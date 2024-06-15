2 Delaware institutions make list

An annual national list of the best colleges in America has been released, and two from Delaware are included in the 745-school report.

The 10th annual Best Colleges list from Money, the personal finance website, and SoFi, a digital financial service, came out Wednesday.

Both the University of Delaware and Delaware State University made the cut. However, neither was awarded the highest five-star rating, earned by 54 schools out of the 745 listed.

Report analysis of the Delaware universities

The University of Delaware earned 4½ stars with the report noting a 74% acceptance rate and a graduation rate of 79%.

The Newark-based university, which has an enrollment of 23,613, costs an estimated $33,700 if paying full price for the 2024-2025 year or $19,100 if you factor in average grants, according to Money.

Down in Dover, Delaware State University was designated with three stars with the analysis listing a 55% acceptance rate and 50% graduation rate.

The Historically Black College and University, which has 6,451 students, costs an estimated $30,100 full price for 2024-2025 or $12,600 if you factor in average grants, according to the report.

2024 five-star ‘Best Colleges,’ according to Money and SoFi

Amherst College

Babson College

Bentley University

Berea College

Boston College

Bowdoin College

Brown University

California Institute of Technology

California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo

California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

California State University, Long Beach

California State University, Stanislaus

Carnegie Mellon University

Claremont McKenna College

Columbia University

Cornell University

CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College

Dartmouth College

Davidson College

Duke University

Georgetown University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Harvard University

Harvey Mudd College

Johns Hopkins University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Massachusetts Maritime Academy

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Northwestern University

Pomona College

Princeton University

Rice University

Stanford University

Swarthmore College

The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Davis

University of California, Irvine

University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, Riverside

University of California, San Diego

University of Chicago

University of Florida

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Michigan

University of Notre Dame

University of Pennsylvania

Virginia Military Institute

Washington and Lee University

Washington University in St Louis

Wellesley College

Wesleyan University

Williams College

Yale University

