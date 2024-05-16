20 Apps That Pay $100 a Day (Make Money Without Paying!)

So many people are looking for apps that pay $100 a day. And it makes total sense.

It seems that money is tight for many of us. This means that many people are searching for apps to make extra cash.

Thankfully, there are so many apps out there that you can use to make $100 a day. Yes, a day!

You just need to know where to look.

In this post, I’ll cover 20 apps that pay you $100 a day.

Use the cash to ease your financial stress, improve your savings, or even just pay your bills or buy something you want.

Whatever the case, we’ve got you covered.

Are there apps that pay $100 a day?

Yes, there are many apps for Android devices and iOS devices that have the potential to earn you $100 a day. Some examples include Uber, Spark, and TaskRabbit. I’ll cover more apps you can use to make $100 a day and provide you with details on them below.

Apps that Pay $100 a Day Without Investment

Making just a little more money can make a huge difference. And $100 a day is more than just a little cash. This amount can have a big impact on your financial health.

How do you go about making an extra $100 a day?

Well, with apps of course. There are lots of apps out there that you can use to make money.

Here are the best apps for earning a hundred dollars a day without paying anything.

1. Uber

App available for: iOS & Android devices

iOS & Android devices How you get paid: Deposit to your debit card or bank account

Deposit to your debit card or bank account How much you can earn: $9 to $30 an hour

Don’t mind giving people lifts? Then why not drive for Uber?

As an Uber driver, you get paid to give people rides. You’re basically a taxi driver.

People use the app to book rides to places they need to go whether that’s to work or a restaurant. As an Uber driver, you provide these lifts to people.

You can work as many or as few hours as you want to. And all you need is your car to get started.

Since Uber drivers earn $9 to $30 an hour, it’s pretty easy to earn $100 a day driving for the app.

A good aspect of Uber is how fast it pays. It has an Instant Pay feature that you can use to cash out your earnings up to six times a day. The downside to this feature though is that it’s not free, costing $0.85 per cash-out.

You don’t have to use the Instant Pay feature. If you don’t use this feature, any remaining earnings will be transferred to your bank account by the end of the week.

2. TaskRabbit

App available for: iOS & Android devices

iOS & Android devices How you get paid: Direct deposit

Direct deposit How much you can earn: $3 to $78 an hour

What’s good about TaskRabbit is the array of earnings opportunities it has available.

You can get paid for a multitude of tasks, such as:

Furniture assembly

Home repairs

Helping people to move

Cleaning

Mounting

Yard work

Shopping

Delivery

Lifting

And more.

Basically, you’re paid to help people with their errands and to-dos.

3. Gigwalk

App available for: iOS & Android devices

iOS & Android devices How you get paid: PayPal

PayPal How much you can earn: $3 to $100 per gig

Want to earn $100 a day nearby? Then, Gigwalk may just be the app for you. The app basically gives you ways to find jobs in your local area.

Gigs on Gigwalk are mostly posted by consumer brands and retailers who are looking for people to report on the condition of their products or events in a variety of locations.

They want to do things like verify that products are available on the shelf and are displayed/priced correctly or that marketing events are done accurately and on time.

Download the app and find gigs near you. It’s ideal if you are looking for flexible work nearby.

There are a variety of jobs available on the app, which take anywhere from five minutes to a few hours to complete.

4. Uber Eats

App available for: iOS & Android devices

iOS & Android devices How you get paid: Deposit to your debit card or bank account

Deposit to your debit card or bank account How much you can earn: $9 to $30 an hour

Driving for Uber is appealing, right? You just need your car to get started. And you can earn $100s with it.

However, if you’re not keen on the idea of having strangers in your car, then Uber may not be the platform for you. Does this mean that you have to miss out on earnings – heck no!

A good alternative to Uber is Uber Eats. Uber Eats is an app that people can use to order food from restaurants and other eateries and have it delivered to them. You can sign up to deliver with Uber Eats and get paid to deliver food. So, you don’t need to have strangers in your car as you do when you drive for Uber.

