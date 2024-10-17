Zuckerberg Learns How to Paint Daughter’s Nails on Quest 3S

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg used Meta’s new $299 virtual reality headset to learn how to paint his daughter’s nails.

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Zuckerberg uses the Meta Quest 3S to learn how to give a manicure with six web browsers open around him in a virtual environment. He then picks up the polish and paints his daughter’s nails.

Related: Meta Fires Employee Making $400,000 Per Year Over a $25 Meal Voucher Issue

He captioned the video “Leveling up dad skills with multiple screens on Quest 3S.”

The company announced the Meta Quest 3S, a more affordable alternative to its $599 Quest 3, at the Meta Connect event last month. The headset has the same library of VR apps and games as the Quest 3 at a lower price point, but reviewers have called out its lower-resolution display as a downside. Since its launch, the Quest 3S has become the best-selling device under video games on Amazon U.S.

It’s not the first time Zuckerberg has used a moment with his daughters as an opportunity to show off Meta’s products while learning something new. In October 2023, Zuckerberg filmed a video of him using the Ray Ban Meta smart glasses to learn how to braid his daughter’s hair.

Meta is the industry leader in VR headsets. According to IDC Research, Meta had 60.5% of the market in the second quarter of 2024, with Sony and Apple holding 10.4% and 9.1% respectively.

Related: Meta Says Its New Movie Gen AI Is an Industry First — But a Demo Shows It Isn’t Perfect

Meta’s market share has grown since the second quarter of 2023, when it held 50.1% of the market, per IDC. Its hold briefly dipped in the first quarter of 2024, when Apple released the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro headset.

According to a February 2023 leak, Meta shipped out about 20 million Quest 2 headsets. A June report shows that Meta has sold over a million Quest 3 headsets.