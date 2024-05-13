May 13, 2024
15 money management tips for adults with ADHD according to an expert


A money expert has shared her top tips for dealing with your finances if you’re an adult with ADHD. Catherine Morgan, a financial advisor and coach, hosts the ‘It’s Not About the Money’ podcast and has shared her tips following her own ADHD diagnosis.

In the episode, Catherine shared money management tips for adults with ADHD and explains why traditional money advice may not work for individuals, while also offering practical tips to overcome challenges. The tips include creating mini-milestones, using visual cues, trying different money management tools, reframing language, and much more.

Introducing the episode, Catherine said: “Today I wanna talk about some game changing money management tips when you have ADHD as an adult. I was recently diagnosed in the last 12 months with adult ADHD and I know that the traditional ways of handling money can sometimes feel like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. And if you’ve ever felt like traditional money advice just doesn’t fit, and just doesn’t work for you, this is the episode for you.”

She added: “In this episode I’m gonna keep it quite brief for obvious reasons, I’m just gonna talk a little bit about why we struggle with some of the traditional money advice – and actually it’s not that there’s something wrong with us, its that the way that society teaches money management is all wrong.”

Among the tips that “transformed everything” for Catherine is tip one: creating mini milestones. She said: “I want you to think about creating mini milestones over traditional budgeting methods.

“First of all, the word budgeting is super restrictive, it is not gonna produce the dopamine effect or the dopamine response in the brain that, given if you have ADHD, your brain is programmed for dopamine hits. So the thought of budgeting, of course, is not gonna feel desirable for you, and therefore it doesn’t mean that there’s something wrong with you, it means that the traditional methods that are taught don’t work.”

She went on to say: “If we can set mini milestones around money, for example it might be that this month you decide that you want to make your will or you want to improve your credit rating or perhaps you want to pay off one of your credit cards or perhaps you just want to tackle one specific category of your finances and get some quick wins there.

“The aim of creating these short, mini milestones is gonna help you to instantly get this instant gratification, which is perfect for the ADHDs brains love for immediate rewards, and also milestones or shorter term intentions with money leave less room for procrastination, kind of dillydallying and it also enables us to really step into that mindset of celebration.”

You can listen to Catherine’s full podcast here .



