You’ve likely heard the buzz about Windows 11 and its AI-powered assistant, Copilot, but now is the time to act if you haven’t upgraded yet. A flash sale is dropping Windows 11 Pro keys down to their lowest price yet, just $17.97 (reg. $199). Each can upgrade two compatible PCs.

This isn’t the Home version of Windows 11 that some users can get for free, but rather the Professional version catered for working professionals. It has extra features like remote desktop access and BitLocker device encryption to lock down your data in case of theft or loss.

What else is included?

Windows 11 Pro has a modern, user-friendly interface that simplifies multitasking. Features like snap windows and virtual desktops allow you to easily manage multiple projects, keeping your workflow organized and efficient.

Curious about Windows Copilot? This assistant makes your work easier by helping you summarize long emails, analyze data quickly, and provide real-time suggestions based on the context of your tasks. It’s like having a personal assistant built into your OS.

Windows 11 Pro is also packed with tools like voice typing for quick note-taking, an enhanced search function, and powerful snap layouts that allow you to work smarter, not harder.

Need to juggle multiple apps? With snap layouts, you can instantly organize your open windows into perfectly arranged grids. Whether you’re comparing data, writing reports, or attending virtual meetings, multitasking has never been this smooth.

With cyberattacks on the rise, Windows 11 Pro offers advanced security features like biometric login with Windows Hello, TPM 2.0 for hardware-based encryption, and Smart App Control to prevent untrusted applications from running.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is just $17.97 (reg. $199) for a limited time. No coupon is needed to get this price.

