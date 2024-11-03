Windows 10 Pro Is Just $20 for a Limited Time

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With the clock ticking down on this exclusive deal, now is the time for business professionals to secure Windows 10 Pro for just $19.97—a massive savings from its regular $199 price tag. Available through November 3 only, this deal offers unbeatable value for business users who are looking for a stable, compatible, and familiar operating system without the hassle or cost of upgrading to other versions.

Windows 10 Pro is the go-to choice for those who need extensive software and hardware compatibility. For businesses relying on legacy software, hardware, or peripherals that aren’t yet compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10 Pro is a straightforward solution that keeps you connected without disruption.

Built on a stable, mature platform, Windows 10 Pro has been optimized over years of use. It is a secure, ideal choice for businesses that need uninterrupted workflows and data protection.

If you and your team are used to the Windows 10 interface, why change? Windows 10 Pro delivers a familiar environment, saving your team time and eliminating the learning curve that comes with a new operating system.

Packed with productivity and security tools, Windows 10 Pro provides business-ready functions like remote desktop access, Cortana voice assistant for task management, integrated cloud services, and the ability to switch between desktop and tablet modes on compatible devices. Security features such as encryption and data protection are built-in, adding peace of mind for teams handling sensitive information.

To make sure your devices are ready to run Windows 10 Pro seamlessly, there are system requirements to keep in mind, including a 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster processor.

