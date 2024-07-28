July 28, 2024
16 Deals at Temu That Could Save You Money

Kenneth Cheung / Getty Images

If you’re getting ready to shop for back-to-school supplies on a budget, the online marketplace Temu might be the place for you. The platform is known for providing consumers with high discounts. For those unaware, Temu is a Chinese-owned company that sells unbranded products, shipping them directly from their overseas manufacturers, according to SellerSprite. 

Another reason to shop at Temu is that you’ll get access to free shipping with 5-10 day delivery. You can use interest-free installments with platforms like Affirm for those on a tighter budget. Read on for 16 back-to-school supply deals from Temu that could save you money – review scores are based on verified purchases from the US.

Also check out must have back-to-school supplies at Walmart for just under $10.

200-Piece Assorted Colors Line Stickers

  • Price: $1.69
  • Rating: 4.9/5

These are a great idea for making quick notes. There are longer, rectangular sheets, as well as smaller, square-shaped ones.

5 Packs of Premium Office Legal Pads

Here we have fairly standard notebook paper, available in all-white or mixed colors. Each notepad has 50 sheets, which are perforated for easy removal.

20pcs Transparent Document Bag

  • Price: $9.01
  • Rating: 4.4/5

These plastic folders provide students with plenty of home-storage of homework and other papers. They can also help to keep an organized backpack.

10-Pack Vibrant Color Heavy Duty Letter Size Lined File Folders

Reviewers confirm that these labeled folders are plenty durable.

3-Piece Titanium Blade Scissors Set

  • Price: $5.93
  • Rating: 4.9/5

Provided in three different sizes, these scissors have ergonomic rubber grips and will work on paper and fabric.

1pc Premium Spiral Notebook 5×7

  • Price: $3.98
  • Rating: 4.9/5

This college-ruled notebook has several colored sections to easily separate notes by class or discipline.

HB #2 Wood-Cased Pencils with Erasers

These are standard HB 2 pencils, great for note-taking and tests.

10-Pack JMHUD FineLine Gel Pens

These colorful and sleek gel pens have a 0.5 mm fine point, sealed with wax to prevent ink-drying. They are retractable and have a stainless-steel ball clip.

12pcs Colorful Fine Point Permanent Markers

  • Price: $3.97
  • Rating: 4.8/5

Coming in a rainbow of colors, these permanent markers are waterproof and high quality.

1pc Efficient Labor-Saving Stapler

  • Price: $3.97
  • Rating: 4.8/5

These multi-colored staplers are larger than mini ones but still fairly compact, making them effective for desks and travel.

1 Set Large Family Wall & Desk Calendar

  • Price: $5.07
  • Rating: 4.8/5

This is a ruled calendar that runs from July 2024 to December 2025. Weekdays are organized by different colors and 12-month referencing is provided. The pages are also perforated should you want to remove them.

10-Piece Cartoon Mechanical Pencils with 0.5 mm Lead

  • Price: $2.69
  • Rating: 4.8/5

These mechanical pencils are HB and equipped with rubber erasers. They come in a variety of colorful graphic designs.

8 Pack Vibrant Hardcover Spiral Notebooks

These durable spiral notebooks contain 80 college-ruled sheets.

160pcs/set Deli Morandi Dreamscape Paper Clip Set

  • Price: $1.58
  • Rating: 4.9/5

Compact and durable, these colorful paperclips are great for organization.

Assorted Color Long Tail Clip File Folder Holders

  • Price: $1.37
  • Rating: 4.9/5

These multicolor stainless-steel clips are available in 15, 19 and 25 mm.

10-Piece Mini Long Strip Erasers

These bendable plastic erasers are designed for 2B and are easily cleaned.

More From GOBankingRates



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Money Minute: Online vs. traditional banking

Money Minute: Online vs. traditional banking

July 28, 2024
CRED Launches Personal Financial Management Platform CRED Money

CRED Launches Personal Financial Management Platform CRED Money

July 28, 2024

You may have missed

16 Deals at Temu That Could Save You Money

16 Deals at Temu That Could Save You Money

July 28, 2024
Money Minute: Online vs. traditional banking

Money Minute: Online vs. traditional banking

July 28, 2024
CRED Launches Personal Financial Management Platform CRED Money

CRED Launches Personal Financial Management Platform CRED Money

July 28, 2024
6 Ways To Save Money by Purchasing Your Winter Wardrobe Now

6 Ways To Save Money by Purchasing Your Winter Wardrobe Now

July 27, 2024
Jake Roberts - 'I Wasn’t In The Territories To Make Money, I Was There To Learn'

Jake Roberts – ‘I Wasn’t In The Territories To Make Money, I Was There To Learn’

July 27, 2024
Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

July 27, 2024