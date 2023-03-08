IS HBO Go Right For You?

If you are already subscribed to HBO you can get HBO Go free of charge. This online service allows you to watch HBO programs on a number of your devices, including your computer, Samsung smart TV, iPhone, iPad, Roku Player, iPod Touch, Kindle Fire, or Android. HBO encompasses more than 1,400 of HBO programming.

With HBO Go you get unlimited access to a plethora of HBO movies and TV shows like comedy specials, sports, documentaries, and HBO original programming. You can even go behind-the-scenes and use other special features with HBO Go. You don’t have to miss out on anything that HBO offers with HBO Go, because you can take your TV with you on your phone, iPod, iPad, Kindle, or computer whenever you leave the house. You never have to be a moment without entertainment again because everything you want will be right there in your pocket or the palm of your hand.

HBO Go allows you to personalize a custom Watchlist, allowing you an easier and more pleasant experience when organizing and watching your favorite TV programs. With the Series Pass option you can get new episodes sent right over to your Watchlist automatically. These features give you even more personal control over your entertainment and viewing experience. It is easier than ever with HBO Go to be as close to the entertainment as you want. HBO Go also has parental controls so that you can keep your family safe from mature content and you don’t have to worry about your children using HBO Go either.

Before you can get HBO Go you need to have a subscription to HBO and at least one of the devices mentioned above. If you are using an iPhone, Android, iPad, Computer, iPod Touch, or iPhone it must meet minimum system requirements. If you are using an Xbox it must have an Xbox LIVE Gold membership. Using the Roku Player, Samsung Smart TV, or Xbox 360, you must also have some other way to access the Internet.

Amazon gives HBO Go 3.7 out of 5 stars, and CNET gives it an editor’s rating of 4 stars and a user rating of 2 stars. Overall CNET gives HBO Go 8.4 out of 10. The biggest downside about HBO Go is it is only available for a limited audience. Only those who are already signed up with HBO cable can use the app, so HBO Go isn’t really for people outside of that circle—unless you want to switch cable services and choose HBO, but many people would rather not do that. If you already have HBO then HBO Go is perfect and ideal. It is completely cost-free and you get a great app which really gives you a lot more control over your entertainment options.

HBO Go comes with a few other unfortunate limitations as well. HBO Go is limited to TV shows and movies that are specific to HBO, so there is a finite vault of resources which Netflix and Hulu Plus do have. It has also been said that HBO Go offers somewhat poor video quality. In general, however, if you already have HBO then HBO Go is definitely worthwhile—and it’s free anyway.