Uber Eats pays $9 to $30 an hour. This means that you could make $100 a day with the app.

What’s great about Uber Eats is that you can get paid fast. You can get your earnings sent to your bank every week. Or there’s an Instant Pay feature that you can use to cash out your earnings up to six times per day! That’s fast, right?

The only downside to the Instant Pay feature is that it isn’t free, costing $0.85 per cash-out.

You use the same app to deliver food with Uber Eats as you do to drive with Uber. So, you can receive both ride and delivery requests using the same app. From the Trip Planner screen, tap on the settings icon, which can be found at the bottom right of the screen, and turn on deliveries.

5. Lyft

App available for: iOS & Android devices

iOS & Android devices How you get paid: Transfer into your bank account

Transfer into your bank account How much you can earn: $17 to $30 an hour

For anyone looking to make money from an app, I’d recommend Lyft. This is a similar company to Uber, allowing users to book lifts through an app.

Sign up to drive for Lyft and you basically get paid to provide a taxi service.

People book lifts through the Lyft app, and you’re paid to give people lifts.

What’s good about Lyft is that the earning potential is pretty high. You can earn $17 to $30 an hour. Work the weekends, evenings, or whenever you have time, and you could make $100s.

Lyft pays weekly. The good thing about it though is that it also has an Express Pay feature. This feature enables you to cash out your earnings instantly.

The money typically shows up in your bank within a few hours, but it can take a few days depending on your bank’s processing time.

The downside to the Express Pay feature is that it’s not free. There’s a $0.50 transfer fee.

6. Upwork

App available for: iOS & Android devices

iOS & Android devices How you get paid: PayPal and ACH

PayPal and ACH How much you can earn: Varies

Next on the list, we have Upwork, and this one does differ a bit from the others on the list. With Upwork, you do work online for clients, rather than working local gigs in person.

Upwork provides so many ways to earn. Clients from a multitude of industries who are seeking freelancers post jobs. Freelancers apply to these jobs and if accepted, they work with the client to complete the work and they get paid.

There are so many freelance jobs you can find on Upwork, such as:

Writing

Graphic design

Web design

Admin

Data entry

Transcribing

Virtual assistance

Customer support

Coding

Video editing

The pay on Upwork varies depending on the job you do and the clients that you work with.

Still though, it’s totally possible to earn $100 a day through jobs you find on Upwork.

7. Instacart

App available for: iOS & Android devices

iOS & Android devices How you get paid: Direct deposit

Direct deposit How much you can earn: $11 to $43 an hour

Get paid to deliver groceries with Instacart. It’s a grocery delivery company. With Instacart, customers can order groceries in the Instacart app or online on the Instacart website from grocery stores like Costco, Target, Publix, Kroger, and Albertsons.

You can work with Instacart either as a Full-Service Shopper or an In-Store Shopper.

Here’s what these roles entail:

Full-Service Shopper: You shop for the groceries that the customer has ordered in-store. And, then you deliver the order to the customer’s home.

You shop for the groceries that the customer has ordered in-store. And, then you deliver the order to the customer’s home. In-Store Shopper: You shop for the customer’s order and then stage it for pick-up.

What’s good about the In-Store Shopper role is that you don’t need to have a car, as the job doesn’t require you to deliver the groceries.

Instacart pays weekly. Like some of the other apps on the list though it does have a feature that enables you to cash out faster.

It’s called Instant Cashout.

The Instant Cashout feature allows you to cash out your earnings daily. The downside though is that there’s a fee.

8. Shipt

App available for: iOS & Android devices

iOS & Android devices How you get paid: Direct deposit

Direct deposit How much you can earn: $17 to $27 an hour

Much like Instacart, Shipt pays you to shop for and deliver groceries.

This is another app that you can use to earn $100 a day. It pays $17 to $27 a day, so earning $100s with the app is totally possible.

