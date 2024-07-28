16 Deals at Temu That Could Save You Money

If you’re getting ready to shop for back-to-school supplies on a budget, the online marketplace Temu might be the place for you. The platform is known for providing consumers with high discounts. For those unaware, Temu is a Chinese-owned company that sells unbranded products, shipping them directly from their overseas manufacturers, according to SellerSprite.

Another reason to shop at Temu is that you’ll get access to free shipping with 5-10 day delivery. You can use interest-free installments with platforms like Affirm for those on a tighter budget. Read on for 16 back-to-school supply deals from Temu that could save you money – review scores are based on verified purchases from the US.

200-Piece Assorted Colors Line Stickers

Price: $1.69

$1.69 Rating: 4.9/5

These are a great idea for making quick notes. There are longer, rectangular sheets, as well as smaller, square-shaped ones.

5 Packs of Premium Office Legal Pads

Here we have fairly standard notebook paper, available in all-white or mixed colors. Each notepad has 50 sheets, which are perforated for easy removal.

20pcs Transparent Document Bag

Price: $9.01

$9.01 Rating: 4.4/5

These plastic folders provide students with plenty of home-storage of homework and other papers. They can also help to keep an organized backpack.

10-Pack Vibrant Color Heavy Duty Letter Size Lined File Folders

Reviewers confirm that these labeled folders are plenty durable.

3-Piece Titanium Blade Scissors Set

Price: $5.93

$5.93 Rating: 4.9/5

Provided in three different sizes, these scissors have ergonomic rubber grips and will work on paper and fabric.

1pc Premium Spiral Notebook 5×7

Price: $3.98

$3.98 Rating: 4.9/5

This college-ruled notebook has several colored sections to easily separate notes by class or discipline.

HB #2 Wood-Cased Pencils with Erasers

These are standard HB 2 pencils, great for note-taking and tests.

10-Pack JMHUD FineLine Gel Pens

These colorful and sleek gel pens have a 0.5 mm fine point, sealed with wax to prevent ink-drying. They are retractable and have a stainless-steel ball clip.

12pcs Colorful Fine Point Permanent Markers

Price: $3.97

$3.97 Rating: 4.8/5

Coming in a rainbow of colors, these permanent markers are waterproof and high quality.

1pc Efficient Labor-Saving Stapler

Price: $3.97

$3.97 Rating: 4.8/5

These multi-colored staplers are larger than mini ones but still fairly compact, making them effective for desks and travel.

1 Set Large Family Wall & Desk Calendar

Price: $5.07

$5.07 Rating: 4.8/5

This is a ruled calendar that runs from July 2024 to December 2025. Weekdays are organized by different colors and 12-month referencing is provided. The pages are also perforated should you want to remove them.

10-Piece Cartoon Mechanical Pencils with 0.5 mm Lead

Price: $2.69

$2.69 Rating: 4.8/5

These mechanical pencils are HB and equipped with rubber erasers. They come in a variety of colorful graphic designs.

8 Pack Vibrant Hardcover Spiral Notebooks

These durable spiral notebooks contain 80 college-ruled sheets.

160pcs/set Deli Morandi Dreamscape Paper Clip Set

Price: $1.58

$1.58 Rating: 4.9/5

Compact and durable, these colorful paperclips are great for organization.

Assorted Color Long Tail Clip File Folder Holders

Price: $1.37

$1.37 Rating: 4.9/5

These multicolor stainless-steel clips are available in 15, 19 and 25 mm.

10-Piece Mini Long Strip Erasers

These bendable plastic erasers are designed for 2B and are easily cleaned.

