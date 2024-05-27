10 Best New Items at Dollar Tree in June 2024 To Save Money

Dollar Tree is where many shoppers go to grow their pantry staples, collection of home goods and even the pieces they need to support their hobbies. Every month, the store plants seeds of new items that generally only cost $1.25 — and for June, that means it’s time to let the summer fun bloom.

GOBankingRates took a look at some of the new, or perhaps new-to-you, items available at Dollar Tree for June 2024. Though availability will vary depending on your exact Dollar Tree location, it’s worth exploring to see what kind of excitement is taking root.

Garden Collection Solar Hook Lantern

Easy to assemble, and easy to use, these solar hook lanterns make a lovely addition to any garden. But even if your thumbs are decidedly not green, you can still use these lanterns to light up your lawn or pathways all year ’round.

Vintage Style Solar-Powered Lanterns

Perfect for any outdoor gathering that veers into those lovely summer nights, these gorgeous lanterns will add color and light to any space.

B. Color Pride Rainbow Eyelashes and Gem Face Stickers

Whether you’re headed to a Pride celebration or want to make an impression at parties all summer long, you should snap up these gorgeous eyelashes and face stickers that will make you feel like a gem.

Premier Just Yarn Royal Blue Worsted Yarn

Whether you’re a newbie knitter or accomplished with crocheting, you’ll love the chance to get this beautiful blue yarn for only $1.25. Dollar Tree is promoting yarn in a variety of colors, including blue, white, gray and black.

Crafter’s Square Layered Wood Blanks

Seasoned crafters and people trying to entertain little ones alike will love these wood blanks in a variety of fun shapes — including a paw print, butterfly, rose, bee, basketball and baseball — that will make playing with stamps a delight.

Paw Patrol Squeezable Bath Toys

Looking for a way to get the kiddos to enjoy a bath after a long day of summer fun? Try these Paw Patrol squeezable bath toys to help make bath time the best time to let imagination run free.

Bonney Press Assorted Too Series Books

While summer is all about play, at least for the little ones, there are still ways to help boost reading skills even when school isn’t in session. Read aloud this series about animal friends who must learn to overcome their anxieties around being “Too Shy to Sing” or “Too Timid to Talk” to build reading capabilities and confidence.

Simple Clear Pub Glasses

No home is complete without glassware, and you can stock up on these simple pub glasses that are perfect for entertaining or simply spending a night at home alone with the family.

Ombre Water Bottles

Stay healthy and hydrated with these beautiful bottles that will have you saying, Stanley who? These bottles come with affirmational messages that help you track exactly where you are in your daily hydration journey.

Speed Stick Regular Light Deodorant

As summer heats up in more ways than one, you’ll need a deodorant that helps you keep up and keep fresh when on-the-go becomes your lifestyle.

