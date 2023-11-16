November 17, 2023


An American tourist died in a freak accident on Tuesday when a double-decker ferry transporting cruise passengers to an island excursion sank in the Bahamas.

The boat, which was carrying 100 passengers, departed from Paradise Island, Nassau, Bahamas, and was transporting passengers to Blue Lagoon Island around 9:30 a.m. local time. Video shows passengers jumping into the water to escape.

“Emergency teams from the island quickly arrived to render assistance,” Blue Lagoon said in a Facebook post. “Passengers and five staff members were located and brought to the island, and two passengers were taken to the hospital for additional care.”

Officials say a woman in her 70s was pulled from the water and later pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

Related: ‘Longest Voyage’ Cruise Will Visit 6 Continents, 26 Countries

Terrifying cell phone footage from a passenger named Kelly Schissel shows the boat tipping and going under.

@kellyswitz our ferry went down on our way to Blue Lagoon #shipwreck #boat #boatsinking #bluelagoon #bahamas #ferry ♬ original sound – Kelly Schissel

Authorities are still investigating the incident.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Carnival Gives Lifetime Cruise Ban to Woman for CBD Gummies

November 16, 2023

Michael Bublé Discusses the Launch of Fraser & Thompson Whiskey

November 16, 2023

You may have missed

Embattled FDIC Chairman Gruenberg faces GOP pressure to resign

Embattled FDIC Chairman Gruenberg faces GOP pressure to resign

November 17, 2023
Wedbush says Microsoft’s ‘game changing’ AI products should send the stock 15% higher to record highs in 2024.

Wedbush says Microsoft’s ‘game changing’ AI products should send the stock 15% higher to record highs in 2024.

November 17, 2023
Navigating the Saitama Crypto Landscape: Price Trends, Predictions, and More

Navigating the Saitama Crypto Landscape: Price Trends, Predictions, and More

November 17, 2023
Gates and Musk Unite: Transforming Energy with Occidental Petroleum

Gates and Musk Unite: Transforming Energy with Occidental Petroleum

November 17, 2023
Joe Squared on North Avenue, known for its pizza and live music, will close next month

Joe Squared on North Avenue, known for its pizza and live music, will close next month

November 17, 2023
In new experiment, young children destroy AI at basic tasks

In new experiment, young children destroy AI at basic tasks

November 17, 2023