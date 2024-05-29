Why You Need a Customer Mission Statement

May 29, 2024


Earlier this year, I attended a national marketing conference, where a bevy of speakers discussed methods for more effectively connecting, engaging and communicating with customers. While all of their presentations were informative, there was a singular, consistent theme throughout — it was all about us.

“Us” as companies, “us” as marketers, “us” as employees, with the challenge of satisfying the needs of our organization.

The true needs and perspectives of the customer weren’t part of the conversation. Never discussed were how to better address customers’ goals, identify unmet customer needs, or create added value for the customer. Rather, promotion and awareness building were the be-all and end-all.