Work part-time or full-time – whatever suits you – and set your own hours.

Shipt pays you each Friday by direct deposit. It also gives you the option to access your payment once per day using the Instant Pay Feature. So, this is another quick paying app you can use to make $100s.

9. Instawork

App available for: iOS & Android devices

iOS & Android devices How you get paid: Deposit to your bank account

Deposit to your bank account How much you can earn: Up to $30 an hour

Looking to make money with local shift work? Then try Instawork.

Instawork is an app that connects businesses with go-to hourly workers near them.

Businesses can post shifts on Instawork and vetted workers can accept these shifts.

You can use Instawork to make money working hourly service shifts.

There are plenty of different jobs available there, including:

Bartender

Event server

Busser

Dishwasher

Runner

Cook

Picker/packer

General labor

Forklift driver

Retail merchandizer

Warehouse associate

If you’re looking for an app that gives you multiple ways to earn, then Instawork is one to consider.

10. Rover

App available for: iOS & Android devices

iOS & Android devices How you get paid: Stripe funds transfer to your bank account via direct deposit

Stripe funds transfer to your bank account via direct deposit How much you can earn: $9 to $40 an hour

Looking for a fun way to make $100 a day? If so, give Rover a try.

Rover is a dog sitting, boarding, and walking app. You can get paid to look after dogs. This could be anything from taking people’s dogs for a walk to pet-sitting while the dog’s owner is away on vacation.

This can be such a fun way to make money if you love dogs.

You can set your own schedule and prices, offer any combination of pet care services, and set size, age, and other pet preferences that suit you. It also offers The Rover Guarantee which includes up to $25,000 in vet care reimbursement.

You can build a profile on Rover that showcases information that pet owners are interested in. Then, you can accept the pet-sitting requests that you want to do.

11. Bluecrew

App available for: iOS & Android devices

iOS & Android devices How you get paid: Paper check in the mail or direct deposit to your bank account

Paper check in the mail or direct deposit to your bank account How much you can earn: $18 an hour on average, but pay varies depending on the job

An app that’s good for earning extra money is Bluecrew. Bluecrew allows you to search for jobs and choose the shifts that you want to work. For finding flexible work, the app is really good!

There are lots of jobs available on the platform, such as:

Bartender

Concession Stand Worker

Customer Support

Cook

Dishwasher

Driver

Event Server

Event Staff

Foodservice

Forklift

Housekeeper

Janitor

Mover

Office Work

Production

Retail

Server

Warehouse

12. Spark

App available for: iOS & Android devices

iOS & Android devices How you get paid: Direct deposit

Direct deposit How much you can earn: $9 to $30 an hour

Spark is an app that allows you to make deliveries and returns for Walmart and other retailers. The Spark Driver app operates in all 50 states across more than 17,000 pickup points.

You can sign up and become a driver for Spark. You work as an independent contractor and can work when you want – so you get a lot of flexibility with this gig!

Drivers earn for each offer completed. Some of the earning opportunities include trip earnings, tips, and incentives.

Each offer lists the estimated amount that you will receive for making the delivery. So, you can see what you earn before doing a job, which is handy! You get to keep 100% of customer confirmed tips.

Game Apps that Pay $100 a Day

Okay, so above, I’ve listed the best apps and websites for earning $100 a day. These apps typically involve local gig work, such as offering a rideshare service, delivering food, or pet-sitting, and, in the case of Upwork, freelance work, like writing and graphic design.

In my research for this post, I noticed a lot of people who are looking to earn $100 a day want to do so with game apps.

They wonder, “Are there any games apps that pay $100 a day?”

Indeed there are game apps out there that allow you to make money playing games on your phone or computer. However, making $100 with a game site every single day is pretty unlikely.

Using a few gaming apps each day ups your daily earnings of course. But you’re more likely to make $100s from gaming apps across the entire month rather than in just a week.

