11: $319,200
12: $282,800
13: $266,000
14: $249,000
15: $231,000
16: $212,700
17: $202,400
18: $193,000
19: $184,900
20: $176,200
21: $168,000
22: $159,600
23: $151,000
24: $142,600
25: $137,800
26: $131,800
27: $127,000
28: $122,600
29: $117,300
30: $111,200
31: $107,600
32: $102,100
33: $98,500
34: $95,700
35: $92,400
36: $88,700
37: $84,600
38: $80,300
39: $77,400
40: $74,900
41: $71,800
42: $68,300
43: $65,200
44: $61,500
45: $58,000
46: $55,000
47: $52,800
48: $50,700
49: $48,400
50: $47,200
51: $46,200
52: $45,400
53: $44,700
54: $44,000
55: $43,300
56: $42,700
57: $42,300
58: $42,000
59: $41,700
60: $41,400
61: $41,200
62: $41,000
63: $40,800
64: $40,600
65: $40,300
66: $40,000
67: $39,700
68: $39,400
69: $39,100
70: $38,900