Why Being a More Generous Leader Will Create a More Successful Business

It’s a common perception of company culture; images of trendy startups with perks like swag, free snacks and nap pods often come to mind — a scene reminiscent of Google’s early days. However, for us at Market Veep, the value of “give generously” wasn’t initially formally part of our core ethos. It wasn’t until several years into our growth journey that we recognized something crucial was missing.

Here’s how we stumbled upon this realization: hiring experiences. We brought several individuals on board; it became swiftly apparent that their inclination towards generosity — be it with their time, knowledge or support for colleagues and clients — fell short of our expectations. It became a constant conversation, and we kept thinking, “shouldn’t this just be the standard of how people work with each other?” There was no denying that their values differed greatly from the company’s. It did not make them bad people, but they were not a company culture fit. That’s when it hit us: we needed to make “give generously” a core value formally. It’s now interwoven throughout our entire ecosystem..

One of my favorite interview questions is, “What is the last nice thing someone has done for you — and on the flip side, what is the last nice thing you have done to brighten someone else’s day?” Some things people have said that made my heart grow three sizes:

Made homemade soup for their sick neighbor.

They brought their roommate a lunch they had forgotten at home.

Spent time with their elderly grandparents cleaning their house.

Donating time to the local shelter.

For me, it’s not about the big gestures. It’s about the small details, the accumulation of many small “cares” that add to an embodiment of kindness and freely giving it. Similar to anniversaries, birthdays and holidays, they come around a couple of times a year — but wouldn’t you feel so special if every day felt like your birthday? Many companies we talk to say I’d love to do that, but I don’t have the budget for that. I’ll tell you a secret: it’s not about the money.

When we had no budget, we did things such as :

Smiley balloons on employee appreciation day on everyone’s chair as a surprise when they come in.

Post it notes on their computers.

Take off your birthday paid time off.

Bike rides around the complex.

Pumpkin painting.

Halloween contest.

Valentine’s Day cards as a team to the people who lived at the senior center.

Here’s the beauty of it: many times, it’s the free things or minimal expenses that people end up valuing more, finding more profound connections with and building memories off of. There is a huge misconception about saving up to do one to two big things to show your team you love them, but think about all the time in between, months on end, without telling them you care. Would you not tell your kids you love them every day?

Now, things are different than before pandemic. We had a physical office, so the sky was the limit. Once the pandemic happened, it was a whole new evolution, and learning how to build a team, create happiness and give to them generously without physically being able to hand them something. It also introduced a new obstacle to measuring happiness through a computer screen. It’s a lot easier when you can read body language in person, notice if they are quieter throughout the day, etc., but when we started hiring all over the country, it made it a challenge. The pandemic taught us a lot about generosity and gratitude. As much as it was one of my most challenging times as a leader, it was also, by far, a period that taught me the most. I’ve seen the amazing character of people and their mental strength. Their ability to bind together to find solutions to difficult problems. Their kindness when there are difficult conversations. Their giving spirit when organizations barely had enough for themselves but still continued to support others.

Even when unsure of what would happen, we promised to continue giving generously because kindness always wins. Someone is always worse off, has more struggles, and needs something you may take for granted daily. Giving generously helps us stay humble and focus on others’ needs above our own. It reminds us we are fortunate.

What it looks like now Flexible hours. 45 days off a year. Sabbatical and a bonus for longevity. Half-day Fridays. Cookies in the mail for spotlight moments. A 401k match. Bereavement. Personal time. Happy hour Fridays. Paid volunteer time off. Medical, dental, eye. Life insurance. Health advocate services. Work-from-home stipend. Paid training and certifications. Meditation as a team before the day starts.



It’s not always about presents — it’s also about understanding where someone is in life. Your team shows up to help each other and the company, but it is not the driving factor of their life. When you see someone struggling, it’s more impactful to say, “Hey, how can I help? It seems like you have a lot going on. It’s just work. We’re not heart surgeons. Please get offline and take care of XYZ.” We’ve had people want to come in a day after a family member passed away, work from their family vacation or take meetings from a hospital. Respect and protect your team’s time, mental health, and boundaries. Give generously to them, and they give generously to your company, your team and your clients. Be their advocate even when they think work is more important.

Have you considered what your team needs to live a generous life? What makes them feel appreciated? How can your company build deeper relationships and help them live their best lives? Think about the moments in your life where you felt the most cared for, supported and ultimately most appreciated. Because no one ever says, “I want to work someplace where I don’t feel appreciated.” Then, take it one step further and ask your team. Start a dialogue, and you’ll be amazed at how creative and thoughtful the ideas will be. Keep your focus on giving generously, and you can’t go wrong.