2024-06-14 | Summer heat is here! Take steps today to save money and energy | NYSE:SO

ATLANTA, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With temperatures rising and summer heat arriving across Georgia, Georgia Power is working to help customers minimize the impact of the higher temperatures on electric bills and provide easy ways to save around the house.

Simple summer tips to save money and energy include:

Set It For the Season – Keep thermostats to 78 degrees and use fans to keep you feeling cooler. Every degree higher on your thermostat can result in a 3-4% decrease in energy use.

– Keep thermostats to 78 degrees and use fans to keep you feeling cooler. Every degree higher on your thermostat can result in a 3-4% decrease in energy use. Let it Flow – Change standard air filters once a month, or pleated filters once every three months. A clogged filter makes your AC work harder, increases wear on your unit, and uses more energy. Ensure air returns and vents are clear and air can circulate.

– Change standard air filters once a month, or pleated filters once every three months. A clogged filter makes your AC work harder, increases wear on your unit, and uses more energy. Ensure air returns and vents are clear and air can circulate. Chill-Out with Laundry – Wash full loads of clothes with cold water and avoid over-drying. Clean your dryer’s lint trap before every load to increase efficiency.

– Wash full loads of clothes with cold water and avoid over-drying. Clean your dryer’s lint trap before every load to increase efficiency. Can’t Stand the Heat? Get it out of the Kitchen! – Reduce the temperature inside your home by using an outdoor grill or smoker instead of indoor ovens and stoves. Also consider the slow cooker or microwave.

– Reduce the temperature inside your home by using an outdoor grill or smoker instead of indoor ovens and stoves. Also consider the slow cooker or microwave. Throw Some Shade – Close curtains and blinds during peak hours of the day to reduce extra heat caused by direct sunlight.

– Close curtains and blinds during peak hours of the day to reduce extra heat caused by direct sunlight. Fill Your Fridge – Solids and liquids are easier to cool than air. Keep your refrigerator set to the temperature recommended by the manufacturer for optimal performance.

– Solids and liquids are easier to cool than air. Keep your refrigerator set to the temperature recommended by the manufacturer for optimal performance. Avoid Phantom Energy Loss – Unplug your electronic devices when not in use, use smart power strips, and consider energy-saving settings on new devices like smart TVs.

Whether you’re renting, making improvements to an older home or simply looking for ways to save, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/Save for more programs, rebates, and energy saving tips.

Other programs to help Georgia Power customers manage energy bills this summer:

A Free Online Energy Checkup – Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyCheckUp to get started.

– Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyCheckUp to get started. Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP) – The HEIP helps Georgia Power customers reduce energy use, save on energy costs and improve the comfort of their homes. Residential customers can earn rebates from Georgia Power for implementing and installing qualifying energy saving improvements. Learn more at www.GeorgiaPower.com/HomeImprovements.

– The HEIP helps Georgia Power customers reduce energy use, save on energy costs and improve the comfort of their homes. Residential customers can earn rebates from Georgia Power for implementing and installing qualifying energy saving improvements. Learn more at www.GeorgiaPower.com/HomeImprovements. Energy Assistance for Savings & Efficiency Program (EASE)– The EASE Program helps eligible income-qualified customers make free energy efficiency improvements in their home. At no cost to the customer, a program contractor performs the recommended energy efficiency upgrades. Customers can learn more and apply at www.GeorgiaPower.com/EASE.

Georgia Power prioritizes energy affordability for customers year-round and offers a variety of flexible rate plans and programs to help customers manage their energy use and lower their energy costs. Over the past decade, energy efficiency programs have helped Georgia Power customers reduce usage by billions of kilowatt hours. The company also maintains a strong focus on connecting customers – including senior citizens, those with one-time or ongoing special needs, and those with limited incomes – with programs and resources when they’re in need. Learn more at GeorgiaPower.com/MyEnergy.

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America’s premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company’s promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia’s 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

