Windows 11 Pro Makes a Great Father’s Day Gift at Only $25

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to the business banking platform NorthOne, 66.3% of entrepreneurs start their companies using their personal funds. If a dad in your life happens to own a business, one of the best presents you could get for Father’s Day is an AI assistant that can boost productivity and perform routine tasks.

That’s exactly what you’ll get in Windows 11 Pro, along with many other advanced features, and it’s only $24.97 during our Father’s Day sale through June 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Windows 11 Pro is arguably the most advanced operating system ever. It by far surpasses even Windows 11, and Windows 10 won’t be getting any more new features. The star of this edition is Copilot, the integrated AI assistant that replaced Cortana.

Copilot is powered by GPT-4 Turbo, a customized version of GPT-4, so you’re basically getting the premium version of ChatGPT without having to pay for it to turbocharge your writing process and generate code suggestions as you type.

Just like ChatGPT, it can comprehensively answer questions on any subject. Best of all, Copilot can save you so much time by allowing you to use voice commands with a simple click of the microphone button. You can also open applications and change system settings, such as adjusting volume, enabling dark mode or Bluetooth, and more.

Copilot is even integrated into various apps. For instance, you can use detailed prompts to generate images in Paint or remove backgrounds with a single click. You can also replace, remove, or blur backgrounds in the Photos app. Microsoft Edge has a Copilot sidebar, so you can organize your browser tabs, summarize web pages, compose emails, create content, and more.

With 4.7/5 stars online, Windows 11 Pro was designed specifically for modern professionals. You can remotely access your desktop from anywhere, plus it has powerful security features such as data protection, encryption, and biometrics login.

Get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro while it’s on sale for only $24.97, during our Father’s Day sale through June 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT, with no coupon required.

StackSocial prices subject to change.