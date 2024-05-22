💵Want to make extra cash with a side gig? Here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – Are you looking for a way to make some extra cash this summer?

There are options that include ridesharing, meal and grocery delivery, even some remote customer service jobs.

When it comes to side gigs, you want to get the most out of your time as well as money in your pocket. Saving’s Angel Josh Elledge, host of the family saving’s podcast and blog, has some advice for those looking to take on a side job.

“There’s an Infinite number of opportunities to earn side income, thanks to great platforms and technology we have today,” said Elledge. “Like ridesharing, delivery type of work like Instacart and Uber Eats. You can jump into it and make money very quickly. It’s not a lot of money, but if you’re just trying to make a few hundred extra dollars a month to help make ends meet, it’s a great option.”

Want to make some extra cash? Elledge suggests you keep it simple; trade some time for dollars.

“What’s so wonderful about the platforms that exist today is that we’ve democratized all of these little services that are needed throughout the country and some of these services you can do completely remotely. You can step into a role like customer service or teaching online and you’re participating in the gig economy globally, potentially,” said Elledge.

Elledge also suggests you take advantage of your assets.

“You don’t even have to trade your own time to make that money if you have assets that are available. For example, you may have a car just sitting in your driveway collecting dust or an RV. Just like how you can rent out a portion of your home like Airbnb, you can rent out your car or RV,” said Elledge.

Just be aware of the liability, additional insurance and taxes involved.

Josh also said it’s important to start small so you don’t overwhelm yourself.

“You can go the entrepreneurial route. My recommendation is don’t do that initially. You can, but it’s higher risk and you’ll have to spend more than half your time getting business,” said Elledge. “In some cases, people might decide they want to start a store on Etsy for example, or sell items on eBay. You can go nuts on buying products and tools and paints for the craft, let’s say you invest $1,000, then you put it on the platform and realize it’s not selling, now you’re in the whole.”

Elledge said those looking for a side gig should steer clear of direct and network marketing.

“Any gigs that involve direct selling or network marketing, if you look at Federal Trade Commission statistics on people who go into those areas, it’s not good. Close to 99% of people who go into network marketing don’t make any money or end up losing money,” said Elledge.

Most importantly, before committing to another job, do your research!

Research the company, read the reviews and understand how you’re going to get paid.

Elledge said there are so many groups on social media for each of these side gig options where you can reach out to those who have experience in the business. Those who can give you realistic insight on the expectations, so you can make the best decision for your lifestyle.

