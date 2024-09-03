Your Current Marketing Plan May Not Work Overseas — Copy Strategies From Spotify and Snickers to Succeed Anywhere

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Expanding into new international markets presents an exciting yet formidable challenge. With over two decades in the PR industry, I’ve navigated the complexities of diverse cultural landscapes and I’ve seen firsthand how a PR strategy that thrives in the U.K. might not resonate, for example, in the U.S., Asia or Brazil. The key to a successful international PR campaign lies in understanding and adapting to the unique characteristics of each market.

So, how do you ensure your PR strategies are optimized for foreign markets? This article will explore how to elevate your PR game to meet the demands of international audiences. Drawing on inspiring examples from leading brands and our own successful expansions into various markets, we’ll provide insights to help you scale your business effectively.

Understanding the new market

Before venturing into a new market, comprehensive research is critical. This involves delving into the region’s culture, consumer behavior, current market trends and competitive landscape. For instance, conducting targeted surveys can shed light on customer sentiments toward your competitors and identify key issues your target audience faces. This insight allows you to tailor your PR campaigns to address those specific needs.

Understanding the local culture is equally important. A prime example is Uber’s adaptation to the Indian market by offering cash payments and auto-rickshaw options. This localized approach garnered significant media attention and resonated with the Indian audience, highlighting the importance of cultural adaptation in PR strategies.

Localized content and messaging

A one-size-fits-all approach to PR and communications is rarely effective when entering new markets. The success of your PR efforts hinges on your ability to adapt content and messaging to the local context. Here’s how you can ensure your PR campaigns resonate with the new audience:

Tailor your content: Use insights from your market research to customize your messaging. This involves adapting your brand’s tone, style and content to align with the cultural and linguistic preferences of the local audience. For example, in Germany, where directness is valued, a straightforward approach might be more effective; whereas, in Japan, a more subtle and respectful tone might be preferred. Engage local PR experts: Collaborating with local PR firms can be helpful. They have a deep understanding of the cultural nuances and can help craft messages that are both culturally sensitive and engaging. They also offer insights into local media landscapes and consumer behavior, which can guide your PR strategy. Incorporate cultural significance: Recognize and respect local holidays, milestones and cultural events. Tailoring your PR campaigns to reflect these significant moments can enhance audience engagement. For instance, incorporating local stories and testimonials in your campaigns demonstrates your brand’s commitment to understanding and valuing local traditions. Be sensitive to local norms: Ensure that your campaigns do not inadvertently offend or alienate the local audience. Familiarize yourself with cultural sensitivities and avoid using stereotypes or imagery that may be deemed inappropriate.

A nice example of localized content across regions is the Snickers campaign “You’re not you when you’re hungry,” which ran for over six years across 58 markets. While the message remained the same globally, its presentation was tweaked for different markets. For instance, U.S. audiences were treated to the famous Betty White Superbowl ad in 2010, while in the U.K., the campaign was launched using Twitter (now X). National newspapers picked up the story and a campaign of just 25 tweets reached more than 26 million people.

Building relationships with local media

Cultivating positive relationships with local journalists and media professionals is crucial for gaining favorable coverage. If you’re not familiar with the local media in a new area, a quick online search can help identify key newspapers, TV stations, radio channels and news sites.

Spotify’s launch in India in 2019 serves as an excellent example. By engaging local media with relevant campaigns and participating in social media trends, Spotify gained substantial media coverage and built a strong presence, reaching over 100 million listens from more than 55 million active Indian users by December 2023.

Face-to-face interactions, such as conferences and product launches, can significantly enhance media relationships as well. Research shows that 61% of people consider such direct engagement the most effective marketing channel.

My team has experienced how valuable these interactions can be by attending major conferences like Latitude59 in Estonia and Money20/20 in Amsterdam and Thailand. These events provide invaluable opportunities to meet media representatives through side events, partnerships with organizers and pre-booked meetings. By building relationships in these settings, we’ve been able to collaborate on article pieces and extend invitations to our own media events, further solidifying our presence in these markets.

Utilizing sponsored content

Sponsoring content is another effective strategy for penetrating new markets. By sponsoring sports teams, events, TV shows or online content, you can increase brand visibility and control the narrative presented to your audience. Sponsored content allows you to maintain creative control while ensuring rapid visibility across key media outlets.

For example, our own experience with a sponsored article in IBTimes significantly boosted our visibility as we expanded into the Asian market. The article highlighted our strategic move to incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, effectively targeting a specific audience interested in market expansions and financial operations. This demonstrates how a timely paid piece can be more efficient than waiting to cultivate a new media relationship, especially when immediate visibility is crucial.

By combining paid and organic PR, you can maximize the impact of your brand in new markets and deliver its message more effectively.

Leveraging influencers and local advocates

Influencers play a crucial role in amplifying your brand’s reach in new markets. Their established trust with their followers can significantly enhance your product’s credibility. To leverage this, identify influencers who align with your brand values and offer them exclusive access to your products. This strategy helps build trust and effectively engages new customers.

While global celebrities can boost brand visibility, partnering with local influencers and advocates who genuinely connect with the target audience can be more impactful. For instance, Nike’s “Nothing Beats a Londoner” campaign successfully used local athletes to connect with young Londoners, resulting in a significant increase in searches for Nike products.

Another great example is the fintech company Wise, originally founded in Estonia, which specializes in international money transfers. To promote their international Visa debit card in Brazil, Wise recently launched a national campaign featuring local influencers and brand ambassadors. The positive media coverage and high engagement levels indicate that this localized approach is already proving successful.

Developing a local network

Just as leveraging local influencers and advocates is key to establishing your brand, developing a robust local network is equally important. A strong network can open doors to future partnerships, provide valuable insights and offer resources that are crucial for navigating the cultural and regulatory landscapes of a new market.

When we expanded to Estonia, we experienced firsthand the power of a local network. Through Estonia’s e-Residency program, we were able to quickly and efficiently set up our company and operate globally from a digital hub. But the benefits didn’t stop there. The program introduced us to key stakeholders, bridged connections with local media and even provided a platform for us to share our news. This network facilitated our entry into the market and laid the foundation for sustainable growth.

By actively cultivating relationships with local business leaders and government agencies, your brand can gain the support and credibility needed to thrive in new markets. Engaging with local chambers of commerce, industry groups and other community organizations can also help you stay informed about market trends and opportunities, making your PR strategy even more effective.

Monitoring and measuring success

Last but not least, ongoing monitoring and evaluation are essential to gauge the effectiveness of your PR strategies. Establish KPIs to track progress against your objectives and measure ROI. Utilize tools like Google Analytics, social media monitoring and sentiment analysis to track engagement, brand awareness and media coverage.

As discussed, entering new markets successfully demands a well-researched and strategically tailored PR approach that adapts to local consumer needs and cultural nuances. By applying the insights shared in this article, you’ll be well-equipped to effectively navigate international landscapes, build brand awareness, trust and credibility in new regions and drive sustainable growth for your brand.