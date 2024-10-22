Why Modern Leadership Requires Influence Beyond the Boardroom

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Today’s leaders can’t just be good at their jobs — they have to be exceptional at so much more. Once upon a time, leadership was about managing revenue, operations and owning the company message from the top down. The job was clear: Steer the ship, own the brand, deliver results.

But the game has changed.

Modern leadership now demands more than just business acumen; it’s about influence, authenticity and connection — both inside and outside the boardroom. Today’s leaders are expected to be vulnerable but strong; direct but empathetic; transparent but curated; productive but delegatory; professional yet human. It’s a delicate balancing act, and when leaders fail to strike that balance, the consequences reverberate across the entire company.

Why? Because today’s ambitious rising stars — the ones eyeing the C-suite — aren’t satisfied with simply doing the job. They want influence, recognition and the opportunity to make a real impact. They don’t just want a seat at the table; they want to feel irreplaceable. Old-school leadership models that prioritize productivity alone don’t motivate this generation. They need human connection, creative engagement and a sense of ownership over their work to stay energized.

When leadership falls short, this high-potential talent walks. And that’s expensive — turnover costs up to two times an employee’s salary and throws organizations into a tailspin. It’s a talent drain that no company can afford, especially in today’s competitive landscape.

Here’s the kicker: In the fast-paced world of business, innovation isn’t just about what you’re selling — it’s about how you’re leading. A C-suite executive’s personal brand is now just as critical as the corporate brand. Thought leadership, the ability to shape narratives and influence your industry, has become the secret weapon of truly innovative companies. Executives who act as intellectual powerhouses aren’t just driving their teams — they’re shaping the market itself.

And yet, despite mountains of evidence proving the importance of executive thought leadership, many companies are blind to the gaps in their strategy. They neglect to cultivate influence at the highest level, leaving a critical vulnerability that’s slowly eroding their competitive edge.

The absence of thought-leading executives is a silent killer. Businesses might still see incremental growth, but without strong, visionary leadership, they’re losing the influence that could propel them to the top. The worst part? Most companies don’t realize they’ve fallen behind until it’s too late.

Thought leadership as a growth driver

Sixty-five percent of buyers say thought leadership significantly changed the perception of a company for the better. Even more, a study by LinkedIn and Edelman found that thought leadership directly influences purchasing decisions, with 49% of decision-makers stating that a company’s thought leadership directly influenced their decision to work with them. But it’s not just about customers. Investors also pay attention. A Weber Shandwick survey found that, on average, 49% of a company’s reputation can be attributed to its CEO, and 87% of executives agree that a strong CEO reputation is important to attract investors.

Those aren’t flukes — they’re a reflection of how leadership influence can be harnessed as a driver for business expansion.

But a thought leader doesn’t just sit at the helm of a business; they engage in the larger conversations shaping their industry. They write, speak and spark discussions that capture attention. As a result, their companies become synonymous with forward-thinking innovation.

Add to that, consumers don’t just want to buy from the company — they want to be a part of its mission, especially the younger generations who brands are itching to attract.

In fact, 62% of Gen Z and millennials prefer brands that align with their values, especially regarding sustainability and social causes.

Look at Apple and Tesla. Steve Jobs and Elon Musk aren’t just household names — they’re narratives entwined with the story of their businesses. They didn’t just innovate products; they innovated the way people think about technology and energy. Their leadership influence created a gravitational pull so powerful that customers, investors and top talent wanted in, regardless of the risks.

Why executives can’t afford to stay in the shadows

For job seekers, the appeal of a thought-leading CEO isn’t just about having a cool and charismatic boss — it’s about feeling aligned with a purpose-driven vision. According to a LinkedIn report, 75% of job seekers consider an employer’s brand before even applying for a job.

When an executive has a visible, respected thought leadership presence, they serve as a beacon for top talent. It’s a clear sign that the company isn’t just floating with the current but is actively creating waves. On the flip side, companies that lack this leadership are not only invisible to high achievers but are also hemorrhaging talent to competitors with strong personal brands of their leadership.