Still though, while they may not pay $100 every single day, gaming apps can still be used to make extra money and get you closer to that $100 a day goal.

Here are game apps you can use to earn money:

13. Idle Empire

Idle Empire pays you for playing games. It also has other earnings opportunities available, such as watching videos, taking surveys, and completing offers.

There are lots of ways to cash out your earnings, such as:

Payeer balance

Perfect money balance. This can be converted to a balance for your bank account, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Payeer, Payoneer, Bitcoin and more.



Gift cards.

Game points.

Cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.

14. Mistplay

Mistplay is a gaming app that recommends new games to you. Download games and start playing to earn Units. Redeem units for PayPal cash, VISA cards, and a range of gift cards.

15. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is an app that you can use to make money playing games. It also pays you for doing other tasks like watching videos, playing games, shopping online, completing offers, and browsing the internet. So, there are plenty of ways to earn money daily. Payment options include PayPal, gift cards, or checks in the mail.

16. TapChamps

TapChamps gives you points when you play games. Points can be redeemed for numerous rewards, like PayPal, VISA gift cards, and Amazon gift cards.

17. Gamehag

Gamehag pays you to play a bunch of different free online games, like MMO, RPG, strategy, arcade, puzzle, war games, action games, and mini-games.

For playing games, you collect Soul Gems. Soul Gems can be redeemed for a variety of rewards, including PayPal cash, crypto vouchers, and gift cards, like Steam Wallet gift cards and Amazon gift cards.

18. QuickRewards

Earn some extra cash playing games with QuickRewards. There are also other earnings opportunities available on the site, like paid surveys, online shopping, and offers. QuickRewards offers lots of different ways to cash out your earnings, such as PayPal, e-Gift cards to Amazon.com, and physically mailed gift cards.

19. Freecash

Freecash is a website and app that pays you to play games. It also pays you for other tasks, such as testing apps and taking surveys. Freecash offers a variety of payment options, including:

PayPal

Bank transfer

Cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin

Game skins

Gift cards

20. Qmee

Qmee offers you cash for playing games. Other ways to earn include taking surveys, shopping online, and searching the internet. Cash out your earnings to PayPal or Venmo

FAQ About Apps Paying $100 Daily

In this section, I’ll cover some common questions that people have about making $100 a day with apps.

How can I make $100 per day?

You can make $100 per day driving for a rideshare company like Lyft or Uber, delivering food with Instacart and Shipt, doing local shifts through an app like Instawork, or doing freelance work like writing, graphic design, or editing through an app like Upwork. You can also earn extra money with paid game apps.

What app pays the most instantly?

Apps that pay the most include Uber, Upwork, Instacart, Rover, Uber Eats, and TaskRabbit. Apps that pay instantly include Uber, Lyft, Instacart, and Shipt. All of those apps have a feature that allows you to get paid instantly, but you usually need to pay a fee.

Is there a game that pays real money instantly?

Yes, there are many game apps that pay you fast. Idle Empire pays you within 24 hours, QuickRewards usually processes PayPal and Amazon gift card redemptions within hours, and on Qmee, the money will appear in your PayPal account within a few minutes of you asking for it.

What app gives you money on the same day?

Apps that give you money the same day include Uber, Uber Eats, Lyft, Instacart, and Shipt.

Final Thoughts on Earning $100 Daily with Apps

$100 a day sure sounds nice, doesn’t it?

So, it’s good to know there are so many ways that you can earn cash using apps.

Even if you don’t commit to the daily $100, by combining a few of these apps, you can easily make an extra $100 to $1000 a month.

From pet-sitting to delivering food to giving people lifts, there’s something to suit everyone.

And if you want something simple, then try those gaming apps.

Sure, they don’t pay as much as apps like Uber and Rover, but they do give you a fun way to earn a little extra cash. Many of these paid gaming apps pay fast too.

Whether you need the cash to pay your bills or to save for a vacation, be sure to consult our list of apps that pay $100 a day.