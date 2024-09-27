Why Hiring Mission-Driven Employees Beats Filling Seats Every Time

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hiring long-term employees is so much more than just filling a position with your company. It’s about finding individuals who align with your company’s mission, values and culture and can grow with your organization over time. My experiences and the collective insights of my team and network have shaped my approach to hiring and retaining long-term employees. Here’s what I’ve learned.

As I look for long-term employees, I look for someone who is a “first principle thinker.” For me, a first principle thinker is a person who is not a conventional thinker but instead goes back to square one to approach problems more creatively and subjectively. This kind of thinking is crucial in a rapidly changing business environment where innovation often requires going against the grain. First, principle thinking contrasts dramatically with groupthink and opens for innovative, new thoughts and ideas. This ability to think independently and creatively is essential for driving innovation within a company.

Another critical aspect is ensuring that the people you bring on board are genuinely invested in your company’s mission and want to be part of it. For long-term employees, having the right skill sets and experience is not enough; they should also feel connected to what the company stands for. They must be mission-driven and eager to be part of the wolf pack.

In addition, cultural fit is absolutely paramount. Our team has invested much time and effort into building a solid work culture, and I’m always looking for long-term employees who mesh well. We’ve had experiences where we hired someone who was incredibly credentialed and talented but didn’t mesh with our culture, and in the end, it just didn’t work.

Understanding your company’s culture and your team’s specific needs is crucial in hiring. Different stages of a company’s growth require different types of employees. What you need in a startup environment differs significantly from what you may need in a growth-stage or mature company. As a company leader, it’s your responsibility to understand these nuances and be very clear about what you need. If you don’t know or understand what you need in a new hire, success may be challenging to achieve.

It’s not just about the employee fitting into the culture; it’s about them being able to execute at the level required for the position. Once you’ve established the bigger picture, it’s essential to drill down into the specifics of the position. How do you obtain the particulars for a specific role? By determining and answering what the team needs and the exact role requirements. That specificity should extend to the skills and experiences necessary for success in the designated role.

When considering the skills that hold the most weight in a long-term employee, it’s clear that a combination of soft and hard skills is vital. In addition to principal thinkers, I look for employees with a growth mindset, empathy, long-term thinking, problem-solving skills and grit. Long-term employees should have the need and drive to push through challenges and remain committed to the company’s goals.

For a long-term employee to feel fulfilled, it’s vital that they feel valued and see a clear path for growth within the company. This self-fulfillment requires ongoing communication and clear goal-setting between you and your employee. You can’t let somebody flounder in the dark without a clear direction. Regular check-ins and clear communication about the trajectory of their role in the company are essential. Employees need to know that there is a structure in place and that their hard work will be recognized and rewarded.

In the age of AI, employees need to be adept with technology and capable of leveraging AI tools to enhance their work. AI is just a tool — its value lies in its utilization. Learning and adapting is crucial as technology continues to evolve, and employees must keep up with these changes to remain valuable.

Understanding how to use AI tools is excellent. Still, your employee should also have the skill set to stay informed about emerging technologies and new trends for their work and the company. As AI integrates into various industries, those who can seamlessly blend human creativity with AI-driven efficiency will be at the forefront of innovation. Investing in long-term employees who are committed to continuous learning and adaptability will be vital to staying competitive. Such employees bring a depth of experience and a willingness to evolve with technological advancements, ensuring the organization can navigate and thrive in an ever-changing landscape. The future workplace will demand a blend of technical proficiency, continuous learning and the flexibility to pivot as new challenges and opportunities arise, making long-term employees an invaluable asset.

Finally, one of the most underrated traits, especially in business, is being a good, kind person. In a world where business decisions can sometimes overshadow basic human decency, I look for candidates who exemplify kindness, honesty and transparency. These qualities help build a positive work environment and foster long-term relationships and trust within the company.

Hiring and retaining long-term employees is about finding individuals who align with your company’s mission, culture and values and possess the right combination of skills and mindset. It’s about understanding what your company needs at every stage of its growth and being transparent about those needs in the hiring process. And perhaps most importantly, it’s about fostering an environment where employees feel valued, respected and motivated to contribute to the company’s success.