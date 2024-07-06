2 Money Lessons From Ramit Sethi That Gen Z Must Learn To Build Wealth

©Ramit Sethi

Today’s kids are growing up in a difficult financial landscape. Luckily, money guru Ramit Sethi, author of the worldwide bestseller “I Will Teach You to Be Rich,” has some tips for Gen Z. When he was in college, he figured out two big things about money that can help today’s children become tomorrow’s moguls.

Here are Ramit Sethi’s two money tricks that can help Gen Z get rich.

Don’t Give Up — Ask’ How Can I Make This Work?’

When Ramit was in school, he didn’t have a lot of money. But instead of saying “I can’t do that” when something cost too much, he would think really hard about how to make it happen.

Let’s put this into action. Imagine you want to buy a new bike, but it costs more than you have. Instead of giving up, you could:

Mow lawns or walk dogs to earn extra money.

Look for a used bike that’s cheaper.

Ask for money instead of presents for your birthday.

See if the bike store has a layaway plan.

The big idea here is to think creatively about your money problems. There’s usually more than one way to get what you want — sit down and start thinking about how to make it happen. If you don’t give up, you’ll get there.

Believe There’s Plenty of Money Out There

Ramit also learned to think about money in a positive way. He calls this an “abundance mindset.” It means believing there are lots of chances to make money and do cool things with it. If you look at everything as an opportunity, more opportunities appear. The trick here is to see the world as a place of possibility — and act on it.

Why is this important? Well, if you think there’s never enough money, you might:

Be too scared to try new things.

Always choose the cheapest option, even if it’s not the best.

Miss out on fun experiences because you’re worried about spending.

But if you believe there are lots of opportunities to make money, you’ll:

Feel more confident about your future.

Be more likely to invest in yourself (like buying books or taking classes).

Look for ways to grow your money, not just save it.

This could be the most important lesson of all — believe in abundance and, more importantly, believe in yourself and your ability to see opportunities and seize them.

How To Use These Tricks

Knowing the money lessons and putting them into action are two very different things. Let’s talk about practicalities.

Here are ways you can live Sethi’s lessons:

1. Make a list of things you want, then brainstorm different ways to get them.

2. Start a savings jar for something big you want in the future.

3. Talk to others about how they make and save money.

4. Learn about different jobs and businesses to see all the ways people earn money.

5. Try to be thankful for what you have — it helps you see more opportunities.

Remember, you don’t have to wait until you’re older to be smart with money. If today’s kids start using these tricks now, they’ll be way ahead of the game when they grow up. Who knows? Maybe they’ll even write their own books about getting rich someday!

