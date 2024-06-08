10 Best Items To Buy at Costco Now for the Second Half of 2024 To Save Big Money

Price: $439.99 for a full-sized mattress (Normally $549.99)

If you enjoy shopping online and need a new mattress, look no further than Costco. They carry several options, including this Casper Cooling Select 12-inch memory foam mattress, at an affordable price.

It’s about $100 off, making it practically a steal. Even the larger options — queen, king and California king — are heavily discounted right now. Depending on which you choose, you could save closer to $150. You can then use this money for other Costco purchases to start out the second half of 2024 or you could save it for a rainy day.

Either way, these mattresses come with a four-layer foam construction, which includes a durable base layer, pressure-relieving memory foam and a breathable top layer. The cooling knit cover also helps regulate the temperature, a must if you run hot or live in a warmer area.