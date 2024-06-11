June 11, 2024
17 Poor Things Rich People Still Regularly Do


8.

“I can tell within $2 what my grocery cart total is going to be, including tax. As a kid, I used to go shopping with my mother, and I was always so embarrassed when we had to put stuff back because we didn’t have the money. When I was about eight, I got in the habit of keeping track of how much we had spent; I would tell Mom what we had to put back. She was so grateful she used to save a bit to get me a treat. Now, I can buy anything I want, but I still budget myself and never go over it. My wife thinks I’m nuts, but I’ll ask her, ‘Those artichokes are out of season; they must be expensive.’ I get a lethal eye roll.”

—u/Zapthyself

“Oh man, I am the same way nowadays. I was always the best at mental math in my family, and I think it was partially because I was the walking grocery cart calculator. I would calculate tax, too, based on items that were taxed and items that weren’t. Mom would always periodically ask me what the total was so she knew how much was left in the budget. The cashiers were always so impressed at my totals, and mom usually bought me a tin of mints for my efforts.”

—u/OolongPeachTea



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Today's Fed Meeting: Are Interest Rates Really That Interesting?

Today’s Fed Meeting: Are Interest Rates Really That Interesting?

June 11, 2024
2 Motivation Myths That Are Keeping You From Being Rich

5 Ways To Manage Money, but Only One Will Help You Build Wealth

June 11, 2024

You may have missed

Learn All of Rosetta Stone’s Languages for $152

June 11, 2024
17 Poor Things Rich People Still Regularly Do

17 Poor Things Rich People Still Regularly Do

June 11, 2024

These States Have the Highest Hidden Home Ownership Costs

June 11, 2024
Today's Fed Meeting: Are Interest Rates Really That Interesting?

Today’s Fed Meeting: Are Interest Rates Really That Interesting?

June 11, 2024

How Visionaries Transform Curiosity Into Groundbreaking Ideas

June 11, 2024
2 Motivation Myths That Are Keeping You From Being Rich

5 Ways To Manage Money, but Only One Will Help You Build Wealth

June 11, 2024