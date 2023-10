2023 Maybank Championship prize money payouts for each LPGA player

It pays to play well on the LPGA, just ask Celine Boutier.

The 29-year-old took down Atthaya Thitikul via a marathon nine-hole playoff to win the 2023 Maybank Championship in Malaysia for her fourth victory of the season and sixth of her LPGA career.

For her efforts, Boutier took home the top prize of $450,000, while Thitikul earned $275,072. Boutier has earned $2,730,340 on the season and leads the LPGA race to CME Globe with the CME Group Tour Championship (Nov. 16-19) at Tiburon Golf Club less than a month away.

Check out the prize money payouts for each professional player at the 2023 Maybank Championship (Note: amateurs cannot make money at professional events).

