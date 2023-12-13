Yes, it is true that hearing yes and hearing no is part of any founder’s investment journey. But as one Elevator Pitch contestant notes, getting yeses beats the heck out of getting nos.

Welcome to the season 10 finale of Elevator Pitch, where three final contestants fight for the opportunity to lock in a life-changing deal with one of our investors. Will they rise above the pressure and win big, or will they walk away empty-handed?

We’re not going to tell you what happens, but one thing we can say about this episode is that the money and emotions are flowing. You’ll have to watch to find out why, at one point, investor Kim Perell spontaneously exclaims, “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!”

Some takeaways from this intense finale:

When it comes to sales and projections, there are some numbers investors love to hear and some that set off their “Is this too good to be true?” detectors. Be aware that there is a fine line between outlining an exciting future versus something that sounds like a pipe dream.

Be sure to give a concrete use-case example of your product or service that clearly shows who will want to buy it and why.

Explain your mission and your passion for your business. A belief that you will make the world a better place could make the difference between an investor passing or funding.

Watch the season finale now to find out whose dreams made it to reality at the push of a button!

Season 10, Episode 3 Board of Investors

Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling

Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, serial entrepreneur and investor

Jonathan Hung, managing partner of the Entrepreneur Fund

Season 10, Episode 3 Entrepreneurs

Samantha Citro Alexander from Bitewell, a food-as-medicine marketplace that makes the healthy choice the easy choice

Mariam Nusrat from Breshna.io, a company empowering anyone to create, share and monetize video games without writing a line of code

Joy Hoover from Esōes Cosmetics, an innovative lipstick whose Bluetooth-enabled case can be used to contact the police for help and contains test strips that can detect the presence of date rape drugs

How to watch

Amazon Business presents season 10 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch with support from State Farm. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.