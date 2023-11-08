November 8, 2023
17 ways to make your home greener that could also save you money


Green walls, or vertical gardens are not just visually pleasing, they have a myriad of hidden benefits. For one, they can provide temperature control and heat reduction. “Plants are better at absorbing sunlight than reflecting it,” suggests Fantastic Gardeners. “Increasing the amount of vegetation in urban areas often has a positive effect, significantly reducing the amount of trapped heat.” Furthermore, a green wall can reduce energy costs. Studies have shown that exterior green walls can reduce surface temperatures by as much as 10°C and in winter, they provide extra insulation, helping you keep your home toasty and reduce energy bills. Of course, plants also purify air, turning gases like carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide into oxygen, which “significantly reduces the amounts of CO2 in the air, improving the air quality and the general wellbeing of people in the area.” Checkatrade suggests a professionally installed living wall could set you back around £570, including plants, a planter system and irrigation. But you could DIY it for a lot cheaper!



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Big hedge funds pay ‘silly’ money, says founder of Europe’s largest manager

November 8, 2023
Why It's Never Been Harder to Make a Living as a Writer

Why It’s Never Been Harder to Make a Living as a Writer

November 8, 2023

You may have missed

Tech app Buzz launched, revolutionizing EV charging for drivers

November 8, 2023
Discover the future of trading with TradeGPT, the trans-era AI trading bot

Discover the future of trading with TradeGPT, the trans-era AI trading bot

November 8, 2023
GM, Stellantis invest in EV magnet startup to reduce dependence on China

GM, Stellantis invest in EV magnet startup to reduce dependence on China

November 8, 2023
SecuX Shield BIO Revolutionizes Crypto Security: Ultra-Slim Biometric Cold Wallet Introduced at TOKEN 2049

Artmarket.com: Paris Photo presents the best works of the medium that Artprice considers essential

November 8, 2023
Analysis: Disney is in trouble. Bob Iger has 5 big problems to solve cnn business

Analysis: Disney is in trouble. Bob Iger has 5 big problems to solve cnn business

November 8, 2023
Josh Peck drug, alcohol use after weight loss and 'addiction transfer'

Josh Peck drug, alcohol use after weight loss and ‘addiction transfer’

November 8, 2023