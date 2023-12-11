12 Expensive-Looking Gifts from Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree is a great place to shop when you’re trying to save money. Since nearly everything costs only $1.25, you can even cut costs on holiday gifts.

But saving money doesn’t necessarily mean giving low-quality gifts. In fact, many Dollar Tree items look much more expensive than they actually are. And with a little creativity and outside-of-the-box thinking, you could make your friends and family happy without going over your budget.

Whether you’re finishing up your holiday shopping, or you’re getting a late start, here are some luxe-looking gift ideas from Dollar Tree to consider.

Framed Artwork

At Dollar Tree, you can find inexpensive framed artwork to give to your friends and family members.

“Framed artwork at Dollar Tree can be quite sophisticated,” said Michael Guinan, founder of SubscriptionStopper.com. “These pieces, when chosen with the recipient’s taste in mind, make thoughtful, personalized gifts that add charm to any space.”

Picture Frames

Picture frames can be expensive when you shop at places like Michaels, Walgreens, or Pottery Barn. But at Dollar Tree, you can get the same expensive look at a much lower price point.

“With minimalist designs or more ornate options, these can hold cherished memories just as well as more expensive frames,” said Rashid Khalifa, chief customer officer at Roowaad Inc. “They’re a thoughtful gift that can be personalized with a photo for an added touch of sentimentality.”

Glassware Sets

While glassware sets can easily run you $30 and up at other retailers, you can purchase similar items at a much lower price.

“Glassware sets — like stemless wine glasses or sleek drinking glasses — often mirror the look of pricier counterparts found in specialty stores,” said Khalifa. “They’re not only affordable but also have a timeless elegance that can impress any recipient.”

You can also find glassware sets at Dollar Tree that are designed for everyday or outdoor use, meaning there’s something for nearly any occasion.

Decorative Candles

Decorative candles make for a great gift, especially around the winter holidays. But if you’re trying to save money, you might want to check out Dollar Tree’s selection before turning to more expensive retailers.

These candles “come in various scents and styles, adding a touch of luxury and ambiance to any room,” said Guinan. “The key here is the presentation and the perception of thoughtfulness, which elevates these items beyond their price point.”

Even putting a bow on these candles or putting them in the right candle holder — which you can also get from Dollar Tree — can enhance their elegance.

Faux Flowers and Vases

If you know someone who loves flowers but doesn’t want the hassle of taking care of real ones, you might be able to pick up a fake, but expensive-looking, version at Dollar Tree.

“Who doesn’t love a bit of greenery or a splash of floral color in their home? Dollar Tree’s faux flowers and vases can often mimic much pricier counterparts from high-end stores,” said Stephen Clark, founder of Finbri. “Arranging a bouquet in an elegant vase turns a simple item into a sophisticated home decor piece. The beauty of this gift lies in its longevity and the fact that it can brighten up a living space without the need for maintenance.”

Faux floral arrangements in quality vases also work as a great housewarming present.

Stationery Sets

Stationery sets can be pricey when purchased at places like Barnes & Noble. But they make for great gifts for your colleagues or friends who love to write, make lists, or send letters the old-fashioned way.

“Luxurious-looking stationery sets, including journals and pens, are another great find,” said Emma Zerner, co-founder and content strategist at Icecartel. “These items are not only functional but also exude a sense of sophistication, which is highly valued in professional settings.”

Kitchen Essentials

While you’ll want to check into the materials used in Dollar Tree’s kitchenware, you’d be surprised at the variety of expensive-looking items they have.

“Dollar Tree’s kitchen essentials, like spatula sets or measuring cups, often come in designs that look upscale,” said Zerner. “They are practical gifts for anyone who enjoys cooking or baking, combining utility with style.”

Julie Elrod from Ranking-Articles added that Dollar Tree is a great source for high-quality cooking utensils — like spatulas and ladles.

“Upgrade someone’s kitchen with Dollar Tree’s stainless steel cooking utensils. These utensils boast a sleek design that mimics the appearance of gourmet kitchen tools,” she said.

Plant Pots

Suitable for both real and faux plants are Dollar Tree’s plant pots, some of which look luxe.

“Dollar Tree often has a variety of stylish plant pots that look far more expensive than they are. These pots come in various designs and colors, suitable for any home decor style,” said Sam Romain, CEO of Hemponix. “They make great gifts as they can be used to enhance the beauty of any indoor plant, adding a touch of elegance to the recipient’s home.”

Gardening Tool Sets

As for more avid gardeners, another great gift idea is Dollar Tree’s gardening tool sets. These sets are often as functional as more expensive options, but they’re much more affordable.

“These sets usually include essential tools like a trowel, pruning shears, and a hand rake,” said Romain. “They’re surprisingly durable for their price and are perfect for someone who enjoys gardening.”

To give this gift a quality and functionality boost, add some seed packets and plant markers. Some Dollar Trees carry an assortment of basic seed packets and grow kits.

Books

Dollar Tree has a surprising assortment of books, some of which are sold at much higher prices at other stores.

“Occasionally, Dollar Tree stocks classic literature in nice editions,” said Shawn Manaher, the founder of The Content Authority. “These books not only look elegant on a shelf but also offer timeless stories, making them a thoughtful gift for any literature enthusiast.”

As an added bonus, you can also get portable, clip-on reading lights and bookmarks from many Dollar Trees. Bundling up these items can make for a creative and much-loved gift.

Aromatherapy Candles and Bath Bombs

At Dollar Tree, you can also bundle together some lovely aromatherapy candles and similarly soothing bath bombs for a delightful gift.

“Dollar Tree offers a selection of candles with calming scents such as lavender and eucalyptus,” said Russell Noga, CEO of www.Medisupps.com. “These candles not only look appealing but also provide the therapeutic advantages of aromatherapy, making them a considerate and lavish gift that doesn’t strain your wallet.”

As for bath bomb sets, you can find ones in different scents at Dollar Tree. These sets are often packaged elegantly as well, making them look more expensive than they are.

Bath bomb sets “turn an ordinary bath into a spa-like experience, offering relaxation and self-care, which is crucial for health and well-being,” added Noga.

Decorative Soap Dispensers

Dollar Tree’s glass soap dispensers not only look expensive, but they’re also functional and work in any home.

“Filled with colorful liquid soap or hand sanitizer, these dispensers look elegant and are practical for maintaining hygiene,” said Noga. “The glass design gives them a high-end appearance, and they serve a useful purpose in any home.”

