10 Fastest Ways To Make Money In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo’s Animal Crossing franchise is understandably popular, with each game in the series prioritizing relaxation and socializing to create a unique gaming experience. The latest installment, Animal Crossing: New Horizons drops players on an island and gets them to build a fully functional town from the ground up.







However, New Horizons players will need a whole load of Bells to achieve their goals. This includes paying off mortgages to Mayor Tom Nook, building bridges and stairs, and buying decorative items for the island. Thankfully, there are plenty of options for how Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can increase their funds quickly. Some of these don’t give as much money but are daily, consistent tasks, while others only happen once or twice a month but provide a huge boom to income.

Updated on December 14, 2023 by Hannah Grimes: Animal Crossing New Horizons is still being picked up by new players who need to know the best ways to generate income. We’ve updated this list to flesh-out entries more as well as to fit new CBR standards.

Related 10 Most Popular Lazy Villagers In Animal Crossing Animal Crossing is known for its lovable characters — from Stitches to Beau, its lazy villagers are some of the most popular in the entire series.





10 The Drop Box Is Tempting, But Hinders Player Profit In The End

If players want to make money fast in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they must avoid putting items in the drop-off box outside Nook’s Cranny. It’s especially tempting because it saves time and allows players to feel like they’re making money overnight even when the store is closed.

However, one important piece of Animal Crossing lore that fans might not know is that the drop-off box deducts 20% in fees. This means that each item sold via the drop-off box is only selling for a portion of its full value. Players would be better off waiting until morning to make any sales, steering clear of Tom Nook’s tricks. For players who really don’t want to wait, there’s always the option of time-traveling to the next day, then selling to Timmy and Tommy properly in the morning.

9 Turnips Can Skyrocket To Up To Four Times Their Original Price

The stock market is one of Animal Crossing’s hardest-hitting money-makers, but it can be tricky to get the hang of. If players are unlucky and don’t come across any excellent turnip prices over the next week, they might not make much of a profit, but it’s still worth doing for the potential to strike gold.

With the help of the Nintendo Switch’s online features and social media, it’s easier than ever to find people with high turnip prices. The only thing to keep track of, especially for those time traveling, is how many days have passed so their turnips don’t accidentally spoil.

8 Craft And Sell The Daily Hot Item For A Quick Fix

Related 10 Best Farming Sims For Stardew Valley Fans Stardew Valley-inspired mechanics and concepts are often used in “Stardew-likes,” but each game makes the Stardew Valley formula its own.

The daily hot item feature will become available once players have built the Nook’s Cranny store. It will always be a craftable item that players have the recipe for. This money-making scheme is especially viable if gamers have lots of raw materials sitting around.

It’s so much more profitable for gamers to turn raw materials into crafted items as opposed to just selling spare wood and iron nuggets. It’s even better if that crafted item just so happens to be the day’s hot item. Islanders should keep their eyes peeled for the best deals, one of those being the Juicy Apple TV.

7 Collect Foreign Fruit To Sell At A Higher Price

Each Animal Crossing: New Horizons island has its own native fruit. Although players can sell the native fruit to make a bit of spending money, it’s much more profitable for gamers to collect and sell foreign fruit. By planting a variety of fruit trees, islanders provide themselves with a steady income.

Native fruit sells for 100 Bells each, but non-native fruit sells for 500 Bells each. It’s not hard to see the advantages. Not only do trees make Animal Crossing islands look like a natural haven, but they also support gamers in their quest to get rich.

6 Flick Buys Bugs For Fifty Percent More Than Usual

Flick is a red goth chameleon with a soft spot for creepy crawlies. If players want to make a lot of Bells in one night, they should wait for Flick’s arrival. He’ll buy any bug for 1.5x its normal price. Although Flick only comes around twice a month, the value players get out of his visits makes the wait well worth it.

Also, Flick sticks around for twenty-four hours, so players have more than enough time to make a truckload selling only bugs. But the bug-catching doesn’t have to start then. To get the most out of Flick’s bi-monthly visits, players should store away any bugs that don’t need donating and sell them all to Flick once he arrives.

5 Store Fish Away To Sell To CJ For Better Deals

Related 10 Nintendo Series That Need A LEGO Set Alongside Animal Crossing The recent announcement of an official Animal Crossing LEGO set has many fans curious about which Nintendo franchise will get this treatment next.

Similar to Flick, CJ is a highly profitable NPC. He’s a lover of fish and will buy players’ catches at a considerably high price. CJ will purchase any fish for 150% more than Timmy and Tommy would at Nook’s Cranny. CJ comes during Animal Crossing’s fishing tourneys, which happen in the Spring and Fall seasons, giving players time to stock up on the highest-earning fish.

Players should think ahead and stow their fish stock away to get the best deals from CJ. The ideal fish to sell are the oarfish and the coelacanth at 9,000 and 15,000 Bells respectively. However, both of these fish are incredibly rare, so gamers should be prepared to grind.

4 Gamble On A Tarantula Mystery Island To Win Big

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players can catch a flight with Dodo Airlines for mystery island tours. Each kind of mystery tour has different encounter rates, with the Arachnid Island being one of the rarest. If players are mystery island hopping anyway, it makes sense to take advantage of this profitable scheme.

Arachnid Island, as its name suggests, is completely filled with tarantulas. As horrifying as it sounds, players are in for a chance to win big. With each tarantula selling for 8,000 each at Nook’s and even more with Flick, it’s absolutely worth the terror.

3 Get Fossils Appraised By Blathers Before Selling Them

The museum is one of the Animal Crossing’s coziest features. Fossils spawn every day on players’ islands, so it can be easy for players to ignore their presence once they’ve completed the museum. However, fossils are yet another opportunity to make some cash quickly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Instead of just digging them and up and throwing them at Nook’s Cranny, gamers should get them all assessed by Blathers at the museum to increase each fossil’s value. It’s worth listening to Blathers’ ramblings, with assessed fossils selling from between 1,000 and 6,000 Bells, while unassessed ones go for a measly 100 Bells.

2 Planting Bells Grows Money Trees To Harvest For Even More Wealth

Related 20 Most Unpopular Animal Crossing: New Horizon Villagers Thanks to their unpopular designs, no one’s in a rush to add New Horizons villagers like Snooty, Annalisa, or Jitters to their Animal Crossing island.

A glowing spot appears on the ground of every New Horizons island each day. Players can dig at this glowing spot to retrieve 1,000 Bells. If gamers want to make a profit out of this Animal Crossing feature though, they should put however many Bells they wish back into the hole to grow a money tree.

While this can be a great way to increase investment, it’s not extremely reliable. For instance, players aren’t guaranteed three bags of 99,000 Bells, so they should think carefully. The highest return on investment comes from burying 10,000 bells, assuming players have enough to spare.

1 Some Mystery Islands Contain Money Rocks

Even rarer than Arachnid Island is the Scorpion and Money Rock mystery tour. Depending on the time of year, it might not always be crawling with angry scorpions, but players should be wary nonetheless. Despite this major downside, it could become another potential money-making avenue.

Veteran Animal Crossing players might want to try their hand at catching expensive scorpions while also hitting money rocks. Scorpions can be sold to Nook for 8,000 bells or Flick for 12,000 bells, making them a profitable and worthwhile investment. With its wild combination, this mystery island tour is a surefire way to obtain a ton of cash.