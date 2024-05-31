10 Wedding Expenses That Frugal Couples Avoid

While a wedding is often an event that couples dream of for years — devoting so many hours to Pinterest boards and research for the perfect dress — it’s no secret that weddings come with a big price tag. According to Forbes, the average cost of a wedding in 2024 is $33,000 — a 14% increase from 2023.

However, there are ways to budget for a wedding while still ensuring it remains elaborate and beautiful. If you’re looking to make your wedding day both affordable and unforgettable, here are the expenses that wedding experts say frugal couples always avoid.

Elaborate Wedding Invitations

Wedding invitations not only often end up in the garbage but also may require more postage due to their weight, thus driving up your costs.

“Instead, consider sending invitations via an online system that tracks all RSVPs in one place, saving money and trees,” said Jennifer Allen, CEO and founder of Just Elope. “If you must mail invitations, only send them to family members who may not be tech-savvy or who would appreciate keeping them as a memento, such as your grandparents.”

If you want to save money on wedding invitations and shop wisely, online stores can be a great resource.

“Websites like minted.com offer unique invitations from various designers and often have discounts and sales,” said Kylie Palermo, general manager of operations at My Wedding Magazine. “Etsy.com is another excellent option where you can find invitations or templates that you can purchase, customize and print on your own.”

Over-the-Top Wedding Cake

Every gorgeous wedding ceremony requires an equally stunning cake. However, while large and elaborate wedding cakes make great photos, they usually end up going to waste.

“Consider purchasing a sheet cake from a big-box store to serve your guests and renting a faux wedding cake for pictures,” Allen said. “Some bakers can add a single real slice to the faux cake so you can still have the traditional cake-cutting moment.”

Expensive Wedding Favors

According to wedding experts, favors are not an essential purchase and should be the first to go when it comes to your frugal wedding budget.

“If you still want to provide favors, opt for practical items that guests can use and that can be ordered in bulk, such as custom lighters, matches or chapstick with your wedding date,” Allen said.

You might also consider a consumable option, like treats from a local shop or wine from a nearby vineyard.

“Not only will this approach save you money, but it will also provide your guests with a memorable and potentially useful keepsake,” said Daniel Meursing, CEO and founder of event staffing company Premier Staff.

Jeffrey Wang, wedding photographer and founder of Perfect Moment, agrees that wedding favors are unnecessary — and their costs can add up quickly.

“Frugal couples might forgo traditional favors for something more meaningful and cost-effective, such as donating to a charity in their guests’ names,” Wang said. “Alternatively, handmade favors, like homemade jam or a small potted plant, can be a delightful and inexpensive way to thank guests for their presence.”

Floral Arrangements

While beautiful flowers, table centerpieces and bouquets can heighten the aesthetic appeal of your wedding, the costs are often incredibly high. Additionally, these flowers won’t last forever, so frugal couples may consider investing in different ways.

“Instead, consider incorporating more cost-effective yet equally stunning alternatives, such as greenery, candles or even artfully arranged fruits and vegetables,” Meursing said. “Not only will this approach save you a bundle, but it will also allow you to get creative and infuse your wedding with a unique, personal touch.”

Wang agreed that while professional flower arrangements add beauty to your venue, the costs may not be worth it, and frugal couples should consider a DIY approach.

“DIY floral arrangements can also add a personal touch and reduce costs,” Wang said. “For a unique twist, some couples use non-floral decorations like lanterns, candles or even books, creating a charming and personalized ambiance.”

Wedding Party Gifts

While it’s understandable to want to show your appreciation toward your wedding party, the costs of wedding party gifts can quickly snowball into a huge financial expense.

“Instead of breaking the bank on extravagant presents, consider more thoughtful and budget-friendly options,” Meursing said. “A heartfelt handwritten note coupled with a small, meaningful token can go a long way in conveying your appreciation without putting a strain on your finances.”

Extravagant Videography Packages

Another wedding expense that frugal couples usually avoid is expensive videography packages. While everyone wants to capture special moments of their wedding and cherish them, an elaborate videography team that will charge thousands isn’t always necessary.

“Alternatively, you could invest in a high-quality action camera or two and strategically place them around your venue to capture the festivities from multiple angles,” Meursing said. “With a little creativity and some basic editing skills, you can create a beautiful, heartfelt video that perfectly encapsulates the love and joy of your wedding day — all without breaking the bank.”

If you’d rather hire a photographer than have you or a trusted wedding guest capture photos or video, be sure to ask the photographer about package deals.

“Many photographers offer discounts when booking both photography and videography together,” Palermo said. “Additionally, some photographers include Photo Booth or Boomerang Booth services at a better rate than hiring a separate vendor.”

Decorations

While elaborate wedding decorations are a beautiful way to add elegance and uniqueness to your venue, not every couple has the budget to match their Pinterest board. A frugal way to decorate for your wedding without hurting your finances is to thrift your wedding decor.

“Oftentimes, past brides will sell their decor on Facebook Marketplace, and this is a great way to recycle and also save a ton from buying or renting brand new decor,” said Julia Maass, elopement photographer and owner of Julia Mina Photography. “You can also hit the thrift shops to get rugs, plate settings and other fun items to add a vintage feel to your wedding day.”

Too Many Guests

As soon as you announce your wedding, you may find that news travels fast. And once you sit down to create a guest list, there’s a chance the number may be much bigger than anticipated. Frugal couples may consider inviting only close friends and family — or even eloping — to cut down on the expense of a large guest list.

“This is where you have to think about who you absolutely want to be there to celebrate your day,” Maass said. “Who has been in your life that has impacted your life? By reflecting on the most important people in your life, you will be able to find the number for your wedding.”

Palermo agreed with this, stating that trimming down your guest list allows you to put this extra money toward other wedding wish list items that may have otherwise been unaffordable.

“Many wedding industry experts agree that one of the most effective ways to cut costs is by reducing the guest list,” Palermo said. “This saves money on meals, rentals, centerpieces, menus and more.”

Traditional Wedding Venue

Traditional wedding venues can be a financial setback — especially during peak wedding season — and are usually the most expensive feature in a wedding budget. Instead, frugal couples may opt for cheaper alternatives, like public parks, community centers or even a family member’s property.

“These locations can provide a beautiful setting for a fraction of the cost and often come with the added benefit of sentimental value,” Wang said. “Additionally, many public spaces can be decorated creatively to transform them into stunning wedding locations.”

Splurging on a Dream Dress

It may be argued that one of the most important expenses of a wedding is the bride’s wedding gown. While many brides-to-be might spend years dreaming of their perfect dress, there might be a chance this dream dress goes thousands of dollars over budget.

“While wedding magazines provide great inspiration, a designer wedding dress is something you’ll wear only once,” Palermo said. “With time and patience — and possibly the help of your mother and close friends — you can find an affordable dress that suits you perfectly. If you have your heart set on a designer gown, consider looking for a pre-owned wedding dress to save 50% or more.”

Ultimately, the amount you spend on your wedding is a personal choice and is highly influenced by your priorities, budget and current financial situation. And while there’s nothing wrong with an extravagant wedding (if you have the funds for it), it’s important to note that splurging on a single day may impact your long-term financial standing.

“When planning your wedding, remember that it is a luxury,” Palermo said. “Be realistic and transparent about what you can truly afford. Going into debt or mortgaging your home for the ‘perfect celebration’ is impractical. Marriage is about building a life together, not just throwing a lavish party.”

