15 money management tips for adults with ADHD according to an expert

A money expert has shared her top tips for dealing with your finances if you’re an adult with ADHD. Catherine Morgan, a financial advisor and coach, hosts the ‘It’s Not About the Money’ podcast and has shared her tips following her own ADHD diagnosis.

In the episode, Catherine shared money management tips for adults with ADHD and explains why traditional money advice may not work for individuals, while also offering practical tips to overcome challenges. The tips include creating mini-milestones, using visual cues, trying different money management tools, reframing language, and much more.









Introducing the episode, Catherine said: “Today I wanna talk about some game changing money management tips when you have ADHD as an adult. I was recently diagnosed in the last 12 months with adult ADHD and I know that the traditional ways of handling money can sometimes feel like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. And if you’ve ever felt like traditional money advice just doesn’t fit, and just doesn’t work for you, this is the episode for you.”

She added: “In this episode I’m gonna keep it quite brief for obvious reasons, I’m just gonna talk a little bit about why we struggle with some of the traditional money advice – and actually it’s not that there’s something wrong with us, its that the way that society teaches money management is all wrong.”

Among the tips that “transformed everything” for Catherine is tip one: creating mini milestones. She said: “I want you to think about creating mini milestones over traditional budgeting methods.

“First of all, the word budgeting is super restrictive, it is not gonna produce the dopamine effect or the dopamine response in the brain that, given if you have ADHD, your brain is programmed for dopamine hits. So the thought of budgeting, of course, is not gonna feel desirable for you, and therefore it doesn’t mean that there’s something wrong with you, it means that the traditional methods that are taught don’t work.”

She went on to say: “If we can set mini milestones around money, for example it might be that this month you decide that you want to make your will or you want to improve your credit rating or perhaps you want to pay off one of your credit cards or perhaps you just want to tackle one specific category of your finances and get some quick wins there.

“The aim of creating these short, mini milestones is gonna help you to instantly get this instant gratification, which is perfect for the ADHDs brains love for immediate rewards, and also milestones or shorter term intentions with money leave less room for procrastination, kind of dillydallying and it also enables us to really step into that mindset of celebration.”

Catherine advises writing down just one area of your finances you’d like to focus on and jot down how you’ll celebrate once you achieve it.

Another tip of Catherine’s is to eliminate triggers – anything that makes you feel undeserving or that there’s something wrong with you. She said that seeing other people have their finances organised or social media posts around the topic can trigger her.

She added: “What is it that triggers you and I want you to start to eliminate some of those things. Now, one of the emotional triggers in my financial past was overspending – and even now from time to time there are times when maybe I’m feeling particularly stressed or I’m feeling a bit disengaged or I’m looking for this next dopamine hit for this reward system that I can get triggered to overspend. And I’m very aware of it now, which enables me to stop the overspend.”

Catherine recommends trying to find alternative ways to get your dopamine hit, whether that’s through exercise or finding something else that cheers you up. For online shoppers, she recommends a 24/48 hour ‘cooling off period’ to think about your purchases and lessen overspending.

