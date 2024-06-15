2 Delaware institutions make list
An annual national list of the best colleges in America has been released, and two from Delaware are included in the 745-school report.
The 10th annual Best Colleges list from Money, the personal finance website, and SoFi, a digital financial service, came out Wednesday.
Both the University of Delaware and Delaware State University made the cut. However, neither was awarded the highest five-star rating, earned by 54 schools out of the 745 listed.
Report analysis of the Delaware universities
The University of Delaware earned 4½ stars with the report noting a 74% acceptance rate and a graduation rate of 79%.
The Newark-based university, which has an enrollment of 23,613, costs an estimated $33,700 if paying full price for the 2024-2025 year or $19,100 if you factor in average grants, according to Money.
Down in Dover, Delaware State University was designated with three stars with the analysis listing a 55% acceptance rate and 50% graduation rate.
The Historically Black College and University, which has 6,451 students, costs an estimated $30,100 full price for 2024-2025 or $12,600 if you factor in average grants, according to the report.
2024 five-star ‘Best Colleges,’ according to Money and SoFi
- Amherst College
- Babson College
- Bentley University
- Berea College
- Boston College
- Bowdoin College
- Brown University
- California Institute of Technology
- California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo
- California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
- California State University, Long Beach
- California State University, Stanislaus
- Carnegie Mellon University
- Claremont McKenna College
- Columbia University
- Cornell University
- CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College
- Dartmouth College
- Davidson College
- Duke University
- Georgetown University
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- Harvard University
- Harvey Mudd College
- Johns Hopkins University
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Massachusetts Maritime Academy
- New Jersey Institute of Technology
- Northwestern University
- Pomona College
- Princeton University
- Rice University
- Stanford University
- Swarthmore College
- The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
- University of California, Berkeley
- University of California, Davis
- University of California, Irvine
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of California, Riverside
- University of California, San Diego
- University of Chicago
- University of Florida
- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- University of Michigan
- University of Notre Dame
- University of Pennsylvania
- Virginia Military Institute
- Washington and Lee University
- Washington University in St Louis
- Wellesley College
- Wesleyan University
- Williams College
- Yale University
