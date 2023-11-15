10 best bank bonuses of November 2023

At least three banks are now offering as much as $5,000 for opening an account — though of course there will be some hoops to jump through (ahem, minimum deposit). While most depositors won’t qualify for the biggest sign-up bonuses in November 2023, there are indeed more modest cash offers out there that may fit your financial profile. It all comes down to the fine print.

“The 1930s saying that still holds true today; ‘There is no such thing as a free lunch,’” says Kyle Akers, certified financial planner and senior advisor at Lenexa, Kansas-based Modern Wealth Management. “If you decide it is in your interest to pursue a sign-up bonus, then pay attention to the rules in the small print or risk it being taken away in whole or in chunks over time.”

Here we’ll talk about why banks offer cash bonuses and what you’ll need to know before attempting to qualify. We’ll also list the 10 highest-paying bonuses right now.

Why do banks offer cash bonuses?

As the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in its effort to tackle high inflation, many banks are pursuing greater deposits to help pay down their own debt and balance their books in the process, Akers explains.

“The financial institutions with the ‘welcome bonus’ or ‘checking offer’ believe and, frankly know, they can make money on your deposits even after incentivizing you to park your money with them,” he says, adding that “banking institutions use your new account balances to make loans that generate significantly higher [returns on investment] ROIs than just one year ago.” Akers adds. “They are willing to pay cash for your cash deposits because the profitability is there for them,” he says.

Are cash bonuses worth it?

Clearly many of the biggest sign-up offers come with layers of big promises and marketing jargon. That’s why anyone interested in pursuing one, says Aken, will need to be ready to read. “Almost certainly, expect to open yourself up to increased marketing pressure,” Akers says, adding that it’s key to know the “different products and services the company offers prior to signing up for the bonus.”

For example, many financial institutions, in addition to cash-sign-up bonuses, also offer high-earning savings rates. Read here for more on the 10 high-yield savings accounts with the best APY and read here for the 10 CDs with the best APY.

Considering those possible alternatives to grow your savings may also be a way to move the needle, Akers says, adding that doing a little simple math can go a long way. “It would not make sense to sign up for a $300 cash bonus if I can open a savings account and earn $500 in interest, annually, on my $10,000 high yield savings account at 5%,” he says, adding that “I never say yes to things over the phone or in-person, but rather, request things be sent to me in writing to complete my due diligence on my terms.

Top 10 sign-up bonuses for November 2023

If you’re in the market for a new bank account and you have some liquid cash available to make the move, here are some of the best bank account sign-up bonuses available today to help add to your bankroll. Just be sure to read the fine print and ensure you meet all of the requirements.

Tastytrade: Up to $5,000

New Tastytrade customers who fund their investment accounts with at least $5,000 by March 31, 2024 will qualify for a cash bonus. But it takes an account with more than $1 million to be eligible for a maximum bonus of $5,000. Like with all account bonuses, it’s important to read the details before opening. Be sure to use the referral code “MYNEWBONUS” when applying.

M1 retirement account: Up to $5,000

If you currently have a large retirement savings and you’re interested in moving your money over to open a new account, this offer from M1 may be a quick way to earn some extra cash and effectively boost your balance. Roll over a minimum of $50,000 of retirement assets in your 401(k), 403(b) or another employer-sponsored retirement plan within 14 days of opening an account, and you may be eligible for at least some promotional cash. If you add more than $1 million of eligible assets, M1 will sweeten the pot by adding $5,000 to your balance.

Citi Personal Wealth Management account: Up to $5,000

Open a Citi Personal Wealth Management account before Dec. 31 with at least $50,000 in new-to-bank funds, and you stand to earn a relatively high bonus of $500. For new accounts with at least $2 million in new money to the bank, Citi will add $5,000.

BMO Relationship Plus Money Market: Up to $3,500

Make a minimum $500,000 deposit into this money market account from BMO and keep your balance for 30 days and this $3,500 bonus is all yours. If that’s more than you’re willing to deposit, balances from $25,000-$49,999.99 also earn a $300 bonus, while from $50,000-$99,999.99 earn a $500 bonus. That said, these accounts need to be open before Dec. 8 to qualify.

Chase Private Client checking account: Up to $3,000

Open a new checking account by Jan. 24, 2024 and transfer $500,000 or more within the first 45 days in new-to-bank money or securities, and a $3,000 bonus will appear in your account within 40 days. Deposits exclude business checking and savings accounts, any J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing & Automated Investing accounts, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management retirement accounts and CDs.

Wells Fargo Premier Checking: Up to $2,500

Open a Wells Fargo Premier Checking account by Jan. 9, 2024 with a minimum deposit of $25, add $250,000 in new money by the 45th day of opening the account, maintain your balance for at least 90 days, and you can qualify for a hefty $2,500 bonus. You’ll also have to bring a bonus offer code to a banker at the time of account opening at a physical branch location to activate the offer, so it’s critical to follow the fine print.

Flushing Bank Complete Checking: Up to $2,500

Maintain a three-month average account balance of at least $10,000 and you are eligible for a bonus at Flushing Bank. For balances above $250,000, the bonus here caps out at $2,500. This offer, however, is only available to new customers and just one account per customer.

CitigoldⓇ Checking Account: Up to $2,000

Checking accounts opened prior to Jan. 9, 2024 can earn a cash bonus of up to $2,000 for making a minimum $300,000 deposit within the first 20 days. If you’re able to maintain that balance for 60 days from the 21st day of account opening, this cash bonus is yours. It should be noted that living trusts, fiduciary, estate, business or retirement accounts — IRAs, SEPs, CESAs, or money purchase pension plans and profit-sharing plans — do not quality. International Personal Bank, Citi Private Bank and Citi Alliance accounts also do not qualify for this offer.

Citi Priority Checking Account: Up to $2,000

Much like the Citigold account offering, enrolling in a Citi Priority Checking account can also qualify you for a sizable sign-up bonus. Just be sure to enroll before Jan. 9, 2024 and you can also earn a cash bonus of up to $2,000, depending on your asset level. Balances from $10,000 to $29,999 earn a cash bonus of $200, while bank accounts with $300,000 or more qualify for a cash bonus of $2,000.

You’ll need to ensure your money is new to the bank in a newly opened account, and that on the 20th day of date from when you opened your account that your deposit balance meets one of the various thresholds, all of which are over $10,000. These accounts must be set up for enhanced direct deposit, or an electronic deposit via the Automated Clearing House (“ACH”) Network of payroll, pension, Social Security, government benefits and other payments to your checking, savings, or MMA account. Read the terms and conditions for more.

Huntington National Bank Platinum Perks Checking℠: Up to $600

Open one of two checking accounts for consumers and business owners before Feb 7, 2024, and you can qualify for as much as $600. You’ll just need to make a minimum of $25,000 in deposits within 90 days in your Platinum Perks Checking account. That said, this offer is only valid for those living in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin.