X Rival Bluesky Gains 1.2 Million New Users in 2 Days

X users may be migrating to bluer skies after a major change.

Bluesky is an open, ad-free social network that grew out of Twitter, now X, in 2019. The platform announced on Thursday that half a million new users signed up within a day of X announcing that it would be changing up its blocking feature “soon.” Blocked users on X will be able to see public posts but not like, reply or engage with them in any other way.

Although X said the change was to prevent people blocking others from sharing sensitive information about people they have blocked, X users stated that the move would support stalking, render the Block function useless and violate Google Play Store and Apple App Store requirements.

Related: Jack Dorsey Explains Bluesky Exit: ‘Literally Repeating All the Mistakes We Made’ at Twitter

Bluesky stated on Friday that more than 1.2 million people have signed up to use the platform since Wednesday.

congratulations everyone, we have now passed 12 million people total on bluesky!!! ? over 1.2M new people have joined bluesky in the last two days — welcome!! ??? [image or embed] — Bluesky (@bsky.app) October 18, 2024 at 1:42 PM

Soon we’ll be launching a change to how the block function works. If your posts are set to public, accounts you have blocked will be able to view them, but they will not be able to engage (like, reply, repost, etc.). — Engineering (@XEng) October 16, 2024

Bluesky also experienced a surge in users last month after X shut down operations in Brazil on August 30. Within a week of the ban, Bluesky added 3 million new users, 85% of whom were from Brazil. X resumed operations on October 9, but not before Bluesky surged to 10 million users in September.

The platform now has 12 million users total, per a Friday announcement.

Meta’s Threads also appears to be experiencing a surge in users; it is currently first under the top free apps for iPhone list, with Bluesky coming in fifth. Threads surpassed 175 million users in July.

Related: Jack Dorsey Announces His Departure from Bluesky on X, Calls Elon Musk’s Platform ‘Freedom Technology’