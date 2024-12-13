Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Communicating complex information effectively is critical when managing large-scale projects, brainstorming solutions, or organizing workflows. Whether you’re a business professional, a designer, or a project manager, having the right tools to create clear, impactful visuals can save time and eliminate confusion.

Not a professional designer? That’s fine. With Microsoft Visio Professional 2021, you don’t have to be. Visio is an all-in-one data diagramming solution that transforms dense data and ideas into easy-to-understand visuals. And for a limited time, you can secure a lifetime license for just $17.97 (regularly $249).

No design skills needed

When you’re dealing with complex workflows or data-heavy projects, clarity is key. Microsoft Visio makes it simple to present detailed concepts, workflows, and structures through professional-grade diagrams. With dozens of pre-made templates and access to over 250,000 customizable shapes, you can build everything from flowcharts and org charts to network diagrams and floor plans. Whether you’re designing a workspace layout, illustrating a process, or mapping out organizational hierarchies, Visio helps turn raw information into visuals that everyone can understand.

Visio’s seamless collaboration features make it easy to work on diagrams together, whether you’re in the same office or halfway across the world. Integrations with Microsoft 365 tools like OneDrive and SharePoint ensure your work is saved, shared, and synced across devices effortlessly.

You can even automatically generate org charts from data sources like Excel or Exchange, use your touch-enabled device to draw or annotate.

The best data visuals are living things that develop as new data comes in, and Visio can help there, too. You can link your diagrams to internal or external sources to automatically update.

Features galore

Usually priced at $249, this lifetime license for Microsoft Visio 2021 is available now for just $17.97.

Sale ends December 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

