Franchising isn’t just for a select few — it’s for anyone looking to start their own business. But the idea of franchising can feel overwhelming at times, especially when it comes to the money involved.

While some franchisors offer in-house or third-party financing to get started, it’s still a big investment. That’s why many people keep an eye out for low-cost franchise opportunities.

The 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking breaks down the top 15 franchises under $25K, making them more doable for anyone who wants to dive into the world of franchising without breaking the bank.

1. Stratus Building Solutions

Founded: 2004

2004 Franchising since: 2006

2006 Overall rank: 23

23 Number of units: 4,182

4,182 Change in units: +73% over 3 years

+73% over 3 years Initial investment: $4,000-$80,000

$4,000-$80,000 Leadership: Doug Flaig, CEO

Doug Flaig, CEO Parent company: N/A

As a popular cheap franchise to open, Stratus Building Solutions specializes in commercial cleaning and disinfection services. As a franchisee, you will offer commercial, carpet, post-construction and even medical-grade cleaning services, all while using healthy and environmentally friendly products. At Stratus, you can open a small business franchise, but for those who are executive types, you can even open your own mini-franchise system as a master franchisee.

Interested in learning more? Explore Stratus Building Solutions franchise ownership today.

2. Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Founded: 1991

1991 Franchising since: 1992

1992 Overall rank: 36

36 Number of units: 10,654

10,654 Change in units: +5.3% over 3 years

+5.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $5,000-$58,000

$5,000-$58,000 Leadership: Gary Bauer, Brand President

Gary Bauer, Brand President Parent company: Empower Brands

Owning a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise allows you to operate your own cleaning and maintenance enterprise that is renowned for its exceptional brand reputation. As a franchisee, you will buy-in to a proven business model and a loyal customer base.

Interested in learning more? Explore Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise ownership today.

3. Anago Cleaning Systems

Founded: 1989

1989 Franchising since: 1991

1991 Overall rank: 51

51 Number of units: 1,873

1,873 Change in units: +9.0% over 3 years

+9.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $11,000-$68,000

$11,000-$68,000 Leadership: Adam Povlitz, CEO and President

Adam Povlitz, CEO and President Parent company: Anago Cleaning Systems

Depending on your franchising goals, you can either purchase a franchise territory and sell individual units (as a master franchisee) or you can operate an individual franchise unit of Anago Cleaning Systems. Either way, you will start your franchising journey with a reputable brand in an “always-on” cleaning industry.

Interested in learning more? Explore Anago Cleaning Systems franchise ownership today.

4. Dream Vacations

Founded: 1991

1991 Franchising since: 1992

1992 Overall rank: 54

54 Number of units: 2,078

2,078 Change in units: +20.7% over 3 years

+20.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $3,000-$22,000

$3,000-$22,000 Leadership: Brad and Jeff Tolkin, Co-CEOs/Chairmen

Brad and Jeff Tolkin, Co-CEOs/Chairmen Parent company: World Travel Holdings

If a flexible work schedule combined with a love of travel is your thing, then Dream Vacations might be the franchise for you. Founded in Florida, Dream Vacations provides vacations, cruises and other travel services to its customers, including packages with hotel deals, travel insurance and grand tours.

Interested in learning more? Explore Dream Vacations franchise ownership today.

5. Cruise Planners

Founded: 1994

1994 Franchising since: 1999

1999 Overall rank: 122

122 Number of units: 2,962

2,962 Change in units: +11.4% over 3 years

+11.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $2,000-$20,000

$2,000-$20,000 Leadership: Michelle Fee, CEO

Michelle Fee, CEO Parent company: CP Franchising LLC

Michell Fee used to be a travel agent and had the desire to run her own business. She quickly then opened Cruise Planners out of South Florida to plan memorable vacations and packages for her customers. Fast-forward to today, and Cruise Planners has an extensive network of franchisees doing the same for their customers with a positive attitude and a flexible work schedule.

Interested in learning more? Explore Cruise Planners franchise ownership today.

6. Corvus Janitorial Services

Founded: 2004

2004 Franchising since: 2004

2004 Overall rank: 124

124 Number of units: 2,253

2,253 Change in units: +47.7% over 3 years

+47.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $8,000-$33,000

$8,000-$33,000 Leadership: Brennen Randquist, Co-CEO

Brennen Randquist, Co-CEO Parent company: Corvus Holdings LLC

Corvus Janitorial Services provides a full-range of commercial cleaning services to its customers in order to provide healthier and safer environments. As a franchisor, Corvus helps its franchisees with technical support, training and even customer acquisitions as you continue to grow!

Interested in learning more? Explore Corvus Janitorial Services franchise ownership today.

7. Sanford Rose Associates

Founded: 1959

1959 Franchising since: 1970

1970 Overall rank: 127

127 Number of units: 179

179 Change in units: +11.2% over 3 years

+11.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $11,000-$15,000

$11,000-$15,000 Leadership: Karen Schmidt, President

Karen Schmidt, President Parent company: Kaye/Bassman Int’l. Corp.

For over 60 years, Sanford Rose Associates has been a standout in the staffing and recruiting industry. Franchisees have an opportunity to help people find employment and engage with a recognized leader in the staffing industry.

Interested in learning more? Explore Sanford Rose Associates franchise ownership today.

