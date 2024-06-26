10 Best Costco Fourth of July Deals To Take Advantage Of

You can find some great deals at Costco this Fourth of July. From grills to coolers to patio furniture, many summertime items are either currently on sale or are already priced competitively low.

Whatever you’re looking for, if the goal is to get quality items and save money, Costco’s the place to go. Here are some of the best Independence Day deals to take advantage of right now.

Traeger Texas Elite Pellet Grill 34

Price: $499.99 (Normally $599.99)

On sale for $100 off its original price, this pellet grill truly stands apart for its sleek design and exceptional quality. It’s got 646 square inches of surface dedicated to easily smoking and grilling your favorite meats and vegetables this Fourth of July and beyond.

It comes with a digital controller that lets you set the temperature where you want with 20-degree increments. The hopper is quite large, so you can fill it with pellets and enjoy a long, slow cooking session this holiday season.

Novaform Serafina Pearl Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Price: $599.99 (Normally $779.99)

Costco is having Fourth of July deals on mattresses. The Novaform gel memory foam mattress, for example, is nearly $200 off. It comes in queen, king and California king sizes and has three firmness levels so you’ll get a good night’s rest. What more do you need after those long, hot summer days at the beach or grilling with your friends?

Titan Deep-Freeze Rolling Cooler

Price: $64.99 ($49.99 online)

Having a multipurpose cooler is great for celebrating the Fourth of July, but you can also use it for camping trips, days at the beach and so much more. This particular cooler is designed to hold up to 60 cans and will keep your beverages cold all day long. It even has a separate insulated pocket to do just that.

Plus, this cooler has Microban lining, which makes it leakproof. That means you won’t have to worry about it spilling if you accidentally tip it over or it gets jostled in the trunk of your car.

Kirkland Signature Ground Beef Patties

Price: $42.99

If you plan to whip up some hamburgers on your new Costco grill, you might want to pick up some Kirkland Signature ground beef patties, too. You can get 40 of them for just over $42.

While this particular deal is best for those with access to a Costco Business Center — or who have delivery to a business address — you also can find great deals in person at your nearest location. Keep an eye out for patties, buns, hot dogs, bratwursts and all the fixings that go with them.

Mini Coca-Colas (Variety Pack)

Price: $19.99

If you’ve got a portable cooler or a spare fridge, you might want to fill it with some canned sodas — or whatever else your family and guests will love. At Costco, you can pick up a variety pack of mini Coca-Colas. It includes 10 each of Sprite Lemon-Lime, Fanta Orange and Coca-Cola Cherry drinks. They’re perfect for small and medium-sized get-togethers this summer.

Rio Swinging Hammock Chair

Price: $49.99 (Normally $59.99)

If you haven’t been buying patio furniture at Costco, now’s a good time to check out their selection. For example, you can pick up a swinging hammock chair for $10 off its original price. It’s durable, reliable and rust-resistant.

Perhaps even more important: It’s also comfortable with a polyester seat and a pillow headrest. It even comes with a built-in drink holder, so you can enjoy the fireworks or long summer evenings in utter relaxation — and stay hydrated while you do.

Traeger Gourmet Blend Wood Pellets

Price: $26.99

You’re probably going to need some Traeger wood pellets to go with that new Traeger grill. This 33-pound bag has a blend of hickory, cherry and maple pellets that’ll add an intoxicating aroma and subtle flavor to whatever you grill, smoke or braise.

Axe Throwing Set

Price: $74.99

Are you in the mood for a fun outdoor activity the whole family can enjoy this Fourth of July? If so, check out Costco’s axe throwing set. It includes a steel frame bristle target, four red throwing axes, four blue ones and four blue throwing stars. All of the axes and stars are made of plastic and foam.

It’s festive, durable and, best of all, fun. It’s also safe for kids, so you can keep them away from sharp objects until they’re older.

Lemonade Mix

Price: $10.99

A refreshing glass of ice-cold lemonade is a must-have this time of year, but if you don’t have space in the refrigerator for half a dozen bottles, you might want to pick up some Country Time lemonade mix instead. It’s perfect for hot days and is a great source of Vitamin C. Plus, since it’s a powder, you can make your own drink exactly the way you like it.

Coddle Aria Sleeper Sectional

Price: $1,199.99 (Normally $1,699.99)

Costco’s currently having a huge sale on appliances and furniture. One such item is this sleeper sectional.

It’s sleek, modern and comfortable. Plus, it comes with several power outlets and USB ports, so you can keep your electronics charged while relaxing after a long, hot day in the sun.

