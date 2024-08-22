August 22, 2024


Feeling underpaid and undervalued at work? Gabrielle Judge, the creator of the Lazy Girl Jobs movement, is here to fix that. She’ll share her best strategies for accelerating your earnings and getting the raise or promotion you deserve.

Register now for our upcoming livestream to gain insights on topics including:

  • How to maximize your time and money in the workplace

  • Leveraging pay transparency to get more money

  • What to do if you feel undervalued and underpaid

  • Strategies for getting a raise through job hopping

Register Today

About the Speaker:

Gabrielle, as the visionary CEO and content creator behind Anti Work Girlboss, leads a social revolution reshaping the future workplace landscape. Her pioneering concept of the “lazy girl job” has captivated millions monthly, offering both relatable content and career inspiration. Her areas of expertise extend across work-life balance, branding for Gen Z employees, and forward-thinking perspectives on the future of work. Esteemed platforms like NPR, BBC, and TEDx have recognized her innovative contributions, inviting her to speak on her insights. Gabrielle’s groundbreaking ideas have also been spotlighted in over 10,000 global publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Al Jazeera, and 60 Minutes Australia, underscoring her influential role in redefining career norms.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

How to Find a Loyal Fanbase For Long-Lasting Business Success

August 22, 2024

Why Investors Are Starting to Pass on AI Startups

August 21, 2024

You may have missed

Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

The 3 biggest 401(k) mistakes that can derail your retirement, according to investment researchers – CNBC

August 22, 2024

What To Do When Your Job Won’t Pay You More

August 22, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

4 ways to make the most of leftover 529 college savings account money, according to a financial advisor – CNBC

August 22, 2024

How to Find a Loyal Fanbase For Long-Lasting Business Success

August 22, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

Manulife Investment Management Shares Analysis and Investment Insights within Natural Capital, TCFD and SRI Reports – PR Newswire

August 22, 2024
Blue to Gold Money Management Center at A&M-Commerce Empowers Students Through Financial Literacy - EastTexasRadio.com

“Everybody was trying to make money off us, and we were oblivious. I thought everybody understood what we were doing. We weren’t trying to be Nirvana”: Page Hamilton on Helmet’s 1994 classic Betty – the unsung curveball the critics tried to kill – Guitar World

August 22, 2024