Engaging teams: Leaders who are visible create buy-in

A strong leadership presence isn’t just good for external perception; it’s critical for internal culture as well. Research from Gallup shows that highly engaged teams are 18% more productive than their less-engaged counterparts. Engaged employees are not only more efficient; they’re also more loyal. But get this: Leadership visibility is one of the biggest factors in employee engagement. Employees are far more likely to feel aligned with the company’s vision if they see their higher-ups actively sharing that vision publicly.

By a 4 to 1 ratio, employees prefer to work for a CEO who uses digital and social media, according to a report from Brunswick. Employees want leaders who are not just present but present in the conversation and meet the industry where they’re at — online. They want to feel like they’re part of something bigger, and that starts with believing in their leadership. When executives share their ideas, challenge the status quo and engage in discussions about the future of the industry, it sends a powerful message: “We are leading this ship, and we know exactly where we’re going.”

The war for talent: Strong leaders attract top performers

Attracting top talent has always been a challenge, but it has become even more difficult as the market for high achievers has grown into an all-out feeding frenzy. The best candidates are no longer just looking at compensation packages — they’re looking at who their leadership is and how that leader can help them get to the next level in their career. According to a study conducted by MRINetwork, 69% of job seekers would not take a job with a company if its leadership is poorly rated. To be rated at all, however, a leader must be visible.

Without a visible, respected leadership team, your company might not even make it onto a top candidate’s radar. This heavy-hitting talent will go elsewhere because they don’t see incentives to become influential thought leaders. In contrast, companies that invest in their executives’ thought leadership are seen as forward-thinking and innovative, creating a magnetic pull for ambitious, talented people on the hunt for their next job.

The future of corporate branding is personal branding

So, what’s the bottom line? In an era where authenticity, visibility and influence reign, executive leadership must be personal leadership. A company’s ability to grow, innovate and attract top talent is directly linked to its leadership’s ability to engage deeply, personally and thoughtfully. Employees want to work for leaders they believe in. Investors want to back companies helmed by visionary executives. And customers want to buy from brands that are guided by experts they trust. But leaders can’t build trust, reputation equity or influence if nobody can see them in the first place.

Companies that fail to build strong leadership brands are putting themselves at risk. They miss out on top-tier talent, lose engagement from their teams and struggle to differentiate themselves among swarms of competition.

How to build a thought-leading executive team

Becoming a thought leader isn’t about shining the spotlight squarely on yourself — it’s about shifting people’s perspective on something that’s rote or given in an industry, driving value and offering insight that, at times, challenges industry norms. For companies looking to close this gap and create thought leaders within their leadership and within the ranks, the strategy requires intentionality.

Be vulnerable: Authenticity is the cornerstone of modern influence. Share your failures as much as your successes. It shows you’re human, relatable and continually learning.

Be consistent and visible: Whether it’s a blog post, LinkedIn article or media interview, consistency is key. Being a thought leader isn’t a one-time event. It requires regular, meaningful contributions across a spectrum of touchpoints where people are spending time.

Engage, don’t broadcast: Don’t just push content out; engage with it. Respond to comments, join conversations and amplify others in your industry. Influence is built through relationships, not megaphones.

Align with the company mission: Ensure your thought leadership aligns with your company’s goals. This connection strengthens your leadership brand and reinforces your company’s brand. That said, it’s okay to challenge long-held beliefs in the industry. In fact, it can help you stand out if you have a strong point of view.

Incentivize your team to build influence: A company with multiple visible, influential executives will be stronger across the board and act as a beacon for an elevated brand perception in the market. By leveraging the desire of a team — those who not only represent your business but are the guardians of your perception in the market — you incentivize them to be humanizers and drivers of the brand.

The competitive edge

C-suite influence isn’t just a nice-to-have — it’s a business imperative that future-proofs your business. In a wildly competitive landscape, a visible and strategic executive brand can be the difference between a team that believes in you and one that doesn’t, between attracting top talent and scraping the bottom of the barrel, between getting the investment you need or watching your competitors surge past you. Collaborative innovation and a distributed brand message — humanized from within — create consumer resonance, affinity and longevity.

Building a culture of highly impactful thought leaders will have a dramatic impact on the longevity of your career and the brand you call home. The leaders and rising talent of today who embrace this new role as thought leaders are building more than personal brands — they’re building companies that thrive.