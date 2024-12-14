Your Shortcut to Project Management Success Is Just $17.97 for the Holidays

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Managing projects is no small feat. Whether you’re juggling tasks, budgets, or timelines, you need tools that work as hard as you do. That’s where Microsoft Project 2021 Professional comes in—a powerful project management solution designed to help business leaders and project managers stay on track.

And at just $17.97 (reg. $249.99) through December 22, it's a deal you can't afford to miss.

With Microsoft Project Pro 2021, you can take control of your workflows and deliver faster results. Use pre-built templates to kickstart your projects, create detailed timelines for tracking progress, and leverage auto-scheduling tools to reduce inefficiencies. Whether managing a small team or overseeing a large-scale initiative, this tool provides everything you need to stay organized and informed.

Easily assign tasks, set dependencies, and automatically calculate start and end dates. It also helps with resource allocation. Track your team’s workloads and allocate resources where they’re needed most.

You’ll also be able to utilize data-driven decision-making. For example, you can run what-if scenarios to optimize task assignments and make informed decisions.



No matter how full your plate is, Project can help make things easier. Working with multiple timelines? You can visualize complex schedules and stay ahead of deadlines with built-in timelines. You can even sync with Project Online and Project Server for real-time updates and collaboration.

Microsoft Project Pro 2021 isn’t just for large-scale organizations—it’s perfect for small businesses, startups, and freelancers, too. Its flexibility means it can handle projects of all sizes and complexities, from event planning to enterprise-level operations.

Because this is a lifetime license, there are no recurring subscription fees—making it an incredible long-term investment. Plus, since it’s a digital download, it makes a useful gift that doesn’t require shipping time.

This lifetime license to MS Project is on sale for the holidays for just $17.97 (reg. $249.99) through December 22.

