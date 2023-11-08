17 ways to make your home greener that could also save you money

Green walls, or vertical gardens are not just visually pleasing, they have a myriad of hidden benefits. For one, they can provide temperature control and heat reduction. “Plants are better at absorbing sunlight than reflecting it,” suggests Fantastic Gardeners. “Increasing the amount of vegetation in urban areas often has a positive effect, significantly reducing the amount of trapped heat.” Furthermore, a green wall can reduce energy costs. Studies have shown that exterior green walls can reduce surface temperatures by as much as 10°C and in winter, they provide extra insulation, helping you keep your home toasty and reduce energy bills. Of course, plants also purify air, turning gases like carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide into oxygen, which “significantly reduces the amounts of CO2 in the air, improving the air quality and the general wellbeing of people in the area.” Checkatrade suggests a professionally installed living wall could set you back around £570, including plants, a planter system and irrigation. But you could DIY it for a lot cheaper!