8. Leadership Management International

Founded: 1966

1966 Franchising since: 1966

1966 Overall rank: 168

168 Number of units: 495

495 Change in units: +3.8% over 3 years

+3.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $20,000-$28,000

$20,000-$28,000 Leadership: Randy Slechta, CEO

Randy Slechta, CEO Parent company: Leadership Management International Inc.

Do you have a passion for empowering people to achieve their goals? When Paul J. Meyer founded Leadership Management International, he wanted to provide courses and programs so that his clients could meet and surpass goals in their professional and personal lives. If you want to inspire others and build up their self-confidence, Leadership Management International might be right for you.

Interested in learning more? Explore Leadership Management International franchise ownership today.

9. Estrella Insurance

Founded: 1980

1980 Franchising since: 2008

2008 Overall rank: 180

180 Number of units: 212

212 Change in units: +22.7% over 3 years

+22.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $12,000-$84,000

$12,000-$84,000 Leadership: Jose Merille, Vice-President

Jose Merille, Vice-President Parent company: Confie Estrella Inc.

Want to join the insurance industry without working directly for one of the big insurance giants? This is where Estrella Insurance, a company specializing in home, boat, auto and commercial insurance services, comes in with major brand recognition and relationships with the biggest insurance providers. As a franchisee, you are set up to succeed in selling insurance by leveraging over 40 years of Estrella’s customer service experience and national marketing campaigns.

Interested in learning more? Explore Estrella Insurance franchise ownership today.

10. American Poolplayers Association

Founded: 1981

1981 Franchising since: 1982

1982 Overall rank: 255

255 Number of units: 357

357 Change in units: +2.7% over 3 years

+2.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $22,000-$31,000

$22,000-$31,000 Leadership: Greg Fletcher, President

Greg Fletcher, President Parent company: American Poolplayers Association Inc.

Professional pool players Terry “Texas Terry” Bell and Larry “The Iceman” Hubbart partnered and founded the American Poolplayers Association, the first organized recreational pool league system in the United States. You do not have to be a billiards aficionado to be a League Operator (franchisee), but you do have to be organized in order to run local leagues and events. In fact, you may see a local customer end up at the annual championships in Las Vegas.

Interested in learning more? Explore American Poolplayers Association franchise ownership today.

11. NextHome

Founded: 2014

2014 Franchising since: 2014

2014 Overall rank: 265

265 Number of units: 606

606 Change in units: +21.2% over 3 years

+21.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $16,000-$220,000

$16,000-$220,000 Leadership: James Dwiggins, CEO and Cofounder

James Dwiggins, CEO and Cofounder Parent company: N/A

Looking to franchise in the real estate industry? NextHome is an affordable and transformative option as they set their brokers up with streamlined processes and marketing, bringing ease to the real estate business. NextHome’s processes are consumer-focused, so franchisees can focus less on the woes of the real estate industry and more on aiding buyers and sellers.

Interested in learning more? Explore NextHome franchise ownership today.

12. Sign Gypsies

Founded: 2014

2014 Franchising since: 2020

2020 Overall rank: 278

278 Number of units: 661

661 Change in units: -10% over 3 years

-10% over 3 years Initial investment: $4,000-$10,000

$4,000-$10,000 Leadership: Jason Hess, Franchise Development Officer

Jason Hess, Franchise Development Officer Parent company: Sign Gypsies LLC

Sign Gypsies is for the creative who enjoys the business behind yard signs. As a franchisee, you will have constant access to the corporate team as you provide signs to your local customers for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and other yard sign needs.

Interested in learning more? Explore Sign Gypsies franchise ownership today.

13. Buildingstars

Founded: 1994

1994 Franchising since: 2000

2000 Overall rank: 294

294 Number of units: 1,201

1,201 Change in units: +24.6% over 3 years

+24.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $2,000-$53,000

$2,000-$53,000 Leadership: Chris Blase, President

Chris Blase, President Parent company: Facility Brands Inc.

Buildingstars franchisees help local businesses clean their offices and workspaces. Not only do you get franchisor support, but there is also a Rising Star Management Program to develop and aid franchisees in their professional aspirations.

Interested in learning more? Explore Buildingstars franchise ownership today.

14. Card My Yard

Founded: 2014

2014 Franchising since: 2017

2017 Overall rank: 350

350 Number of units: 533

533 Change in units: +17.9% over 3 years

+17.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $10,000-$18,000

$10,000-$18,000 Leadership: Josh Arnold, Franchise Growth Officer

Josh Arnold, Franchise Growth Officer Parent company: CMY Franchising

With a catchy name and a relatively cheap initial investment, Card My Yard is an excellent opportunity for franchisees in the signage business. For every personal or not-so-personal occasion, why send a greeting card when you can transform a lawn? There are very few overhead costs as a franchisee and you can deliver cheer even by running the business at home.

Interested in learning more? Explore Card My Yard franchise ownership today.

15. Augusta Lawn Care Services

Founded: 2014

2014 Franchising since: 2019

2019 Overall rank: 388

388 Number of units: 145

145 Change in units: +229.5% over 3 years

+229.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $13,000-$83,000

$13,000-$83,000 Leadership: Mike Andes, Founder

Mike Andes, Founder Parent company: N/A

Don’t stress about starting a lawn care business from scratch. Augusta Lawn Care Services offers franchisees a strong support network, proven business model and personalized marketing services to help make them successful.

Interested in learning more? Explore Augusta Lawn Care Services franchise ownership today.