17 Poor Things Rich People Still Regularly Do

“I can tell within $2 what my grocery cart total is going to be, including tax. As a kid, I used to go shopping with my mother, and I was always so embarrassed when we had to put stuff back because we didn’t have the money. When I was about eight, I got in the habit of keeping track of how much we had spent; I would tell Mom what we had to put back. She was so grateful she used to save a bit to get me a treat. Now, I can buy anything I want, but I still budget myself and never go over it. My wife thinks I’m nuts, but I’ll ask her, ‘Those artichokes are out of season; they must be expensive.’ I get a lethal eye roll.”

—u/Zapthyself

“Oh man, I am the same way nowadays. I was always the best at mental math in my family, and I think it was partially because I was the walking grocery cart calculator. I would calculate tax, too, based on items that were taxed and items that weren’t. Mom would always periodically ask me what the total was so she knew how much was left in the budget. The cashiers were always so impressed at my totals, and mom usually bought me a tin of mints for my efforts.”

—u/OolongPeachTea