You Can Better Sway Your Audience With This Marketing Strategy

Can influencers be reporters? Do old-school tactics of getting the latest scoop still work? How is a story told in this era of instant gratification and viral content? In the whirlwind of digital innovations and the growing influence of social media moguls, there’s something reassuringly solid about traditional earned media of TV, radio, print and podcasts. It’s like that trusty old leather jacket amidst a sea of fast fashion: It may not scream “cutting-edge,” but its value and style are timeless.

This arena, often viewed as a relic of a bygone era, continues to hold sway over substantial audience segments and maintains a critical role in shaping public perception. Social media influencers and digital marketers may declare that traditional media channels are outdated, claiming that newer, flashier methods are more direct and impactful.

But if you ask my clients (CEOs and founders of some of the most exciting brands on the market today), you’ll get the exact opposite answer. The word traditional even sounds … a little traditional. Instead, let’s use the moniker proven… proven media that gets that job done. Why, you might ask, does traditional earned media continue to hold court in an era obsessed with the new and the now? Is it nostalgia for the “good old days,” or is there something inherently powerful about these traditional channels that modern digital strategies just can’t replicate?

Let’s peel back the layers and explore six reasons why traditional earned media still reign supreme despite all the advancements and the allure of instant digital gratification.

1. Trust and credibility: The gold standard

At the heart of traditional earned media’s enduring appeal is its unmatched ability to build trust and credibility. There’s a significant difference between seeing a sponsored post pop up on your social feed and watching a CEO give a thoughtful interview on a morning news show. The former might catch your eye, but the latter captures your trust.

This trust stems from the rigorous vetting process inherent in traditional media outlets. Journalists and producers are trained to research and scrutinize, ensuring that the stories they broadcast are not only engaging but reliable. This level of credibility is gold for any brand aiming to build a solid reputation.

2. A spotlight on authenticity

In today’s market, authenticity sells. Consumers are more savvy and skeptical than ever; they can spot a sales pitch a mile away and quickly turn away if they feel duped. Traditional earned media offers a platform for genuine storytelling. It allows brands to tell their story on a human level — whether it’s through an in-depth interview, a feature article or a documentary segment. This authenticity helps forge a deeper connection with the audience, transforming casual viewers into loyal customers.

3. Amplified reach and exposure

Let’s talk numbers. While it’s true that a viral tweet can reach millions overnight, the audience of a well-placed TV segment or a front-page article is not only vast but varied. Traditional media channels bring your message to a wide demographic spread, from millennials tuning into their favorite podcast to the older generation reading their morning paper. More importantly, the exposure is often amplified through multiple touchpoints. For example, a news segment might be shared across online platforms, discussed on radio shows and even featured in follow-up articles. This ripple effect means that one single media appearance can multiply in impact, extending reach far beyond the initial audience.

4. Leveraging legacy networks

There’s something to be said about the established networks that traditional media operates within. These aren’t just channels; they’re institutions with deep-rooted connections and a broad reach. Getting your brand featured on a platform with decades of authority in the industry can open doors that are simply not available through newer media channels. It positions your brand alongside respected figures and trusted entities, which can be a game-changer for companies looking to impact their industry significantly.

5. Integrating with digital: The best of both worlds

Now, I’m not saying to ditch digital — far from it. The trick is to use the strengths of traditional media to bolster your digital marketing efforts. Imagine a high-impact TV interview that’s then repurposed into bite-sized clips for social media, a thoughtful op-ed that’s expanded into a series of blog posts or a radio mention that’s tweeted out with a link to the online broadcast. By integrating traditional media coverage with digital strategies, you create a comprehensive campaign that leverages credibility and modern reach.

6. The long game: Building a brand legacy

Traditional media is not just about the immediate splash; it’s about playing the long game. The depth of coverage provided by these media forms means that your brand’s story gets told in a detailed and nuanced way. This isn’t just a flash in the pan; it’s about building a narrative that has the weight and authority to contribute to a brand’s legacy. Over time, this can establish your brand as a leading voice in your field, which can have lasting benefits for growth and expansion.

Embracing tradition in the age of innovation

In the digital age, where the new and shiny can be overwhelmingly tempting, there’s profound value in sticking with the proven paths of traditional earned media. It offers a depth, authenticity and credibility that is hard to replicate in newer media forms. By weaving these traditional threads with digital strategies, brands can craft a media presence that is not only comprehensive but also compelling. So, while it’s great to keep up with the times, remember that sometimes, the old ways are still the best ways to make a real impact.