20 Jobs That Are Unlikely To Exist in 10 Years — and How To Make Money Instead
According to the most recent report, the Bureau of Labor Statistics declared that the American economy added 175,000 jobs in April, the slowest increase in six months.
The unemployment rate reached 3.9%, and the data indicated that the labor market has cooled off from earlier this year.
With those numbers in mind and college graduation season upon us, GOBankingRates decided to take a look at the future of the job market and making money.
Using BLS projections from 2022 to 2032, here are 20 jobs that are unlikely to exist in 10 years and jobs that you should focus on instead.
Why Some Jobs Might Not Exist in the Future
Certain types of work might not exist in the future due to technology, automation, evolving industry needs, changing consumer behavior and environmental shifts.
“Tasks that are repetitive and manual are prime candidates for automation,” said Justin Marcus, CEO and co-founder of Big 4 Talent. “The shift towards digital communication and advanced technology reduces the need for traditional roles such as telephone operators, making them obsolete.”
Technology increasingly replaces roles such as word processors, telephone operators and anything that can be automated.
Marcus added, “As industries move towards sustainability, jobs heavily reliant on non-renewable resources, such as certain mining positions, are being phased out in favor of greener alternatives.”
Here are jobs that might disappear over the next decade.
Word Processors and Typists
-
2022 Total Employment: 44,000
-
Projected Change in Number: -17,000
-
Projected Change Percent: -38.6%
Watch and Clock Repairers
-
2022 Total Employment: 2,100
-
Projected Change in Number: -600
-
Projected Change Percent: -29.8%
Roof Bolters
-
2022 Total Employment: 1,800
-
Projected Change in Number: -500
-
Projected Change Percent: -28.5%
Cutters and Trimmers (Hand)
-
2022 Total Employment: 8,300
-
Projected Change in Number: -2,300
-
Projected Change Percent: -28.2%
Telephone Operators
-
2022 Total Employment: 4,100
-
Projected Change in Number: -1,100
-
Projected Change Percent: -26.6%
Data Entry People
-
2022 Total Employment: 165,600
-
Projected Change in Number: 43,100
-
Projected Change Percent: -26.0%
Switchboard Operators
-
2022 Total Employment: 48,400
-
Projected Change in Number: -12,100
-
Projected Change Percent: -25.1%
Foundry Mold and Coremakers
-
2022 Total Employment: 11,500
-
Projected Change in Number: -2,700
-
Projected Change Percent: -23.5%
Legal Secretaries and Administrative Assistants
-
2022 Total Employment: 161,400
-
Projected Change in Number: -35,300
-
Projected Change Percent: -21.8%
Pressers, Textile, Garment and Related Workers
-
2022 Total Employment: 29,800
-
Projected Change in Number: -6,500
-
Projected Change Percent: -21.8%
Patternmakers (Metal and Plastic)
-
2022 Total Employment: 2,300
-
Projected Change in Number: -500
-
Projected Change Percent: -21.6%
Refractory Materials Repairers
-
2022 Total Employment: 600
-
Projected Change in Number: -100
-
Projected Change Percent: -21.4%
Executive Secretaries and Administrative Assistants
-
2022 Total Employment: 511,100
-
Projected Change in Number: -108,100
-
Projected Change Percent: -21.1%
Manufactured Building and Mobile Home Installers
-
2022 Total Employment: 4,100
-
Projected Change in Number: -900
-
Projected Change Percent: -21.0%
Telemarketers
-
2022 Total Employment: 97,700
-
Projected Change in Number: -20,100
-
Projected Change Percent: -20.6%
Grinding and Polishing Workers
-
2022 Total Employment: 14,500
-
Projected Change in Number: -2,800
-
Projected Change Percent: -19.5%
Engine and Other Machine Assemblers
-
2022 Total Employment: 50,900
-
Projected Change in Number: -9,600
-
Projected Change Percent: -18.9%
Model Makers (Metal and Plastic)
-
2022 Total Employment: 3,400
-
Projected Change in Number: -600
-
Projected Change Percent: -18.8%
Timing Device Assemblers and Adjusters
-
2022 Total Employment: 400
-
Projected Change in Number: -100
-
Projected Change Percent: -18.7%
Drilling and Boring Machine Tool Setters, Operators and Tenders
-
2022 Total Employment: 6,600
-
Projected Change in Number: -1,200
-
Projected Change Percent: -18.3%
How To Make Money Instead
Some jobs will grow as demands shift and technology changes over the next decade. With organizations relying heavily on data analytics, the demand for positions in related fields will increase.
“The surge in online shopping continues to drive growth in e-commerce platforms and logistics management,” Marcus said. “Roles in supply chain optimization and fulfillment center operations are expanding rapidly.”
