November 1, 2023


Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I was recently speaking with an entrepreneur who’d passed on an investment because it would not need yield the company at least a 10x growth opportunity. I told him those returns might be reasonable when investing in small businesses (under $5 million) but that he should consider lowering his ROI threshold when investing in larger ones.

My logic was twofold: First, bigger companies are harder to grow as quickly as small ones, so the growth percentages will be lower; and second, there’s the potential to make substantially more money on a bigger company investment, even if the ROI was only 3x to 5x.

Here’s how to know when it’s better to focus on percentage returns vs. dollar returns when assessing your investment opportunities.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

This PDF Support Platform Is Only $69.99 Through November 9th

November 1, 2023

How to Ride the Pickleball Wave to Business Success

November 1, 2023

You may have missed

Prosecutor cites ‘pyramid of fraud’ in urging jury to convict FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Prosecutor cites ‘pyramid of fraud’ in urging jury to convict FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

November 1, 2023
Today in Crypto: Hackers Stole .41 Billion YTD and .2 Million in October, Google Cloud Launches Solana Network Dataset on BigQuery

Today in Crypto: Hackers Stole $1.41 Billion YTD and $22.2 Million in October, Google Cloud Launches Solana Network Dataset on BigQuery

November 1, 2023
When they tried to buy and develop a distressed shopping center in Baltimore, they found an 80-year-old legal covenant that prohibited black ownership. Here's what he did next. , entrepreneur

When they tried to buy and develop a distressed shopping center in Baltimore, they found an 80-year-old legal covenant that prohibited black ownership. Here’s what he did next. , entrepreneur

November 1, 2023
Study shows marine oxygen landscape was shaped by plate movement and biological innovation

Study shows marine oxygen landscape was shaped by plate movement and biological innovation

November 1, 2023
New Exchange Preferred Stock and Traded Debt IPOs, October 2023

New Exchange Preferred Stock and Traded Debt IPOs, October 2023

November 1, 2023

This PDF Support Platform Is Only $69.99 Through November 9th

November 1, 2023