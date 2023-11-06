14 Ways To Save $50 This Week While Running Errands

Portra / iStock.com

Running errands may not be the most exciting part of the day, but it’s still an essential part of life for most people. If you find yourself with a seemingly endless list of weekly errands, you might be wondering if there are ways to optimize your time and save money. Even saving $50 a week can add up and be used for other things — like monthly bills, groceries, debts, or even fun.

While the exact amount of money you can save varies, here are a few helpful ways to cut costs while running errands each week.

Group Errands Together

Grouping errands together can cut down on driving time and fuel costs. Considering the average cost of gas is $3.93 a gallon right now, every little bit here helps if you’re on a tight budget or trying to save money.

“I try whenever possible to group errands together — so instead of multiple trips, [I go] to one location where I can accomplish multiple things,” said Nicole Beauchamp, a senior global real estate advisor and licensed associate real estate broker at Engel & Völkers in New York City.

Visit Businesses Located Near Each Other

If you find yourself running all around town to complete your errands, you may want to consider switching things up and targeting businesses that are closer to each other or to where you live. This can also cut down on fuel costs and save your vehicle some wear and tear.

Use Cash-Back Apps

Using a cash-back app like Upside or Rakuten makes it easy to earn extra cash when shopping for qualifying purchases such groceries or gas.

With Upside, for example, you can earn up to 30% back on groceries and $0.25 per gallon of gas. The average person earns around $340 a year by using Upside — that might not seem like much, but when combined with other apps and money-saving practices, it can really add up.

“I recommend cash back apps such as Rakuten, Ibotta, and Upside,” said Todd Stearn, Founder and CEO of www.TheMoneyManual.com. “Free apps like these can save you money each time you buy gas, dine out, and shop. There are also credit cards that offer cash back for supermarket purchases such as the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express.”

Buy Generic

Generic or store-brand goods are often much cheaper than name-brand goods. Oftentimes, the item will even use the same ingredients and be of a similar quality as well — for a fraction of the cost.

“You might also try the store-brand versions of various snacks,” said Stearn. “Many are half the price!”

You don’t have to limit yourself to food, either. Certain generic medications are also just as effective as the name-brand version.

Use Cash Rather Than Card

If you find yourself regularly paying for things like groceries or gas via credit card, you could also be getting hit with hefty interest charges — especially if you aren’t paying off your bill every month. Plus, certain credit cards come with additional charges like annual fees that can really add up.

To avoid these fees, as well as to limit impulse buying, take cash instead of card whenever you go shopping.

Use Gift Cards

Gift cards are a great way to save money each week or month when running errands. And what’s great about them is that you don’t necessarily have to wait until your birthday or the holidays to take advantage of them.

You may be able to buy discounted gift cards from places like Costco and use them for yourself to cut costs. Depending on where you shop, you may also be able to earn points when using gift cards.

“For example, you may earn double, triple, or quadruple points when buying gift cards. The beauty of these promotions is that you can cut fuel costs while also using those gift cards to buy groceries, give as gifts, or even treat yourself,” said Brett Narlinger, senior vice president of global commerce at Blackhawk Network (BHN). “Interestingly, new research found 37% of consumers are purchasing more gift cards for self-use, primarily to help manage or control spending. Why not earn points for your gas along the way?”

You can also earn gift cards to certain retailers by scanning and uploading your receipts into an app. “For supermarket shopping, you can save money each week by uploading your receipts to an app like Fetch Rewards to earn gift cards,” said Stearn.

Make Lists

One surefire way to limit impulse purchases and cut costs when shopping is to make a list before you go. By doing this, you could save $10, $20, or even $50 a week — potentially more, depending on what you’re buying.

Here’s what Farhan Siraj, co-founder and CEO of OSHA Outreach Courses, had to say about shopping for groceries with a list. “Most of us go to grocery stores planning to buy just a few items but come back with a cart full of produce. Well, these spendings pile up and have an awful impact on our monthly budget. So, whenever you’re planning a trip to the local store, create a list and stick with it.”

Have trouble sticking with a list? Do curbside pickup.

“If you’re prone to impulse shopping, order the items you really need from local stores online and drive to the store to pick them up curbside,” said Gigi Lehman, editor at Living on the Cheap. “Not setting foot in the store keeps your ‘wants’ out of the shopping cart with your ‘needs.’”

And to really make sure you don’t overextend your budget, transfer just enough funds into your checking account — or use cash — to cover what you need.

Use Loyalty Programs

Many major retailers have loyalty programs designed to help their customers get the best discounts when shopping. Just make sure you’re buying what you need and not making extra purchases in hopes of getting a certain reward as these rarely pay out as much as you might think they will.

You can also use rewards programs when getting gas.

“It may be difficult for you to reduce the amount of driving you do, but make sure you’re leveraging fuel rewards and seeking out rewards that will help pay for your fuel,” said Narlinger. “Quite a few national grocery companies offer gas discounts and points for making certain purchases as part of promotions.”

Run Errands With Someone Else

Another way to save money each week is to carpool and run your errands with someone else. This can reduce your gas bill and the potential wear and tear on your vehicle quite a bit. Plus, it’s often more fun to run errands with a friend than alone.

Take Public Transit or a Bike

Depending on how much you drive for your errands, daily commute, and other day-to-day activities, you could be spending anywhere from $50 to $200 a month on gas for your car. If you want to cut down on costs, consider getting a bike.

“If you live in a bike-friendly neighbourhood, get yourself a two-wheeled companion,” said Siraj. “Not only would you be saving money on gas, you would also get some good exercise. You would be surprised on how much groceries you can carry on your bike.”

Alternatively, get a monthly bus pass.

Avoid Extra Coffee Runs

If you often find yourself swinging by the local cafe on your way to and from errands, you might want to cut back to save some extra money.

“One way to save money while you are running errands is not to stop for coffee,” said Lehman. “How much would you save by making all your coffee at home? According to coffee experts…the cost of making coffee at home works out to $1.24 per 12-ounce cup. By making your coffee at home every weekday vs. paying $5 for a cup of coffee, you can save about $18.75 each week.”

While you’re at it, avoid combining errands with the drive-through.

“Don’t combine running errands with grabbing lunch at the drive-through,” said Lehman. “That will save you $8-$10.”

Now, combine these savings with something else from this list and you could easily save $50 a week.

Price Compare and Use Coupons

Another way to save money on errands this week is to do a bit of comparison shopping before you head to the store. You might find that whatever it is you need to get is cheaper somewhere else. It might even be available closer to where you live, thus cutting down on gas prices.

Combine comparison shopping with coupons for additional savings.

“Check your local penny saver and/or free local ads paper,” said Adam Schwartz, CEO of CouponSurfer, Inc. “These frequently contain coupons or promotions for local shops and services.”

Borrow Rather Than Buy

Sometimes, people end up purchasing things they only need once or twice. If that sounds like you, consider using an app that lets you rent the item and then return it. Yoodlize, for example, lets you rent things like outdoor gear, sporting goods, video games, electronics, and tools. Depending on what you’re getting and your need for it, you could save a lot of money this way.

Use Technology When Driving

“Use Google Maps or Gas Buddy to check gas prices in your region,” said Schwartz. “I often see up to 50 cents a gallon difference between gas stations only a few miles apart.”

Plus, certain map apps — including Google Maps — will show you the most fuel-efficient route, allowing you to save money on gas.