With an aging population and the growing complexity of financial planning, many roles in these industries will have to be filled.
Here are 20 jobs that likely will grow in the next decade.
Wind Turbine Service Technicians
-
2022 Total Employment: 11,200
-
Projected Change in Number: 5,000
-
Projected Change Percent: 44.9%
-
2022 Median Annual Wage: $57,320
Nurse Practitioners
-
2022 Total Employment: 266,300
-
Projected Change in Number: 118,600
-
Projected Change Percent: 44.5%
-
2022 Median Annual Wage: $121,610
Data Scientists
-
2022 Total Employment: 168,900
-
Projected Change in Number: 59,400
-
Projected Change Percent: 35.2%
-
2022 Median Annual Wage: $103,500
Statisticians
-
2022 Total Employment: 33,300
-
Projected Change in Number: 10,500
-
Projected Change Percent: 31.6%
-
2022 Median Annual Wage: $98,920
Information Security Analysts
-
2022 Total Employment: 168,900
-
Projected Change in Number: 53,200
-
Projected Change Percent: 31.5%
-
2022 Median Annual Wage: $112,000
Medical and Health Services Managers
-
2022 Total Employment: 509,500
-
Projected Change in Number: 144,700
-
Projected Change Percent: 28.4%
-
2022 Median Annual Wage: $104,830
Epidemiologists
-
2022 Total Employment: 10,000
-
Projected Change in Number: 2,700
-
Projected Change Percent: 26.7%
-
2022 Median Annual Wage: $78,520
Physician Assistants
-
2022 Total Employment: 148,000
-
Projected Change in Number: 39,300
-
Projected Change Percent: 26.5%
-
2022 Median Annual Wage: $126,010
Physical Therapist Assistants
-
2022 Total Employment: 100,700
-
Projected Change in Number: 26,300
-
Projected Change Percent: 26.1%
-
2022 Median Annual Wage: $62,770
Software Developers
-
2022 Total Employment: 1,594,500
-
Projected Change in Number: 410,400
-
Projected Change Percent: 25.7%
-
2022 Median Annual Wage: $127,260
Occupational Therapy Assistants
-
2022 Total Employment: 45,100
-
Projected Change in Number: 10,800
-
Projected Change Percent: 24.0%
-
2022 Median Annual Wage: $64,250
Actuaries
-
2022 Total Employment: 30,000
-
Projected Change in Number: 7,000
-
Projected Change Percent: 23.2%
-
2022 Median Annual Wage: $113,990
Computer and Information Research Scientists
-
2022 Total Employment: 36,500
-
Projected Change in Number: 8,300
-
Projected Change Percent: 22.7%
-
2022 Median Annual Wage: $136,620
Operations Research Analysts
-
2022 Total Employment: 109,900
-
Projected Change in Number: 24,700
-
Projected Change Percent: 22.5%
-
2022 Median Annual Wage: $85,720
Solar Photovoltaic Installers
-
2022 Total Employment: 29,400
-
Projected Change in Number: 6,600
-
Projected Change Percent: 22.3%
-
2022 Median Annual Wage: $45,230
Home Health and Personal Care Aides
-
2022 Total Employment: 3,715,500
-
Projected Change in Number: 804,500
-
Projected Change Percent: 21.7%
-
2022 Median Annual Wage: $30,180
Taxi Drivers
-
2022 Total Employment: 177,300
-
Projected Change in Number: 36,400
-
Projected Change Percent: 20.6%
-
2022 Median Annual Wage: $30,670
Veterinary Technologists and Technicians
-
2022 Total Employment: 122,900
-
Projected Change in Number: 25,200
-
Projected Change Percent: 20.5%
-
2022 Median Annual Wage: $38,240
Veterinary Assistants and Laboratory Animal Caretakers
-
2022 Total Employment: 114,800
-
Projected Change in Number: 23,500
-
Projected Change Percent: 20.5%
-
2022 Median Annual Wage: $34,740
Personal Care and Service Workers (All Other)
-
2022 Total Employment: 87,000
-
Projected Change in Number: 17,900
-
Projected Change Percent: 20.5%
-
2022 Median Annual Wage: $34,670
Methodology: In order to find jobs that will disappear this decade, GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ occupational projections and worker characteristics dataset to find the occupations with the largest (1) projected percent decline in employment for 2022-32. Once these jobs were identified, GOBankingRates also found the following factors for each occupation: (2) 2022 total employment; (3) total employment change projection for 2022-32; (4) 2022 median annual wage; (5) typical entry-level education required; (6) work experience in a related occupation required; and (7) typical on-the-job training required. GOBankinRates also found the same data for the 20 fastest-growing jobs. All data was sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is up to date as of Feb. 28, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Jobs That Are Unlikely To Exist in 10 Years — and How To Make Money Instead