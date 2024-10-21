Why Entrepreneurs Should Invest in Service, Not Just Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today’s competitive marketplace, it’s not just what you sell — it’s how you make people feel while buying it. More than ever, customers expect quality products in addition to a seamless and personalized experience. Yet, many entrepreneurs fall into the trap of focusing solely on growth and customer acquisition, while neglecting the service side of the equation. This oversight can cost them in the long run.

A Qualtrics report from April 2024, aggregating data from multiple surveys, ranked Chick-fil-A and Publix as the top two companies for customer service, based on feedback from over 400,000 Americans. Chick-fil-A’s standout service is credited to consistent employee training and hands-on franchise management, while Publix also earned high praise. Other top-ranked companies include USAA, Trader Joe’s and Wegmans. The report underscores the business value of strong customer service, noting that companies risk significant losses from poor customer experiences.

As all the above companies would attest, successful business is built on relationships, not just transactions. Companies that invest in creating exceptional customer experiences gain loyal advocates who return again and again — driving organic growth that can’t be bought. Understanding this dynamic and building a customer-first business strategy is essential for anyone looking to grow sustainably.

Let’s explore why a customer-first mindset is crucial for entrepreneurs and how focusing on service can turn satisfied customers into long-term brand advocates.

The competitive edge of customer experience

While landing new clients might feel like the ultimate win for a startup, it’s not enough to simply close the deal. Customer retention is where the real value lies. According to the book Marketing Metrics, businesses have a 60% to 70% likelihood of making a sale to an existing customer, whereas the chances of selling to a new prospect range from just 5% to 20%. That’s why shifting focus from constant acquisition to cultivating long-term relationships is a smarter business move.

Customers today are more informed, connected and vocal than ever before. They have endless choices at their fingertips and aren’t afraid to leave negative reviews or share bad experiences online. Failing to prioritize service can have lasting consequences for your brand, but happy customers are willing to stick around — even when things go wrong — if they know they’ll be treated fairly and valued as individuals.

A startup customer experience strategy that centers on service helps a company stand out in crowded markets. When customers feel heard, appreciated and satisfied, they’ll not only stay loyal, but they’ll tell others about their experience — becoming powerful ambassadors for your brand.

The importance of empowering your team

To create a customer-first culture, entrepreneurs need to start by empowering their teams to make customer-focused decisions. It’s not enough to implement a customer service policy and call it a day; employees need the autonomy to go above and beyond for clients.

Companies that empower their employees to take action when resolving customer issues see significant improvements in customer satisfaction and retention. This requires training, clear communication of the company’s mission and a work environment that encourages problem-solving.

For example, Sparkling Bins, a waste bin cleaning business, embodies this approach by holding monthly team meetings to discuss how to continuously improve the customer experience. Employees are encouraged to make real-time decisions that benefit the customer, rather than waiting for managerial approval. This speeds up problem resolution while helping the team feel more invested in the company’s success.

By fostering a customer-first mentality within the team, entrepreneurs create a ripple effect: Happy employees lead to happy customers, and happy customers drive organic business growth.

1. Leverage feedback for continuous improvement

One of the biggest mistakes growing businesses make is assuming they know what customers want and that those wants and needs are static. The reality is that customer needs and expectations are always evolving, and the only way to stay ahead is to actively listen to their feedback.

Creating a structured feedback loop by gathering feedback through surveys, online reviews and even social media interactions ensures that you’re always aware of your customers’ changing needs. Implementing a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system can help streamline this process by tracking interactions, categorizing complaints and automating follow-up actions. This allows businesses to identify trends and areas for improvement.

Gathering customer feedback is essential, but successful companies (like Starbucks) use it to make strategic improvements. Through their My Starbucks Idea platform, the company crowdsourced suggestions from customers, implementing popular ideas such as free Wi-Fi and new drink options like the Pumpkin Spice Latte. By actively listening and responding to customer feedback, Starbucks continuously refines its offerings and strengthens customer loyalty.

2. Turn complaints into opportunities

No matter how exceptional your product or service is, issues will inevitably arise. But instead of viewing complaints as negative, smart entrepreneurs see them as opportunities to strengthen customer relationships. The way a company handles problems is often more important than the problem itself.

When faced with a customer complaint, the speed and effectiveness of your response are critical. Quick, personalized resolutions can often turn disgruntled customers into loyal advocates. On the contrary, a slow or generic response can lose you a customer for good. Offering something as simple as a discount on future purchases, a personal apology or a thoughtful follow-up call can transform a negative experience into a positive one.

Companies that prioritize complaint resolution build stronger bonds with their customers and can see real, measurable results. For example, when Zappos receives complaints, their highly personalized and quick resolutions often turn dissatisfied customers into loyal advocates. In fact, 75% of their purchases come from repeat customers.

3. Build a loyal customer base through personalization

Personalization is key to creating a lasting connection with your customers. Personal touches, whether through email, handwritten notes or social media shout-outs, show that you value each customer as an individual, not just a number.

For entrepreneurs, this can mean following up after a sale to ensure satisfaction or celebrating customer milestones publicly. Social media offers a unique opportunity to do just that. By acknowledging and highlighting customer achievements or significant purchases, you build a sense of community and belonging. This personalized attention goes a long way in transforming one-time buyers into repeat customers who feel emotionally connected to your brand.

Sparkling Bins, for instance, makes a point of celebrating customers who expand their business by purchasing additional equipment. By posting their success stories on social media, they not only recognize the customer’s growth but also inspire others within their community, reinforcing brand loyalty in the process.

Long-term growth requires long-term thinking

Entrepreneurs eager for rapid growth often overlook the power of service in driving lasting success. While aggressive sales tactics may provide a short-term boost, it’s the companies that invest in a customer-first business strategy that thrive in the long run.

A customer-first mindset requires patience, but the rewards are undeniable. Satisfied customers are more likely to return, refer others and promote your brand without any extra cost to you. By focusing on building a service-first culture from the start, entrepreneurs lay the groundwork for sustainable growth and a loyal customer base that supports their business through thick and thin.

In the end, the businesses that win are those that understand that service isn’t an afterthought — it’s the heart of their success. Investing in customer experience may not yield immediate results like a big sales deal, but it builds a foundation for long-term growth that no amount of marketing dollars can replace.