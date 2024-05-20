Why Remote Work and Offshore Talent Are Becoming Essential for Businesses

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The next global economic crisis might not result from a pandemic or conflict, but the lack of qualified employees across various sectors. In many geographies, more people are exiting the workforce than entering it, leaving a gap in the talent pool that creates challenges for companies trying to fill these roles.

As you know, your company is only as strong as its talent. You must hire selectively, and if you don’t find qualified individuals in your area, staffing quickly becomes a significant concern.

Furthermore, the landscape of employment has permanently shifted to the point where remote work is possible in most scenarios. You don’t necessarily need your staff onsite — or even in the same city or country — because technology shrinks the world. There are also several advantages and benefits to making this shift.

Companies that adjust to this new borderless world early can immediately tap into international talent pools and the competitive advantages they provide. This opens the opportunity for newfound scalability and cost efficiency. You’ll have access to round-the-clock operations and a larger, more diverse talent pool.

A look at the changing workforce

The workforce is changing because the global population is aging rapidly, and we don’t have the labor pool to fill open jobs.

According to the United Nations, about 16% of the world’s population could be over 65 by 2050. This trend could leave us with twice as many people over 65 as children under five. It will take decades to reverse the process, resulting in less available talent available to the workforce.

Although 2050 sounds far away, there’s already a significant gap in the talent pool. Businesses are struggling to fill jobs with qualified candidates, putting strain on the labor market.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce reports there are 9.5 million job openings in the United States, but only 6.5 million unemployed people to fill them. The result is a labor shortage that is showing no signs of resolution.

Last year’s official census revealed how population levels are showing an increase; however, there is a mix of migration and other factors at play. This means that your location of business might not match the areas with population growth and concentration.

Immigration is another aspect to consider, but these individuals might not have the certification or qualifications to work in your industry, so their contribution to the talent pool is limited. As a result, you can’t necessarily rely on immigration to fix your employee shortages, at least in the short term.

Going offshore for talent

A solution businesses of all sizes now use to alleviate staffing issues is the offshore talent pool. Simply put, you can hire remote workers globally to support your organization.

Hiring borderless talent ensures you don’t have to compete with multinationals in your area, helping control labor costs. In fact, you can pay offshore workers above-average wages for their markets while still reducing staffing expenses, so it’s a positive for everyone involved.

Your offshore workforce will be highly skilled, ready to contribute and fully committed to delivering results. It opens your company up to an entirely new talent pool without relocation or expansion, providing the best of both worlds.

Your global workforce can fill many roles: accounting, accounts receivable, project management, software engineering and sales development, among others. Depending on your organizational needs, you can also hire virtual assistants, IT staff and marketing professionals remotely.

Hiring borderless talent might seem like a novelty if you’re not experienced with engaging an international workforce. However, it could quickly become the norm for companies with significant talent gaps or looking to scale while controlling operational expenses.

A remote team has the potential to remove many roadblocks you’ll face as you grow and is an X-factor if you’re struggling to find the right people to gain a competitive advantage.

Adjusting to a borderless world

In today’s world, it’s accepted that employees can work from anywhere. You don’t need your workers in the next room to stay in constant contact.

Companies that are early adopters of the impact demography could have on operations are well-positioned to adjust and succeed amid the challenges facing tomorrow’s workforce. Finding new ways to access the resources you need will be essential, and leveraging offshore talent is a key strategy to create a competitive advantage in any industry.