What Your Clients Aren’t Telling You — and How to Address Their Unspoken Concerns

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I recently completed an expensive integrative health and wellness coaching protocol. While the quality of care was outstanding, it became clear that the real value clients perceive hinges not just on the expertise of the coaches but on the entire service delivery experience. How you deliver care — seamless, optimized and digitally native — can significantly influence how clients perceive their return on investment (ROI). Clients are more likely to see their high price tag justified when they know their coaching and care vendors have invested in their education (a massive undertaking) and their digital infrastructure.

However, reflecting on my experience, it’s evident that many health and wellness coaches overlook crucial elements in their client experience — or, as I like to call it, service delivery experience — that can make or break the overall impression.

It breaks my heart to see so many gifted, devoted, hard-working service professionals (coaches, consultants, trainers and therapists) pour their energy into building their businesses but miss the mark on what elevates them from good to great and ultimately outstanding.

If you’re not using a modern, centralized and optimized operating system to run your business, you might be overlooking what your clients are thinking but not saying. Let’s delve into what’s going through your clients’ minds and how addressing these unspoken concerns can elevate your practice.

Related: What Coaching Clients Need Most — and How to Meet Those Needs

The high stakes of client experience

Your top priority is helping clients achieve their goals, guiding them toward their dreams and providing exceptional care. I commend you for dedicating your life to helping others, but how care is delivered can be just as important as the care itself.

Imagine this: A unified portal where clients can schedule sessions, fill out forms, track historical payments and engagement data, and easily navigate the next steps in their engagement. A place where all necessary information is at their fingertips. This makes a significant difference in how clients perceive the value of your services. We’re all overwhelmed with information and tools these days. Figuring out where to get the complete picture of a coaching program’s current and next steps can be frustrating, even blocking busy professionals from fully engaging.

When the entire process — from the first contact to onboarding, coaching experience, care navigation, follow-ups and post-engagement materials — is smooth, intuitive and modern, clients are more likely to feel that their investment in your services exceeded expectations. Unfortunately, this is where many coaches stumble. The back-and-forth of emails, multiple threads, logins and unclear next steps can frustrate clients, diminishing their perception of value, no matter how excellent your actual coaching may be.

The unspoken client concerns

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room — what your clients think but won’t say aloud. These thoughts linger in the background, shaping their experience, whether they voice them or not.

The fear of being too salesy:

“I hate it when my coach or therapist sells me on something during a session.”

Clients often feel uneasy about the financial aspect of your services. The initial price may be clear, but what about the extra sessions, add-ons, overtime or additional resources during the program? A lack of transparency and sales conversations during and after vulnerable sessions can lead to frustration and doubt, even if they never voice it. To build trust and ensure client comfort, be upfront about all potential costs, and clearly communicate what your packages include. Better yet, leverage technology to handle it smoothly.

While most initial costs are typically covered in the coaching contract, clients don’t want money discussions to interfere with their progress if unexpected needs arise. They’re looking for you to be their guide, not a salesperson.

Confusion about the program’s scope:

“I don’t understand the whole program scope and its ROI.”

Clients want to know precisely what they’re signing up for and how it will benefit them. If the scope of your program is unclear, the description lacks concrete steps and specifics, or clients are left wondering about the outcomes they can expect, they’ll likely feel uneasy about continuing. A clear roadmap outlining the goals, steps, timelines and expected results can alleviate these concerns and keep clients engaged.

Overwhelm with logins and communications:

“I don’t have time for this, especially figuring out all the logins, content and email threads you sent me.”

In today’s digitally-native world, instantaneous, optimized access to your service is critical. If your clients have to juggle multiple platforms, logins and a barrage of emails, they’ll feel overwhelmed. A centralized system where all communications and content are accessible in one place is not just nice to have — it’s essential for maintaining client satisfaction, activation rates, renewals and referrals. Service businesses rely heavily on word-of-mouth, and a frustrated client is unlikely to sing your praises.

Let me share a real-life story: My husband, a tech executive with health-related goals, was eager to work with a well-referred naturopathic doctor. She sent him numerous onboarding emails filled with lengthy, non-intuitive forms. As a busy professional, he was too overwhelmed to engage with her for three years despite his readiness to pay a premium for her coaching. This practitioner missed out on a perfect client because of a cumbersome onboarding process.

Unfortunately, this scenario is all too common. Many practitioners overlook the impact of user-friendly, streamlined onboarding, which can make a critical first impression on new clients.

Lack of clarity in the client journey:

“I am confused about the whole experience. What are the steps, why, and who is engaged from the coaching team, and why?”

Navigating any coaching journey can be daunting, especially when clients don’t fully understand the process. They need to know who’s involved in their care, why specific steps are necessary and what they can expect at each stage. A clear, step-by-step guide that explains the journey in simple terms can go a long way in easing client anxiety and enhancing their experience.

Imagine walking into a new city without a map. That’s how clients can feel when the coaching journey isn’t clearly defined. They’re looking for you to guide them with confidence and clarity.

Related: Good Business: How To Create An Exceptional Client Experience

The impact of ignoring these concerns

So, what happens if these non-obvious concerns go unaddressed? The consequences can be more significant than you think. When clients feel uncertain, confused or overwhelmed, they’re more likely to drop out of your program or stop engaging. This affects your bottom line and can damage your reputation in the long run.

It’s not just about losing one client — it’s about the ripple effect client dissatisfaction can have on your practice. In the age of online reviews and social media, a single frustrated client can influence countless potential clients.

Solutions for coaches

Now that we’ve uncovered these blind spots let’s talk about how you can address them.

Adopting a modern, centralized operating system:

The first step is to streamline your operations. A modern, centralized operating system that manages all client interactions in one place is a game-changer. It not only improves the client experience but also makes your life easier. Imagine having all scheduling, communications, forms and content housed in a single portal — no more scattered logins or endless email threads. This simple change can significantly enhance client satisfaction and retention.

Investing in such a system might seem daunting, but the long-term benefits far outweigh the initial cost. Clients will appreciate the professionalism, efficiency and seamless experience it offers, which directly translates into higher satisfaction and more referrals.

Streamlining the client experience:

Finally, simplify the client journey. Create clear, step-by-step guides that outline the process, explain who’s involved and why each step is essential. Provide them with a modern, secure client portal to track engagement-related information.

Consider the client journey as a well-orchestrated experience. Each interaction and step should be intentional and meaningful, guiding the client smoothly from one stage to the next. When the journey is clear and straightforward, clients are more likely to stay engaged and see their journey through to the end.

Related: Want Your Business to Succeed? Use These Tips to Understand Your Customer

In coaching, therapy, consulting and other types of service, delivering exceptional care is only half the battle. How you deliver that care — the entire client experience — matters as much, if not more. By addressing the concerns your clients won’t say aloud, you can create a more satisfying, effective and successful coaching practice.

Today, when AI rapidly evolves and delivers instant results, client expectations are higher than ever. Efforts to streamline and personalize their experience are no longer optional — they’re essential.

By embracing modern tools and refining your client experience, you’re not just offering a service — you’re building a relationship, fostering trust and creating an environment where clients feel valued and understood. And that’s the key to transforming a good coaching practice into an outstanding one.